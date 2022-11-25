ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

Public Records: Muskingum County Real Estate Transfers

By Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AITfy_0jNCxXRT00

1868 Muskingum University to Daniel and Jennifer Strychacz, Lot 3, Meadowwood Phase V, Ash Circle, New Concord, $30,000

1869 Bernard Anders to Bernard Jr. and Erica Anders, 99 Petosky Ave., Zanesville, $70,000

Nov. 8

1870 Amanda Huck to Clayton McCutcheon, 1255 Lectric Lane, Zanesville, $206,500

1871 All of It LLC to Jeremy Morgan, 1850 Essex Ave., Zanesville, $85,000

1872 Donnie and Trucy Crawley to Christy and Michael Masden, 13980 Granny's Knob Road, New Concord, $135,000

Nov. 9

1873 Everty Tanner to Brandon and Brittany Rice, 6780 Perryton Road, Frazeysbuerg $5,900

Nov. 10

1874 Cole Yahn to Timothy Brumbach, 211 Corwin Ave., Zanesville, $20,000

1875 Rod and Kelly Jackson to Charles Ellis and Lloyd LLC, 8160 Imlay Road, Blue Rock, $230,000

1876 Heritage Investments 43701 LLC to Adrianne Stephens, 422 Gray St., Zanesville, $93,000

1877 Rustic Restorations LLC to Jensen Hittle and Amy Reed, 6500 Burkart Road, Zanesville, $199,750

1878 L&L Rentals LLC to Earl, Kiersten and Kristopher Hayes, 4565 Chandlersville Road, Zanesville, $217,500

1879 Clay and Steven Simmons to Philip and Teresa Sims, 773 Pine St., Zanesville, $54,500

1880 Muskingum Valley Vineyard Church to The Colonial Commons LLC, 315 Putnam Ave., Zanesville, $10,000

1881 Charles and Kerry McGinnis to Beth Valentine, 3210 Field Drive, Zanesville, $234,000

1882 Leroy Snider to 37 Properties LLC, 106 Eighth St., Zanesville, $3,000

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

Nov. 7

E1390 Aaron and Helen Biedenbach to Aaron and Helen Biedenbach, 395 Walters Way, Zanesville

E1391 Donald Riley to Carolyn Fluharty, 1168 Musselman Drive, Zanesville

Nov. 8

E1392 Pamela Berkson to Wilson and Barbara Hightower, 3675 Maplecraft Drive, Dresden

E1393 Barry McElfresh to Wilma McElfresh, 380 Haven Ave., Duncan Falls

E1394 Douglas and Melissa Schmidt to Sydney Davis and Jacob Schmidt, 9545 Sidle Road, Nashport

E1395 Daniel Sensibaugh to Kathy Sensibaugh, 7765 Meadow Circle, Nashport

Nov. 9

E1396 Russell Jr. and Lisa Scott to Russell Jr. and Lisa Scott, 5690 Dresden Road, Zanesville

E1397 Ebenezer Methodist Church to Ebenezer Country Church, 10080 E. Athens Road, Roseville

E1398 Debra Tahyi to Michael Tahyi III, 1215 Moxahala Ave., Zanesville

E1399 Debra Tahyi to Michael Tahyi III, Part Lot 102, Fair Oaks, Moxahala Avenue, Zanesville

Nov. 10

E1400 Douglas and Melissa Schmidt to Paradise Hill Farm LLC, 6.04 and 6.00 acres, Sidle Road, Nashport

E1401 George Robinson to Carol Robinson, 10741 Dutch Hill Road, Dresden

E1402 Eboni Bradford to Joseph Norris Jr., 709 Morehead Ave., Zanesville

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Craft & Vendor Show at Colony Square Mall

ZANESVILLE, oh – The holidays are about giving, and a great gift to give to a small business is your help and support. Today is Small Business Saturday. A day to appreciate, celebrate, and support small businesses. In honor of Small Business Saturday, the Colony Square Mall in Zanesville...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Local Christmas parades make the season bright

(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
WEIRTON, WV
WHIZ

Coshocton Woman Injured in Accident

A Coshocton woman is flown to Grant Medical Center following a Friday night accident. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that 54-year-old Velma Wilson was traveling west on County Road 16 in the 50000 block in Lafayette Township, when she lost control of the vehicle, went left of center, struck a guardrail and then went over the guard rail, striking a tree.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Update: Licking County Shooting

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office has released more information into a Thanksgiving shooting. The incident happened on 3983 Francis Road in Newark. When deputies arrived they report they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the suspects had fled the area in a Chevy truck. One...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

House Fire on Coopermill Road

Around 2 o’clock today, November 27th, the Muskingum Country sheriff’s office got a report of a house fire on Coopermill Road. Once fire fighters arrived on scene, the owner of the home would not allow firemen into the home to extinguish the fire and threatened the fire department. He then went back into the home and proceeded to barricade the door. The fire department couldn’t get in, the sheriff’s office was then called to the scene.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Central Ohio Technical College announces new board members

NEWARK – Dr. Mark Law and Rhoda Warnock have been appointed as members of the Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) fiduciary board of trustees. Warnock began her career at the Coshocton Grain Company (CGC) upon graduation from COTC in 1984. She embarked on her lifelong career at CGC as a computer specialist and progressed to the position of CEO/CFO. Rhoda completed a Regulation D stock sale of nearly $2 million to leverage funds for the construction of a $13 million grain elevator expansion in Illinois while managing the two Ohio elevators. Most recently, she directed the construction of the $10 million Coshocton soy processing plant and rebranded that sector of CGC.
NEWARK, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Nicolás Perondi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Woman killed in Pickaway County crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pickaway County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road in Circleville. Troopers said Chandra Louise Destadio, of Amanda,...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WTAP

UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The ramp has reopened and traffic lights are working again following a transformer that blew. The reason for the transformer blowing is unknown. Original Story: The ramp for Route 50 West bound from 5th Street is temporarily closed following a transformer that blew in the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WHIZ

Primrose Resident, Richard Troup, Writes A Story

ZANESVILLE, oh- A very talented resident is moving through the halls of the Primrose Retirement Community in Zanesville. Richard Troup is a former teacher who has called Primrose home for about a year. In that time he became inspired to write the book, “Max the Bunny with the Backwards Ear” in dedication to his grandchildren.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area in Columbus. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pedestrian struck along S. Court Street in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Medics and police responded to the area of the Sheetz gas station along South Court Street in Circleville. A call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. First responders on the scene said the individual...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 13, injured in southwest Columbus apartment shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old girl was injured when police said someone fired a gun into an apartment on the southwest side of Columbus early Sunday morning. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 1:29 a.m. at an apartment in the Wedgewood Apartment Complex near the intersection of Briggs Road and Kingsford Road. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Shooting Suspect Arrested in Muskingum Co.

Licking County authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday night. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said they were alerted around 10pm that the suspect involved may be in the county. The sheriff reports that the suspect was taken into custody while walking along State Route 586 around 3am Friday near Canal...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
kisswtlz.com

Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home

An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
HURON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Dogs enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Ohio animal shelters

Dogs at several Ohio animal shelters got a special meal this Thanksgiving. Shelters like the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter and Columbus Humane Society prepared special Thanksgiving meals for dogs celebrating at the shelter. Volunteers said they made the dog safe meals using bacon and peanut enhancements. "Our annual Thanksgiving dinner...
OHIO STATE
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy