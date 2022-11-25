Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
New Pokemon Scarlet & Violet feature saves fan from tragic Shiny fail
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can see Shiny species in the overworld, but they can be easy to miss when using the “Let’s Go” battle mechanics. Thankfully, there is a feature to protect players from terrible Shiny fails. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have a massive open...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet FPS mod looks to drastically improve performance
In a fan-made mod, a Pokemon trainer drastically improved the performance of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, managing to run the game at a stable 60 FPS. However don’t expect it to come to your Switch right away. The newest mainline entries to the Pokemon franchise, Scarlet and Violet, have...
dexerto.com
Where to find the Mirror Herb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced new held items that open up new possibilities in strategic battles, such as the mirror herb. Here’s everything players need to know about getting the Loaded Dice for themselves. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have shaken up the tried-and-true Pokemon formula in a variety of...
dexerto.com
Sykkuno destroys Fuslie’s whole party with one Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet
The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet showdown between Fuslie and Sykkuno was a mismatch from turn one and a total party wipe was never in doubt. As most fans know, being an elite Pokemon Trainer takes a whole lot of brainpower and careful planning. Things have to be meticulously curated if you want to be the very best like no one ever was.
dexerto.com
How to catch Pokemon in trees in Scarlet & Violet
Can’t reach that pesky Pineco? Here’s how to knock Pokemon out of trees while exploring the Paldea region in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. There’s no way to avoid the new tree-bound Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet. The Paldea region is chock full of these stubborn little creatures and it’s up to each trainer to figure out how to get them onto the ground and into battle.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs reveal Ramattra has been in development since 2017
Ramattra, Overwatch 2’s upcoming hero, is coming at the end of 2022. In a video explaining the process of developing the Omnic hero, it was revealed that Ramattra has been in development since 2017. Game development is a long and complicated process. Out of all the concepts that come...
dexerto.com
Insane Pokemon Scarlet & Violet exploit guarantees one hit kills
A Pokemon trainer discovered an in-game exploit that guarantees one-hit-KO moves land, severely breaking the online battle stadium play environment. One-hit KO moves are balanced in Pokemon games by having terrible accuracy. These moves, more often than not, miss their target, thereby creating a high-risk but high-reward situation. Check out...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players dealt fresh blow over Kecleon debut
Pokemon Go’s Kecleon debut has never materialized and despite fan hype around its possible inclusion in the future, Niantic has dealt a fresh blow to its chances. The normal-type Pokemon is the only Pokedex entry from the Hoenn region not to make it into the popular game, available on both iOS and Android devices.
dexerto.com
All trade evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has a few species that only evolve when traded with another player, so you’ll need to find a friend if you want to complete your Pokedex. Although most Pokemon evolve naturally as you level them up in Scarlet & Violet, some creatures have special requirements that need to be met first, like achieving a high friendship level or giving them an Evolution Stone.
dexerto.com
Wild Pokemon Go glitch actually turns Holiday Hat Raichu into the Flash
Pokemon Go fans are sharing amusement over one of many glitches that distort the models of different characters. This time, a Holiday Hat Raichu is the center of attention, as its hat speeds off the display. Pokemon Go has been called out regularly throughout 2022 for a slew of glitches,...
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer falls underneath Pokemon Scarlet & Violet map
While streaming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay, Twitch streamer Firedancer suddenly fell through the open-world map. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have encountered a litany of technical issues since the title launched a couple of weeks ago. Thus far, problems with the game have included a wide array of graphical...
dexerto.com
CoD insider claims MW2 devs interested in Ghost spinoff campaign
Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley has been a hit for Infinity Ward ever since his introduction to the franchise and now it appears the studio may be interested in giving him his own MW2 spinoff. Ghost’s history in Call of Duty is an expansive one. First debuting back in Modern...
dexerto.com
How to unlock WoW Dragonflight world quests
World of Warcraft Dragonflight has a brand new set of world quests for players to unlock so here’s how to make your way through the new expansion and get access to them all. WoW Dragonflight is finally here, this new World of Warcraft expansion adding new quests, cosmetics, and more to the game for players to explore. One specific thing that Dragonflight brought with it is a new variety of world questions for players to dive into.
dexerto.com
North West snaps at mom Kim Kardashian as she styles her hair in viral TikTok
North West went viral on TikTok as she hilariously snapped at Kim Kardashian while she was trying to do her hair. In a 5-second clip, which has racked up 14.7 million views, Kim was seen sitting on a bed alongside North, as she tinkered with her eldest child’s hair.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs confirm balance changes to Mercy, Ana, Bastion, Doomfist and Sojourn
The Overwatch 2 devs have unveiled an assortment of balance updates going live when Season 2 begins including some much-needed adjustments for many of the game’s heroes. Season 2 of OW2 is set to kick off on December 6 and will be bringing in a new map, a menacing tank hero in Ramattra, sparkling Greek Mythology skins, and major balance changes.
dexerto.com
Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Who is The Hunter? Powers explained
The Hunter is a new character fighting alongside the Avengers and their allies in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Here’s everything there is to know about the new superhero. In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the Hunter is the closest thing the player gets to their own avatar, as in many ways, the character represents the player. However, the Hunter is a fully-fledged superhero in their own right with a backstory already established. The hero will fit in well alongside the game’s other Midnight Suns and has their own reasons for wanting to defeat Lilith, the game’s villain.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players furious as hackers make overwhelming return
Warzone 2 has taken the gaming world by storm, reaching over 25 million players only five days after its release. However, the plethora of new and seasoned players means there’s also a large resurgence of hackers, leaving players furious and some warning they may just “kill the game on PC”.
dexerto.com
TeeP blasts “terrible” Warzone 2 after losing to invisible player
Former Call of Duty World Champion TeeP blasts Warzone 2 after placing 2nd in a Battle Royale match after dying to an invisible enemy. Warzone 2’s invisibility glitch problem has gotten out of hand in the two weeks that the game has been live and TeeP has seen enough.
dexerto.com
Riot dev explains how Cypher buffs fix Valorant’s “lackluster” agent
The Riot devs have explained how the recent Cypher buffs were a breath of fresh air for Valorant’s OG Sentinel agent. With now a staggering 20 agents in the popular first-person shooter, It’s evident that a lot of work goes into balancing each and every one of our favorite agents, and Valorant players are no strangers to game-changing patches.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day: Sceptile, Blaziken & Swampert
The Pokemon Go Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day event will introduce Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert to the game – so here’s everything you need to know. To kick off the brand new Season of Mythical Wishes in Pokemon Go, a special Mega Raid Day is taking place. It will feature the debut of the three Hoenn starter Pokemon in their Mega-Evolved forms.
Comments / 0