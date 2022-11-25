2022 has shaped up to be the most volatile year for the S&P 500 since 2009. Intraday moves — the percentage difference between a stock’s price at market open and its price at market close — have averaged 1.9% year-to-date, and this year has already seen three times as many trading days with moves larger than 2% than the historical average. Market conditions like these are generally not considered ideal for making long-term investment moves as unpredictable prices make most buy or sell decisions too risky.

