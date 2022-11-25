Read full article on original website
The SPIKES® Volatility Index Is Helping Traders Turn This Year's Unprecedented Volatility Into An Opportunity
2022 has shaped up to be the most volatile year for the S&P 500 since 2009. Intraday moves — the percentage difference between a stock’s price at market open and its price at market close — have averaged 1.9% year-to-date, and this year has already seen three times as many trading days with moves larger than 2% than the historical average. Market conditions like these are generally not considered ideal for making long-term investment moves as unpredictable prices make most buy or sell decisions too risky.
These Ethereum Competitors Are Down Over 90% -- Are They Worth the Risk?
While nearly all cryptos are down for the year, Ethereum's Layer 1 blockchain rivals have suffered the biggest declines.
Cboe Announces Options Tick Increment Change For VIX Options
Cboe Futures Exchange LLC (CFE) and Cboe Options Exchange (C1) implemented the following changes to the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options and Mini Cboe Volatility Index (VXM) futures:. CFE reduced the tick size for VXM futures. C1 modified the minimum tick size for electronic and verbal bids and offers on...
Navigating Illinois’ home sale slowdown
(The Center Square) – High interest rates have pushed monthly mortgage payments in Illinois up by 40% in the past few months. The residential real estate market is starting to feel the impact. “Prices have gotten so high. I expect them to start coming down,” Professor Daniel McMillen of the Stuart Handler Department of Real Estate at the University of Illinois Chicago said. “With interest rates as high as they are, it has to be the case that the housing market has to slow up.” ...
Cardano-Based DeFi Project Ardana Shuts Shop
Ardana, a major DeFi and stablecoin ecosystem built on Cardano, suddenly suspended development on November 24 due to “funding and project timeline uncertainty.” Ardana Labs will hold any remaining funding and keep the project open source for developers “until another competent dev team in the community comes forward to continue our work:”
Lemon Cash Slashes Workforce by 38% Due to Market Conditions
As the market prices continue to wreak havoc on crypto firms, Argentina-based crypto app Lemon Cash has joined the growing list of firms laying off employees. In an announcement shared by the company’s CEO Marcelo Cavazzoli and reported by The Block, the crypto capability’s marketplace reduced its headcount by 38%. This represents about 100 employees. According to Marcelo, the decision was necessary due to an unprecedented combination of crypto winter and broad macroeconomic instability.
WBTC DAO Replaces FTX as it Migrates to New Multisig Smart Contract
To make the Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) more effective, WBTC DAO, the community that governs WBTC projects is migrating to a new smart contract Multisig adding new members and updating its voting threshold. Notably, the migration is a response to the pull request on the projects GitHub submitted by the CEO...
Loss Of Decentralized Entities Is Crypto’s Death: Cardano CEO
Charles Hoskinson, CEO of Cardano believes that Decentralized identifiers (DIDs) are essential for assuring compliance without falling prey to exchanges’ interpretations of anti-money laundering legislation. He answered during a Q&A session at the 2022 Web Summit conducted in early November 2022 which was just published. According to Hoskinson, centralized...
Crypto Influencer BitBoy Crypto Wants To Have A Chat With SBF
BitBoy Crypto, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency industry, is currently in the Bahamas, where he is attempting to contact Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX and the exchange’s former CEO. The influencer has been critical of SBF for the shocking collapse of FTX, which led to a meltdown...
