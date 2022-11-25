As the market prices continue to wreak havoc on crypto firms, Argentina-based crypto app Lemon Cash has joined the growing list of firms laying off employees. In an announcement shared by the company’s CEO Marcelo Cavazzoli and reported by The Block, the crypto capability’s marketplace reduced its headcount by 38%. This represents about 100 employees. According to Marcelo, the decision was necessary due to an unprecedented combination of crypto winter and broad macroeconomic instability.

2 DAYS AGO