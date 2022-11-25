Read full article on original website
thecoinrise.com
Americans Predict Further Decline for Bitcoin in the Near term
Following the recent crisis that has accompanied the sudden collapse of FTX, analysis shows that most average Americans now believe the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, may drop soon. According to a Morning Consult survey carried out on November 15 -17 after the collapse of FTX, United States adults predicted...
Benzinga
Marathon Oil To Rally Around 65%? Plus This Analyst Cuts PT On Twilio By 55%
Raymond James raised the price target on Marathon Oil Corporation MRO from $37 to $48. Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Strong Buy rating on the stock. Marathon Oil shares fell 2.5% to $29.62 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Aptiv PLC APTV from $120...
Benzinga
LunaOne Metaverse Project Claims To Offer Unparalleled High APYs For Staking XLN
LunaOne is a pioneering hyper-realistic metaverse and hub for the digital self. The company is creating a holistic decentralized society with real estate, work, events, shopping and gaming experiences. The company says the open-world immersive experience has a 1-to-1 representation of reality. LunaOne’s metaverse has its own marketplace with native...
Benzinga
Cboe Announces Options Tick Increment Change For VIX Options
Cboe Futures Exchange LLC (CFE) and Cboe Options Exchange (C1) implemented the following changes to the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options and Mini Cboe Volatility Index (VXM) futures:. CFE reduced the tick size for VXM futures. C1 modified the minimum tick size for electronic and verbal bids and offers on...
thecoinrise.com
Matrixport Seeks $100M Funding Despite the Dwindling Crypto Economy
Matrixport, a digital asset investment company with over 220 employees serving both institutions and retail customers in Asia and Europe stated that it is aiming to get $100 million in funding at a higher valuation despite the crisis being experienced in the blockchain industry due to the abrupt collapse of the defunct FTX exchange.
thecoinrise.com
FTX Ownership of U.S Bank Raises Concerns
Several revelations have cropped up in the wake of the FTX liquidity crisis and its bankruptcy proceedings. Some of the exchange’s unethical practices including its strategy of plunging customers’ funds into unregulated business were equally uncovered. The latest surprising stunt is the connection between FTX Derivatives Exchange and one of the United States’ smallest banks.
thecoinrise.com
Alameda Research Pulled $204M From FTX Prior to Bankruptcy Filing
The result from an analysis published by blockchain firm Arkham Intelligence shows that FTX’s sister trading firm Alameda Research successfully withdrew $204 million from the exchange’s United States arm. This happened even before the exchange and its other 130 associates filed for bankruptcy. Altogether, the funds were pulled...
thecoinrise.com
Cardano-Based DeFi Project Ardana Shuts Shop
Ardana, a major DeFi and stablecoin ecosystem built on Cardano, suddenly suspended development on November 24 due to “funding and project timeline uncertainty.” Ardana Labs will hold any remaining funding and keep the project open source for developers “until another competent dev team in the community comes forward to continue our work:”
thecoinrise.com
One Of Asia’s Top Crypto Lenders Seeks $100M At Valuation Of $1.5B
Despite the current crypto market crisis, Bitmain co-founder Wu Jihan’s crypto platform, Matrixport, is in the process of acquiring $100 million in funding. On November 25, Bloomberg reported that lead investors had contributed $50 million to Matrixport’s fresh funding round at a $1.5 billion value. Matrixport has yet to secure the remaining funding it needs to close the purchase. Ross Gan, the company’s public relations head asserted about the fundraising program:
thecoinrise.com
WBTC DAO Replaces FTX as it Migrates to New Multisig Smart Contract
To make the Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) more effective, WBTC DAO, the community that governs WBTC projects is migrating to a new smart contract Multisig adding new members and updating its voting threshold. Notably, the migration is a response to the pull request on the projects GitHub submitted by the CEO...
thecoinrise.com
Starling Bank Bans Crypto Purchases and Deposits for Users
As part of the cryptocurrency clampdown, British financial institution Starling Bank has intensified its effort and has further placed a ban on crypto-related purchases and deposits. Therefore, customers of the bank will not be allowed to use their bank cards to either purchase digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC) or receive...
thecoinrise.com
Lemon Cash Slashes Workforce by 38% Due to Market Conditions
As the market prices continue to wreak havoc on crypto firms, Argentina-based crypto app Lemon Cash has joined the growing list of firms laying off employees. In an announcement shared by the company’s CEO Marcelo Cavazzoli and reported by The Block, the crypto capability’s marketplace reduced its headcount by 38%. This represents about 100 employees. According to Marcelo, the decision was necessary due to an unprecedented combination of crypto winter and broad macroeconomic instability.
thecoinrise.com
Binance CEO Wishes He Tweeted Sooner About FTX
In an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday, Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance Global Inc., the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, expressed regret over his delay in sending a tweet that contributed to the demise of FTX. Zhao stated:. “I actually reflect on the FTX situation and I kind...
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Adoption will Impact the Current Payment Infrastructure
As the adoption rate for cryptocurrencies continues to soar, a recent survey carried out by Innopay, an expert in digital transactions, and Paypers, an analysis provider has shown that cryptocurrencies will see more use cases. According to the survey conducted between June and September 2022, 88% of the respondents, most...
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Influencer BitBoy Crypto Wants To Have A Chat With SBF
BitBoy Crypto, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency industry, is currently in the Bahamas, where he is attempting to contact Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX and the exchange’s former CEO. The influencer has been critical of SBF for the shocking collapse of FTX, which led to a meltdown...
thecoinrise.com
Loss Of Decentralized Entities Is Crypto’s Death: Cardano CEO
Charles Hoskinson, CEO of Cardano believes that Decentralized identifiers (DIDs) are essential for assuring compliance without falling prey to exchanges’ interpretations of anti-money laundering legislation. He answered during a Q&A session at the 2022 Web Summit conducted in early November 2022 which was just published. According to Hoskinson, centralized...
