Deadline

It May Be A Covid Christmas Again This Year

It’s estimated that 55 million Americans will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s the highest level since the pandemic began and the third-highest since AAA began tracking the holiday in 2000. At the same time, Covid cases have been steadily rising nationally, with the most recent 24-hour total being 111,386, according to Johns Hopkins. That’s the highest number of new infections in a day since August 12. Given the proliferation of at-home tests, the real number is likely much higher, say experts. The numbers are also much higher in certain regions of the country. Overall, the 7-day average number of new cases...
Leader Telegram

United States Investing Championship Ten-Month Results

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- The United States Investing Championship today announced the leaders for the first ten months of 2022. Three hundred sixteen top traders participated, but only 26, or 8%, reported profits, according to contest organizer, Dr. Norman Zadeh. The United States Investing Championship is a real money, verified competition that allows up-and-coming traders to showcase their talent on the world stage. Prior top performers include Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Mark Minervini, and David Ryan. Participants specify an account number at the...
CBS Philly

Amazon workers in 30 other countries protest on Black Friday

Amazon workers and activists in 30 countries marked the traditional start of holiday shopping season with a series of walkouts and protests to demand better pay and working conditions. In Manhattan, activists, labor unions and Amazon workers marched outside company founder Jeff Bezos' penthouse in the tony Flatiron district. Outside St. Louis, a few dozen workers walked out of the massive STL8 facility on Friday afternoon. It's the second wildcat strike at the 900,000-square-foot fulfillment center, where workers also picketed in September to protest pay and working conditions. Workers at the location are calling for a raise of $10 an...
defpen

Unemployment Claims To Highest Total Since August

This month, the U.S. has recorded 240,000 unemployment claims. In comparison, the Labor Department recorded more unemployment claims in November than in any month since August. Furthermore, the four-week unemployment claim average has increased by 5,500 within the last week. Despite the rising unemployment claims, President Joe Biden remains optimistic...
Fatherly

October Rent Map Report Shows Where Rent Is Finally Dropping Nationwide

Rent prices — and the cost of housing in general — has been one of the more persistent pains of the current inflation situation. But — although rents are still much higher today than they were a year ago — things are finally looking up (or down, depending on how you look at it.) Basically, new data shows that rent is finally dropping nationwide, month-over-month. However, there are still some metrics that need improvement. Here’s what you need to know.
straightarrownews.com

Black Friday amid inflation; frustration over China COVID lockdowns

Americans take part in Black Friday amid record inflation; Musk grants Twitter amnesty; and Covid lockdown frustrations are growing in China. These stories and more highlight the morning rundown for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Black Friday begins amid record inflation. It’s the biggest shopping weekend of the year and Americans...
