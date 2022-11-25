Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox 19
Woman dies in Evendale house fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman died following a house fire in Evendale Sunday morning, according to Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway. Police and Fire Departments were called to Plateau Place around 9:15 a.m. for a structure fire. Once firefighters arrived, they found and removed the woman’s body located in an outbuilding,...
Fox 19
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 in serious condition after Harrison Avenue crash, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a two vehicle crash occurred in South Fairmount Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Lt. Tim Lanter. Police say Ebony Johnson, 29, was driving on Harrison Avenue when she crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck another...
Fox 19
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following single-car crash on Montgomery Road
CINCINNATI — One person is dead following a single-car crash on Montgomery Road early Sunday morning, according to police. Officials said that at approximately 4:17 a.m. on Sunday morning, an unidentified male was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck southwest in the 6500 block of Montgomery Road when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole.
Fox 19
One dead after two-vehicle crash in South Fairmount
Police responded to the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue for reports of a two-vehicle crash. One person was transported to UC Medical Center where they died.
WLWT 5
Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes
WILMINGTON, Ohio — Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes. Expect delays. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
1 in critical condition after 2 people were shot in the West End
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were hospitalized after a shooting broke out in the West End on Sunday night, police say. According to Cincinnati Lt. Tim Lanter, officers were dispatched to the scene around 8 p.m. where they were able to find one victim on Linn and Poplar Streets and another on Linn and Findlay Streets.
WLWT 5
Report of multiple crashes on I-75 north near Erlanger, traffic delay
ERLANGER, Ky. — Report of multiple crashes on I-75 north near Erlanger, with injuries. Traffic is backed up. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati fire: 1 displaced following fire in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, one person has been displaced following a structure fire in West Price Hill Friday night. According to officials, units were dispatched to an apartment complex just before midnight after a resident reported smelling smoke in a neighboring apartment. On arrival, crews...
Pregnant 16-year-old girl shot in East Price Hill
Pregnant 16-year-old girl was shot in East Price Hill Saturday evening. Police say she sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle accident on Beechmont Avenue in Mt. Washington
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle accident on Beechmont Avenue and Berkshire Lane in Mt. Washington. The road is closed. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Police: 15-year-old boy shot in Walnut Hills
A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening in Walnut Hills. Police say he sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to UCMC. The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Rogers Place.
WLWT 5
Report of a two-vehicle crash on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a two-vehicle crash on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill, no injuries, traffic is blocked in both directions. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Deerfield Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Deerfield Road in Blue Ash. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Report of an accident on Willam Howard Taft in East Walnut Hills, road blocked
CINCINNATI — Report of an accident on Willam Howard Taft at Collins in East Walnut Hills, road blocked. traffic being diverted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Plateau Pl and Mohler Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Plateau Pl and Mohler Road in Blue Ash. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC
I-75 lane and ramp closures scheduled for Interstate 75/Thru the Valley project
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Several temporary I-75 lane and ramp closures will take effect soon as part of the Interstate 75/Thru the Valley project. The project will involve the widening and reconstruction of I-75 from SR 126/Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway to just south of I-275 in Cincinnati. This week expect...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash involving a streetcar on Liberty Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash involving a streetcar on West Liberty Street at Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. The streetcar is blocking West Liberty Street. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
