ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Female passenger dies in crash with car being pursued by police in Essex

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25PvEq_0jNCvd9300

A person has died after a vehicle being followed by police collided with another vehicle in Essex.

The female passenger died at the scene on Friday, Essex Police said.

Officers had been following a vehicle which failed to stop when requested to by police shortly after 2.30am on the A13.

The vehicle being pursued by police then collided with another, resulting in the fatality, police said.

Despite the best efforts of officers and medics at the scene, a female passenger in the second vehicle has now died

The force did not give an age for the victim or a description of the vehicles.

Essex Police said it is working with the Metropolitan Police Service who are leading the response to the incident, and that a mandatory referral has been made to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Chief Superintendent Stuart Hooper, Essex Police gold commander, said: “Shortly after 2.30am this morning, Friday 25 November, a vehicle failed to stop when requested by officers on the A13 in Essex.

“Officers then remained in the proximity of that vehicle as it travelled on the A13 near Rainham.

“The vehicle was then involved in a serious collision with another vehicle.

“Despite the best efforts of officers and medics at the scene, a female passenger in the second vehicle has now died.

“We are currently working with our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service who, at this stage, are leading the response to the incident.

“As is appropriate, we have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct which has declared an independent investigation.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

One dead and 12 missing after landslide on Italian island

Heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide early Saturday on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia, which destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea, leaving at least one person dead and up to 12 missing. The body of a woman was pulled from the mud, the Naples prefect...
The Independent

Police officer arrested on suspicion of driving while on drugs after man killed in crash

A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs after a man was killed following a car chase.Leicestershire Police said an officer from its roads policing unit (RPU) had attempted to stop a black BMW shortly before 4am on Friday, but the driver refused, according to the police. Senior officers authorised a pursuit and the BMW left the road a short time later, hitting a tree close to the junction with Richmond Avenue, in the Aylestone area of the city.The driver, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while his...
CBS Pittsburgh

W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed it into the Kanawha River, authorities said.Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when she took Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance Unit 64 just after 12:30 a.m., Charleston Police Department officials said in a news release. Reed then began driving toward Kanawha Boulevard.Five minutes later, she struck a cement barrier near Chesapeake Avenue and went over the embankment into the Kanawha River, police said. Reed was pronounced dead at around 10 a.m. after she was located inside the ambulance by a search and rescue team, authorities said.The Charleston Police Department is still investigating.
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Chicago

Speeding stolen car crashes, kills 2, injures 16 in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car speeding in Chatham Wednesday evening crashed into several other vehicles, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuring of several others.Chopper 2 was over the scene at 87th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in the immediate aftermath of the crash, which happened at 5 p.m. Multiple cars were spotted in the middle of the street with severe damage and several emergency vehicles."How could this have happened?" said Karen Wilson. "Look at the scene."Cars flipped, caught fire, and landed on top of each other."I don't think they had time to react," Wilson said. "It...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Three teenagers arrested after 17-year-old stabbed to death

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Manchester.Kyle Hackland was stabbed to death at about 11.30am on Southlea Road in Withington on Tuesday.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a teenager handed himself in to North Manchester police station at about 11am on Thursday.He was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.As always, the information the public provide us is crucial to our investigation and I urge anyone who may have information about this heart-breaking incident to please come forward and tell the policeDetective Superintendent Neil JonesA second teenager...
CBS Chicago

'It's a fire!': Witness describes speeding Chatham crash that killed 2

CHICAGO (CBS) – About 24 hours since a fiery crash on the South Side killed two people and sent several kids and adults to the hospital, we're learning more about the car, stolen out of Markham, that caused the mangled mess in Chatham.CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the new video of the speed car and an update on the victims.The crash sent a 15-year-old, 4-year-old, and 10-month-old to the emergency room at Comer Children's Hospital. They were all listed in good condition at last check.Police said since the beginning that speed was a huge factor in the accident....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

3 bodies found at Riverside house fire, homicide investigation underway

Riverside Police are investigating what appears to be a homicide after three people were found dead inside a home in the city's La Sierra area. Friday night, investigators said the incident could be tied to an officer-involved shooting that happened earlier in the day in the Mojave National Preserve when deputies were in pursuit of a man who was shooting at them, investigators said. The man was shot and killed by deputies.Investigators are still looking into the connection between the two incidents. "The three victims we found inside this house earlier today are one male adult, and two female adults," said Ryan...
RIVERSIDE, CA
BBC

Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm

More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
newschain

UK warns China after BBC journalist ‘beaten’ by police during protests

The UK has warned Beijing there was “absolutely no excuse” for a BBC journalist covering protests in China to be “beaten by the police”. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Monday described the incident as “deeply disturbing” and Cabinet colleague Grant Shapps said it was of “considerable concern”, after the BBC said Edward Lawrence was “attacked” in Shanghai.
newschain

Lionel Messi sparks Argentina as win over Mexico keeps World Cup hopes alive

Argentina’s World Cup flame flickered on as moments of class from Lionel Messi and substitute Enzo Fernandez settled a bad-tempered clash against Mexico. The South Americans, who were among the pre-tournament favourites, suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday but brought themselves back into last-16 contention with victory at the Lusail Stadium.
newschain

Barclays boss reveals cancer diagnosis but will continue to manage bank

Banking giant Barclays has revealed its chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Mr Venkatakrishnan, known as Venkat, told staff in a letter that he will receive treatment at a cancer centre in New York which is likely to last 12 to 16 weeks.
newschain

TSSA re-balloting rail workers over continuing industrial action

Workers in seven train companies are to vote on whether they want to continue taking industrial action in a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions. The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) is balloting more than 1,600 operational, station, control and management staff, for strike action and action short of strike.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
169K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy