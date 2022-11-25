Read full article on original website
rsvplive.ie
I'm A Celeb 2022: Boy George's mum speaks out after he considers leaving the jungle
Boy George's mum has broken her silence after he opened up about wanting to leave the I'm A Celeb jungle after the arrival of Matt Hancock. The Culture Club singer's mum was unwell during the Covid-19 pandemic, and he doesn't seem impressed by Matt's breach of rules during that time.
Call the Midwife is set to lose two popular characters during the emotional Christmas Special this year
Call The Midwife fans will bid a sad farewell to two beloved characters in the upcoming Christmas Special as they're recalled to the Mother House. In the festive episode viewers will learn that Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) has already left Poplar, with Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) set to join her after falling off her bike in the snow during a birth emergency.
Kim Kardashian ‘Re-Evaluating’ Relationship With Balenciaga
PARIS — Kim Kardashian is “re-evaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga subsequent to the brand’s holiday campaign featuring children posing alongside handbags shaped like stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear, she announced via Instagram Stories late Sunday. The brand pulled the controversial campaign from all platforms last...
Sophie Wessex perfects fall glamour in emerald wide-leg pants as she feeds furry friends at London Zoo
Sophie Wessex's emerald wide-leg pants stunned as the Countess attended a heart-warming engagement in London on Thursday
