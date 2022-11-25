MINNEAPOLIS — A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient he was treating. Gavin P. Meany, 41, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. With credit for nearly two years of incarceration, Meany is expected to serve slightly more than 6¾ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

