ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
froggyweb.com

Man arrested in downtown Minneapolis for waving fake gun at cars

MINNEAPOLIS – A man is facing charges after police say they found him waving a fake machine gun at cars in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday. Officers arrested the man late Wednesday night near 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue after Police Chief Brian O’Hara saw him waving what appeared to be a machine gun and called for backup.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
froggyweb.com

Psychiatrist gets more prison time for assaulting patient

MINNEAPOLIS — A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient he was treating. Gavin P. Meany, 41, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. With credit for nearly two years of incarceration, Meany is expected to serve slightly more than 6¾ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy