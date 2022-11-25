Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa gears up for this week's caucus calendar fight
The fate of Iowa's first-in-the-nation Democratic caucuses hinges largely on a vote this week from a panel of the national party. Some of its members have voiced support in upending its calendar system. Why it matters: Iowa's 50-year reign of going first — a significant influence in the presidential nominating...
DNC to vote on making Minnesota an early presidential primary state
Minnesota will likely learn this week whether its voters jump to the front of the line for presidential primary voting. Driving the news: The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws committee is set to vote on an overhaul of the nominating contest calendar ahead of the 2024 election. Minnesota and...
Comments / 0