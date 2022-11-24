Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Qatar demands Fifa chief Gianni Infantino step in to resolve Saudi Arabia TV row
Qatari broadcasters have urgently pleaded with Gianni Infantino to resolve Saudi Arabia's block on TV coverage as part of a power play at the World Cup. The Fifa president is under intense pressure to warn Saudi after Telegraph Sport detailed how beIN's streaming platforms were being blocked. A source with knowledge of the situation claims that new legal representations from beIN had been taken to both Fifa and Saudi authorities on Saturday.
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension
The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history
Qatar loses on World Cup field, makes gains on global stage
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The gilded stadiums are among the most spectacular in the world. The seafront is sparkling and the skyscrapers are draped with larger-than-life banners featuring the stars of the World Cup. Fans crowd around big screens throughout the city to watch soccer along the waterfront in...
World Cup 2022: countdown to Wales v England, plus Iran v USA – live
Qatar’s World Cup reaches the simultaneous group finish stage. Join Martin Belam for all the latest news
Report: Iran Threatens to Torture Players’ Families Ahead of USMNT Match
Iran has threatened families of players on the Iranian World Cup team with “violence and torture” if the players don’t “behave” in the match vs. the United States men's national team on Tuesday, CNN’s Sam Kiley reports. A source told Kiley that Iran has...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Nato foreign ministers meet in Romania; US to announce ‘substantial’ aid
Nato foreign ministers are meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday in Bucharest; US says aid will help Ukraine deal with damage to energy infrastructure
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
China protests – live: Beijing says BBC is ‘playing the victim’ after journalist’s arrest
Reacting to complaints of excessive use of force in the arrest of a BBC journalist covering the protests, the Chinese foreign ministry has now said the British broadcaster is “playing the victim”.In a briefing to the press in Beijing today, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made these remarks, according to Reuters news agency.He also asked journalists not to engage in activities “unrelated to their role”, implying the BBC journalist was taking part in the protests rather than covering them.The comment comes after some social media videos showed BBC cameraperson Edward Lawrence being dragged away by the police. The...
Niece of Iran's Supreme Leader urges world to cut ties with Tehran over unrest -online video
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's niece, a well known rights activist, has called on foreign governments to cut all ties with Tehran over its violent crackdown on popular unrest kindled by the death in police custody of a young woman. A video of a statement by Farideh...
How to watch USA vs. Iran: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
The mission for the USA is simple: Win or go home. America's hopes at the 2022 World Cup have come down to a single match this Tuesday against Iran. Anything less than a win will mean elimination, but a victory would clinch a spot in the knockout stage of the tournament. In short, this is the USMNT's biggest match in a very, very long time.
Iran state media wants the US banned from the World Cup after the team posted photos meant to show solidarity with Iranian protestors
Iran state media called on FIFA to kick the US out of the World Cup following the United States Soccer Federation's social media activity. In a series of tweets, Tasnim News Agency — backed by the Iranian government — wrote that the US soccer team should no longer be able to participate in the World Cup tournament for posting a "distorted image" of the country's flag.
