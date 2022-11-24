ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Exclusive: Qatar demands Fifa chief Gianni Infantino step in to resolve Saudi Arabia TV row

Qatari broadcasters have urgently pleaded with Gianni Infantino to resolve Saudi Arabia's block on TV coverage as part of a power play at the World Cup. The Fifa president is under intense pressure to warn Saudi after Telegraph Sport detailed how beIN's streaming platforms were being blocked. A source with knowledge of the situation claims that new legal representations from beIN had been taken to both Fifa and Saudi authorities on Saturday.
The Associated Press

Qatar loses on World Cup field, makes gains on global stage

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The gilded stadiums are among the most spectacular in the world. The seafront is sparkling and the skyscrapers are draped with larger-than-life banners featuring the stars of the World Cup. Fans crowd around big screens throughout the city to watch soccer along the waterfront in...
msn.com

Report: Iran Threatens to Torture Players’ Families Ahead of USMNT Match

Iran has threatened families of players on the Iranian World Cup team with “violence and torture” if the players don’t “behave” in the match vs. the United States men's national team on Tuesday, CNN’s Sam Kiley reports. A source told Kiley that Iran has...
The Independent

China protests – live: Beijing says BBC is ‘playing the victim’ after journalist’s arrest

Reacting to complaints of excessive use of force in the arrest of a BBC journalist covering the protests, the Chinese foreign ministry has now said the British broadcaster is “playing the victim”.In a briefing to the press in Beijing today, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made these remarks, according to Reuters news agency.He also asked journalists not to engage in activities “unrelated to their role”, implying the BBC journalist was taking part in the protests rather than covering them.The comment comes after some social media videos showed BBC cameraperson Edward Lawrence being dragged away by the police. The...
msn.com

Letter from Holy Roman Emperor written in secret code finally cracked after 5 centuries to reveal he was worried about being assassinated

French scientists have decoded a letter signed in 1547 by the Holy Roman Emperor Charles V, the Stanislas Libary in Nancy, France, has announced. The secretly-coded letter has revealed the significant concerns of the most powerful man in Rennaisance Europe during an era of religious and strategic conflict. It showed that Charles V feared an assassination attempt by an Italian mercenary and was prioritizing his relationship with King François I of France.
msn.com

How to watch USA vs. Iran: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match

The mission for the USA is simple: Win or go home. America's hopes at the 2022 World Cup have come down to a single match this Tuesday against Iran. Anything less than a win will mean elimination, but a victory would clinch a spot in the knockout stage of the tournament. In short, this is the USMNT's biggest match in a very, very long time.
msn.com

Iran state media wants the US banned from the World Cup after the team posted photos meant to show solidarity with Iranian protestors

Iran state media called on FIFA to kick the US out of the World Cup following the United States Soccer Federation's social media activity. In a series of tweets, Tasnim News Agency — backed by the Iranian government — wrote that the US soccer team should no longer be able to participate in the World Cup tournament for posting a "distorted image" of the country's flag.

Comments / 0

Community Policy