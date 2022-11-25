Salem Township Teenager and her dog 'Boozer' take home Best In Show at National Dog Show

Pittsburgh area teenager wins at National Dog Show 01:47

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) – For many people, football takes center stage on Thanksgiving Day, but one local family had their eyes glued to the National Dog Show, hoping to get a glimpse of 15-year-old Natalia Backos.

This past weekend, the Salem Township Teenager was out at the National Dog Show in Philadelphia with her seven-year-old Parson Russell Terrier, Boozer.

Boozer took home the win at "Best In Show" for the breed and those honors got him some time in the big group ring during the broadcast of the show.

They didn't get a big individual cut, just a little bit of airtime, but Natalia said Boozer isn't letting the attention get to his head.

"I don't think he really understands the difference between winning and losing, he's just excited to get food and play with toys, and get out and run around," Backos said. "He's a very fun dog, he really loves his food and other people, he's just great."

Natalia said she's been showing dogs since she was two years old and said it's something she plans on continuing for the foreseeable future.

At the show this weekend, she won a scholarship for over $5,000 for securing the top junior handler position.

So, what's next for the duo?

"Over the past year, we've accumulated over seven best juniors with our junior competition, which allows us to compete at Westminster in New York in May for the best junior title," she said.

Natalia is the first junior handler to compete for the title who has qualified solely with working with the Parson Russell Terrier breed.