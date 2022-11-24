No one thinks Niclas Fullkrug is a wunderkind. No wonder. When he celebrated his 29th birthday, it was as 2. Bundesliga player. His last three seasons in the German top flight had produced two, four and six goals respectively. He had managed one prolific season in the Bundesliga. He could have resembled a German Danny Graham. He has never played in the Champions League and probably never will. Now he is a World Cup scorer, against the potential World Cup winners.Kai Havertz was supposed to be the wunderkind. Indeed, he was the wunderkind. He made his Germany debut as...

44 MINUTES AGO