Washington Examiner

If Sweden won't stand up to Turkey, the US should

There’s a Turkish joke about a political prisoner who goes into his prison’s library and gives the librarian a list of books he’d like to check out. The librarian looks at his list and then responds apologetically, "I’m sorry. We don’t have these books. We only have their authors."
msn.com

Exclusive: Qatar demands Fifa chief Gianni Infantino step in to resolve Saudi Arabia TV row

Qatari broadcasters have urgently pleaded with Gianni Infantino to resolve Saudi Arabia's block on TV coverage as part of a power play at the World Cup. The Fifa president is under intense pressure to warn Saudi after Telegraph Sport detailed how beIN's streaming platforms were being blocked. A source with knowledge of the situation claims that new legal representations from beIN had been taken to both Fifa and Saudi authorities on Saturday.
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
POLITICO

U.S. and Russia ‘can’t stop’ Turkey’s new Syria incursion

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. Turkey is threatening to kill more U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in Syria — and the United States and Russia might not try very hard to stop it. Turkish...
The Independent

Niclas Fullkrug jumps Kai Havertz in Germany pecking order to save their World Cup

No one thinks Niclas Fullkrug is a wunderkind. No wonder. When he celebrated his 29th birthday, it was as 2. Bundesliga player. His last three seasons in the German top flight had produced two, four and six goals respectively. He had managed one prolific season in the Bundesliga. He could have resembled a German Danny Graham. He has never played in the Champions League and probably never will. Now he is a World Cup scorer, against the potential World Cup winners.Kai Havertz was supposed to be the wunderkind. Indeed, he was the wunderkind. He made his Germany debut as...
The Jewish Press

Iran Loses its Secret War in the Middle East, Cyprus and Caucasus?

According to the sources in the Israeli intelligence community and Iranian sources, one of the militants, detained in Azerbaijan, during recent operations to neutralize Iranian agents in Azerbaijan, was involved in an unsuccessful terrorist attack against Israeli businessmen on Cyprus last year. The purge of Iranian agents in Azerbaijan was...
The Independent

Brazil vs Switzerland live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV

Brazil take on Switzerland in a World Cup Group G clash.Both teams won their opening fixture, with Brazil defeating Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland beating Cameroon 1-0.The Selecao have lost star Neymar for the rest of the group stages due to an ankle injury but they have an abundance of options to replace him.Depending on results earlier today, Brazil can qualify for the last 16 with a win.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Brazil vs Switzerland?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Monday 28 November. It will be played at Stadium 974.What TV channel is it on...
The Independent

‘The party’s over!’: Italy set to ban illegal raves

Italy’s Brothers of Italy party, lead by the country’s new PM Giorgia Meloni, has announced plans to outlaw unlicensed raves just hours after police shut one down.Revellers could face up to six years in jail for attending gatherings of more than 50 people that pose a risk to public health, safety or order, while organisers could be wiretapped under the new law. Cracking down on rave culture was a flagship policy of Ms Meloni’s campaign. In her first speech to parliament as leader last week, she said Italy was “not a country for young people” and described a “growing emergency...
The Guardian

Crypto will survive the FTX collapse – but more scandals will follow

The epic collapse of wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried’s $32bn (£27bn) crypto empire, FTX, looks set to go down as one of the great financial debacles of all time. With a storyline full of celebrities, politicians, sex and drugs, the future looks bright for producers of feature films and documentaries. But, to paraphrase Mark Twain, rumours of the death of crypto itself have been much exaggerated.
The Independent

Brazil vs Switzerland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022

Brazil will be without Neymar as they face Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup 2022.The star forward was taken off late on in their opening win over Serbia and has been ruled out of the group stages due to an ankle injury.Brazil coach Tite has an abundance of options to replace Neymar, but his injury may also force a change in approach.Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match and both teams know that victory would earn them qualification for the last 16.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Brazil vs Switzerland?The match will kick off at...

