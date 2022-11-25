ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
NFL exec predicts where Odell Beckham Jr. will sign

Odell Beckham Jr. is scheduled to meet with at least three teams before finally making his free agent decision, but one executive who is familiar with the situation believes the star wide receiver may have already made up his mind. Beckham appears to be deciding between three teams — the...
Bill Belichick Compares 1 Player To Tom Brady, Lawrence Taylor

Bill Belichick has coached some great players in his time as an NFL coach — including all-time greats Tom Brady and Lawrence Taylor. This year, Belichick has up-and-coming running back Rhamondre Stevenson. According to NBC analyst Jason Garrett, Belichick raved to him about the young running back star. He...
Michael Irvin Annoys Stephen A. Smith With Cowboys Rant

Michael Irvin knows how to push Stephen A’s buttons. Michael Irvin is known for being the most passionate Cowboys fan in the world. He won three Super Bowl titles with the team, so it is easy to see how he can be so loyal to the cause. Although, it’s important to note that Irvin is very complimentary of the team, even when they are bad.
Jerry Jones Provides Update On OBJ Pursual

The Cowboys are heavily pursuing the wide receiver. Jerry Jones is an NFL owner who likes to be extremely involved with his team. He is actively pursuing players, and he is always on top of things. Of course, some feel like this has come at the expense of the product on the field. He has gone overboard at times, however, he chalks it up to being passionate about the game.

