Cowboys WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott Sends Odell Beckham Jr. Message on Live TV
The recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr. continued with a post-game shoutout from Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Shanahan provides injury updates on Mitchell, Burford, McCaffrey, Samuel, Garoppolo after 49ers-Saints
The San Francisco 49ers' streak of second-half shutouts continues. Although, it looked like that was in jeopardy a couple of times in the second half. Another streak ended after Sunday's 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Kyle Shanahan couldn't say, "No injuries to report," something he had done in the previous three games.
Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
Micah Parsons 'Punched' Giants? Cowboys Star Responds to 'Dirty Play'
A Giants offensive lineman is claiming that he baited Micah Parsons with words that caused the Dallas star to “full-on punch” him in the chin ... and now the Cowboys star is speaking up.
NFL Odds: Saints vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 11/27/2022
An NFC showdown is on tap for this weekend as the New Orleans Saints travel to the Golden Gate City to do battle with the San Francisco 49ers. It is time to check out our NFL odds series, where our Saints-49ers prediction and pick will be revealed. Snapping a two-game...
NFL exec predicts where Odell Beckham Jr. will sign
Odell Beckham Jr. is scheduled to meet with at least three teams before finally making his free agent decision, but one executive who is familiar with the situation believes the star wide receiver may have already made up his mind. Beckham appears to be deciding between three teams — the...
Today's Talker: Jordan Love in the spotlight after Rodgers is injured
Packers fans are talking about quarterback Aaron Rodgers and if he'll be back on the field this weekend.
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 12 Update
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had his weekly update on the state of the Silver and Black, and we have everything he said.
Bill Belichick Compares 1 Player To Tom Brady, Lawrence Taylor
Bill Belichick has coached some great players in his time as an NFL coach — including all-time greats Tom Brady and Lawrence Taylor. This year, Belichick has up-and-coming running back Rhamondre Stevenson. According to NBC analyst Jason Garrett, Belichick raved to him about the young running back star. He...
Michael Irvin Annoys Stephen A. Smith With Cowboys Rant
Michael Irvin knows how to push Stephen A’s buttons. Michael Irvin is known for being the most passionate Cowboys fan in the world. He won three Super Bowl titles with the team, so it is easy to see how he can be so loyal to the cause. Although, it’s important to note that Irvin is very complimentary of the team, even when they are bad.
Jerry Jones Provides Update On OBJ Pursual
The Cowboys are heavily pursuing the wide receiver. Jerry Jones is an NFL owner who likes to be extremely involved with his team. He is actively pursuing players, and he is always on top of things. Of course, some feel like this has come at the expense of the product on the field. He has gone overboard at times, however, he chalks it up to being passionate about the game.
