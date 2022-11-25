Here are the places to see, and get photos with, Santa in the Wichita area this year

Santa Claus is coming to town — and in a few places he’s already been hearing kids’ wish lists and posing for photos.

From longer-term residencies at Cabela’s and Towne East Square to being a part of other holiday events to dining occasions, there are plenty of opportunities to see the jolly old elf before Dec. 24. There are even opportunities for pups to enjoy some paparazzi time with Santa.

Here are several places where Santa is expected in the Wichita area.

Ongoing

Santa has been set up at Cabela’s , 2427 N. Greenwich Road, since Nov. 5, where he’ll be until Dec. 24. After Thanksgiving, he’ll be spending more time at the sporting goods store, with hours being 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. most days except for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays and Dec. 24, and 3-8 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 1. Advance online reservations are recommended and can be made at cabelas.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland . Visitors get a free 4x6 photo with Santa, plus kids can drop off their letters to Santa here too.

Santa is ready to receive visitors at Towne East Square , 7700 E. Kellogg, through Dec. 24. Advance reservations are strongly suggested if you want to get photos with Santa and — as a bonus for booking online, Santa will place a free personalized call to his visitors. To make a reservation, visit simon.com/mall/towne-east-square/stores/santa-photo-experience . You must purchase a photo package, which start at $19.99, to place a reservation. Walk-up visits are available as time allows. An exclusive time for children with special needs who require a sensory-friendly environment is available from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4; online reservations are required and photo purchases can be made in person. If you want to join in a special welcoming party for Santa, come by the mall’s southeast entrance at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. The party includes performances by Ballet Wichita’s “Nutcracker” dancers, Santa reading “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” milk and cookies and more.

Other photo opportunities

Public, 129 N. Rock Island, noon- 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Photos will be taken by Kacy Meinecke and available for download after the event. Reservations are not required, but if you plan to dine, it’s suggested to make a reservation.

Chick-fil-A, 7990 E. Central, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. A professional photographer will be on hand to take photos that can be downloaded from the restaurant’s Facebook page. While supplies last, there will be Christmas crafts for kids ages 3-12.

The Selfie Spot, 1811 E. Douglas. Santa will be visiting every Saturday in December and be available for selfies at any of the 14 holiday-themed booths. Hours are 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Tickets for a one-hour time slot are $20 ages 13 and older, $15 ages 2-12, free for kids ages 2 and under with an adult ticket. For reservations, visit theselfiespotondouglas.com ,

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, 9747 E. 21st St., Suite 113, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Santa “Paws” is making a visit here for photos with dogs. A $10 donation is requested with proceeds being donated to the Kansas K9 ResQ.

Chuck & Don’s, 2244 N. Greenwich, 1-4 p. m. Saturdays, Dec. 10. No appointments necessary to get photos of your pet with a holiday backdrop and props. Bring your camera.

Old Cowtown Visitors Center, 1865 Museum Blvd., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. This is a drop-in event, with sitting fees of $15 for two people and $5 for each additional person, with the fees being donated to Cowtown by RedRock Photography of Wichita. Even four-legged family members are welcome. Digital downloads are $8 per image.

Part of the experience

Midian Shrine Center’s Feztival of Trees , 130 N. Topeka, Nov. 25-27. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. -8 p.m., Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Santa is usually set up at the foot of the staircase leading to the second floor of the Midian Shrine Center, where all of the other Feztival of Trees activities take place. This is the second and final weekend for the event that supports the center’s mission to provide free medical care at Shriners Hospitals for Children. Admission: $5 per person at the door, free for kids 10 and younger.

Prairie Pines, 4055 N. Tyler Road, Maize, weekends through Dec. 18. Santa is part of the holiday tree farm’s opening day events on Friday, Nov. 25. The farm opens at 9 a.m. and Santa arrives at 11 a.m. and will hang around until 4 p.m. He’ll return to the farm for visits from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 10, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17; and 1-4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 11 and 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18.

Botanica , 701 N. Amidon, through Dec. 23. Santa has been enjoying the holiday lights display Illuminations since it opened Nov. 18. The event runs nightly from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and photos with Mr. Claus can be taken. Tickets for designated admission times to Illuminations must be purchased in advance online at botanica.org/illuminations . Cost is $13, $9 for children ages 12 and under and members, free for children 2 and younger.

Watson’s Christmas Express at O.J. Watson Park, 3022 S. McLean, evenings Fridays-Sundays through Dec. 18. A train ride to see Santa is at the heart of this event, which is Wichita’s version of “The Polar Express” — the fictional train in the book and movie that takes children to the North Pole. Participants travel on the park’s miniature train to see Santa at his simulated North Pole station. Suitable for ages 2 and older; kids are encouraged to wear pajamas, just like the characters in the book. Two ticket options are available: $18 VIP tickets that can be booked online at wichita.gov/ParkandRec/WatsonPark/Pages/Train.aspx , or $12 first-come, first-serve at-the-door general admission tickets for a pared-down experience.

Fulton Valley Farms , 3079 SW Fulton Road, Towanda, 5:30-9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 16, then nightly until Dec. 23. An extra special feature of this visit is that you can see live reindeer, along with checking out Santa’s new visit station. Other activities include walking through the farm’s lighted woods display and seeing a living nativity vignette with music. Tickets are $10 ages 12 and up, $7 ages 4-11, free ages 3 and under. The farm also hosts dining events with Santa that tend to sell out fast.

Pine Lake Christmas Tree Farm , 6802 S. Oliver, Derby, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Santa is making a special one-time visit at this longtime tree farm that sells Kansas-cut and imported holiday trees.

Holiday Stroll event series at Bradley Fair, 21st and Rock Road, Sundays through Dec. 18, Santa poses for photos with visitors to the Holiday Stroll series near Grate Fill from 1 to 3 p.m. The Holiday Stroll event continues until 7 p.m. each Sunday and features complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides, live musical performances and, of course, holiday shopping. For an event schedule, visit bradleyfair.com/event/holiday-stroll .

Victorian Christmas at Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd., 6-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 2 and 3, and 9 and 10. Santa’s been around for centuries so of course he’s part of any historical celebration like Cowtown’s popular Victorian Christmas event. Other activities include a re-enactment of the “Night Before Christmas” tale in the schoolhouse and more. Tickets are $8 per person, free for kids 4 and under and Cowtown members.

Wichita Art Museum holiday open house , 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, WAM, 1400 Museum Blvd. Visit with Santa and his Glitter Elf while you enjoy refreshments and live music and dance performances.

Community Holiday Celebration, Mark Arts, 1307 N. Rock Road, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 10. The arts education center is celebrating the various December holidays during its monthly Art Together event that features story time, artmaking and performances. Santa is planning to visit too.

Winter Wonderland , 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in Naftzger Park, 601 E. Douglas. Come for the tree lighting and stay for the photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Other activities include letter-writing to Santa, roasting s’mores by a fire pit, drinking hot cocoa and taking selfies at a decorated selfie station.

Dining with Santa

Santa dining events at Fulton Farms , 3079 SW Fulton Road in Towanda. Home to live reindeer, this country farm has several dining options with Santa — from a traditional Christmas dinner on Fridays, Dec. 2-23, to a pancake breakfast Saturday mornings, Dec. 10-24. Tickets for the dinner are $48 ages 12 and older, $19.50 ages 4-11, and free for 3 and under; while the breakfast tickets are $12 ages 12 and up, $10 for ages 4-11, free for children 3 and under. More info: 316-775-1894 or fultonvalleyfarms.com

Santa’s Pancake Party , Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean, three hourly seating times from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Limited seating. Wear festive Christmas outfits or even your pajamas and get free photos with Santa during the science center’s special breakfast event. Tickets include admission to all exhibits for the day and special activities during the breakfast. Tickets are $18, with a discount for members; free to children under the age of 1. For tickets: exploration.org/full-events/santas-pancake-party

Breakfast with Santa, Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd., 9-11 a.m. Saturdays, Dec. 3 and 10. Along with eating breakfast, participants can make crafts, listen to a story and get photos with Santa. Tickets are $14. Visit the Old Cowtown Facebook page for ticketing links.

Breakfast with Santa on the Farm , Eberly Farm, 13111 W. 21st St. 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. After visitors dine on breakfast pastries washed down with coffee, hot chocolate or juice, Santa and elves will be available for photos starting at 10 a.m. There will also be craft stations. Tickets are $5, free to children under 1. Additional food available for purchase, along with hay rack ride tickets, weather permitting. Visit the Eberly Farm Facebook page for the ticket link.

Buffet Santa Breakfast at Stearman Bar & Grill, 14789 SW 30th St., Benton, 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Dec. 17. Santa is visiting this restaurant adjacent to an airstrip. The buffet breakfast is $16 for ages 13 and older, $10 for ages 12 and under. Call-ahead seating is available, 316-778-1612.