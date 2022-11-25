ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State-Michigan game preview and picks: The effect of emotion, surprise players and injuries -- Buckeye Talk

By Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Related
A Buckeye fan’s frustrated farewell fling after Ohio State vs. Michigan: What I’ll Remember

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One image summed up Ohio State football fans’ frustration and resignation in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan. On our mad dash down from the press box, through the west concourse and across the field to postgame interviews, we play frogger with a throng of Buckeye fans shuffling out from the loss. One OSU fan paused briefly to kick his head back to finish off his domestic beer, then fire his aluminum can into the trash, where it clanked loudly against an afternoon’s worth of empties.
COLUMBUS, OH
Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
COLUMBUS, OH
The mother of Ohio State’s quarterback offered the purest moment on a day of disappointment: What I’ll remember

COLUMBUS, Ohio --It’s always interesting talking with Ohio State football players’ parents, regardless of the subject. Sometimes you’re talking to Alana Babb about finally getting a chance to see her son Kamryn Babb play football after years of hardships because his body keeps failing him. Sometimes it’s a conversation with Trevor Stover about how his son Cade Stover emerged as a team leader while going from roster journeyman to standout tight end. Or maybe it’s a series of different parents giving their perspective of a rivalry game lost that happened a year ago but still weighs heavy on their children’s minds.
COLUMBUS, OH
Why C.J. Stroud wanted to go for it on Ohio State football’s pivotal punt vs. Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud reached high above his head and waved both arms at the Ohio State football sideline, imploring coach Ryan Day to leave the punt team there. The Buckeye offense had turned a self-imposed first-and-35 catastrophe into a fourth-and-5 opportunity at the Michigan 43. Ohio State trailed by four points with less than seven minutes remaining in the third quarter. A first down would keep alive the chance for crucial points. A good punt, though, could pin a Michigan offense that — when not breaking big pass plays on OSU’s busted coverages and poor tackling — had not gained steady traction.
COLUMBUS, OH
Brian Hartline has watched Michigan ‘attack our head coach, attack our quarterback and attack Buckeye Nation’: Ohio State Skull Session

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes have been waiting patiently for this day. When Hartline was handed the microphone to address the packed house at St. John Arena for Ohio State’s final Skull Session of the season, he acknowledged that the Buckeyes have heard all of the chatter from Michigan since a year ago.
COLUMBUS, OH
Is Michigan’s Blake Corum playing against Ohio State, and who else is back for the Wolverines?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some of Michigan’s most crucial players will at least attempt to take the field against Ohio State football in The Game today. Per multiple reports, running back Blake Corum will try to play. The Heisman Trophy candidate running back was forced out of last week’s win over Illinois with a knee injury. Corum has rushed for 1,457 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ohio State football vs. Michigan: Game-Time Decisions for the Buckeyes against the Wolverines

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Game has arrived with Ohio State football and Michigan ready to play in the most amped-up version of the rivalry since 2006. The Buckeyes are ranked second, and the Wolverines third in the College Football Playoff. Saying everything is on the line might be underselling how important this game is. There are obvious implications in terms of what’s possible for either side. But the legacies of multiple characters are on the line as well.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cavaliers at Pistons: Live updates as Cleveland continues road trip

DETROIT -- The Cavaliers will look to get back in the win column as they take on the Detroit Pistons tonight. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. EDT. The Cavs (12-7) are coming off of a 117-102 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Cleveland led the Bucks by 11 points at halftime but fell apart in the third quarter, getting outscored 35-10. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 29 points in that game and Darius Garland added 20, but the backcourt duo had as many turnovers (four) as assists.
DETROIT, MI
Watch Cavaliers’ Mamadi Diakite block a shot, get a two-handed dunk against the Pistons (Video)

DETROIT — Mamadi Diakite is making his presence known for the shorthanded Cavaliers in Detroit. The third-year forward rejected a dunk attempt by Pistons forward Jalen Duren early in the second quarter Sunday and then ran the floor for a dunk off an assist from Darius Garland at the other end. Garland found Diakite for a spinning two-handed slam that cut Detroit’s lead to one at 26-25.
DETROIT, MI
