Ohio State-Michigan game preview and picks: The effect of emotion, surprise players and injuries -- Buckeye Talk

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One image summed up Ohio State football fans’ frustration and resignation in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan. On our mad dash down from the press box, through the west concourse and across the field to postgame interviews, we play frogger with a throng of Buckeye fans shuffling out from the loss. One OSU fan paused briefly to kick his head back to finish off his domestic beer, then fire his aluminum can into the trash, where it clanked loudly against an afternoon’s worth of empties.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
COLUMBUS, Ohio --It’s always interesting talking with Ohio State football players’ parents, regardless of the subject. Sometimes you’re talking to Alana Babb about finally getting a chance to see her son Kamryn Babb play football after years of hardships because his body keeps failing him. Sometimes it’s a conversation with Trevor Stover about how his son Cade Stover emerged as a team leader while going from roster journeyman to standout tight end. Or maybe it’s a series of different parents giving their perspective of a rivalry game lost that happened a year ago but still weighs heavy on their children’s minds.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s path back to the top of the Big Ten Conference becomes a little tougher each day, and you can add Wisconsin’s hire of Luke Fickell to the list of impediments. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the Badgers had targeted the former...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football dropped to its lowest position of the season in the Associated Press Top 25, while Michigan picked up a lot of support after winning big at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes fell three spots to No. 5 in Sunday’s updated poll. They had not...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A lot of decisions were made as a reaction to Ohio State football’s loss to Michigan last season with an understanding that it wouldn’t happen again. Except none of those changes worked. Ryan Day let go of all but one person on his defensive coaching...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this postgame edition of Buckeye Talk after Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to Michigan, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means break down Ohio State’s second straight loss in The Game and what it means for both programs. First (0:30), the discussion is about where...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — How does Tommy Eichenberg do it, ignoring the pain and the physical limitations to keep competing with such intensity?. Ohio State football teammate Cade Stover, Eichenberg’s roommate, let us in on the secret. When those two and linebacker Steele Chambers battle in their regular Euchre game, Eichenberg needs help.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud reached high above his head and waved both arms at the Ohio State football sideline, imploring coach Ryan Day to leave the punt team there. The Buckeye offense had turned a self-imposed first-and-35 catastrophe into a fourth-and-5 opportunity at the Michigan 43. Ohio State trailed by four points with less than seven minutes remaining in the third quarter. A first down would keep alive the chance for crucial points. A good punt, though, could pin a Michigan offense that — when not breaking big pass plays on OSU’s busted coverages and poor tackling — had not gained steady traction.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has been frozen for a year, trapped in the Ann Arbor snow globe of last season’s loss at Michigan. What the Buckeyes did in the last year, working their bodies and brains and testing their hearts and souls, could prepare them for Saturday. But it couldn’t set them free.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes have been waiting patiently for this day. When Hartline was handed the microphone to address the packed house at St. John Arena for Ohio State’s final Skull Session of the season, he acknowledged that the Buckeyes have heard all of the chatter from Michigan since a year ago.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some of Michigan’s most crucial players will at least attempt to take the field against Ohio State football in The Game today. Per multiple reports, running back Blake Corum will try to play. The Heisman Trophy candidate running back was forced out of last week’s win over Illinois with a knee injury. Corum has rushed for 1,457 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Game has always carried a true sense of finality, with Ohio State football and Michigan slamming the door on the other’s potential for postseason greatness with a victory. Thanks to a complicated year in college football, that may not necessarily be the case after...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Game has arrived with Ohio State football and Michigan ready to play in the most amped-up version of the rivalry since 2006. The Buckeyes are ranked second, and the Wolverines third in the College Football Playoff. Saying everything is on the line might be underselling how important this game is. There are obvious implications in terms of what’s possible for either side. But the legacies of multiple characters are on the line as well.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Well, that’s a wrap. The Ohio State University Marching Band put a bow on its halftime shows at Ohio Stadium for the 2022 season, paying homage to the great finales of the classical repertoire. The band performed 10 numbers throughout the show from composers such as...
MANSFIELD, Ohio -- The 14-1 St. Edward Eagles have an important date to keep at 7:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 2), as that is when they are scheduled to take on Springfield (13-1) in the OHSAA Division I state championship football game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
DETROIT -- The Cavaliers will look to get back in the win column as they take on the Detroit Pistons tonight. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. EDT. The Cavs (12-7) are coming off of a 117-102 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Cleveland led the Bucks by 11 points at halftime but fell apart in the third quarter, getting outscored 35-10. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 29 points in that game and Darius Garland added 20, but the backcourt duo had as many turnovers (four) as assists.
DETROIT-- The Cavaliers take on the Detroit Pistons for the second time this season at 6 p.m. EDT tonight. Cleveland got the first game in the season series, a 112-88 win that came on Nov. 4, the second-to-last win of Cleveland’s eight-game winning streak. Here’s what to know about...
DETROIT — Mamadi Diakite is making his presence known for the shorthanded Cavaliers in Detroit. The third-year forward rejected a dunk attempt by Pistons forward Jalen Duren early in the second quarter Sunday and then ran the floor for a dunk off an assist from Darius Garland at the other end. Garland found Diakite for a spinning two-handed slam that cut Detroit’s lead to one at 26-25.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state and a coalition over 130 school districts are awaiting a decision by a Franklin County judge on whether a nearly year-old lawsuit challenging Ohio’s private school vouchers will be dismissed or can continue toward trial. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page held...
