Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in DecemberDeanLandKennesaw, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Centre Daily
Broncos Should Trade These 3 Players to Rebuild Winning Culture
The Denver Broncos' losing culture has endured for several seasons and carries a stench that can be detected for miles. The Broncos have not produced a winning season since 2016 and still cannot find a way to win games, even with a $250 billion quarterback. There comes a time when...
College Football World Reacts To Georgia's Struggles Against Georgia Tech
The Georgia Bulldogs entered this afternoon's rivalry-week matchup against Georgia Tech as 35.5-point favorites. But at the end of the first quarter, the visiting Yellow Jackets lead the No. 1 Bulldogs 7-3. Georgia has just 53 total yards and gave up nearly 100 to Georgia Tech and third-string quarterback Zach...
CBS Sports
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Georgia Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at noon ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
Centre Daily
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM
Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
Centre Daily
49ers 13, Saints 0: Grades
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just won 13-0 against the New Orleans Saints, who freaking stink without Sean Payton. Now the 49ers are 7-4, and in sole possession of first place in the NFC West. Here are the 49ers' grades for this shutout. JIMMY GAROPPOLO: D. His defense pitched a...
Centre Daily
Rookies Continue to Rack Up Receptions
NASHVILLE – Frustrating as the four-point loss to Cincinnati was on Sunday, it did represent another step forward for two of the Tennessee Titans' rookie pass-catchers – wide receiver Treylon Burks and tight end Chig Okonkwo. The 2022 draft picks combined for seven catches and 105 receiving yards...
Centre Daily
Why Colts’ Offensive Line Must Improve
For NFL offenses, it all starts up front. Running the ball and protecting the passer requires an efficient offensive line with an attitude to block. Since 2018, the Indianapolis Colts have had it. However, 2022 has proven to be a volatile whirlwind full of position-swapping. Now that we’ve covered the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends, let’s start breaking down the offensive line for the Colts, which was considered by many to be elite until now.
Centre Daily
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders final injury report has listed four players questionable for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. After completing their final practice session of the week, the team reported defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (back), linebacker Luke Masterson (ribs), tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen) and recently added, running back Josh Jacobs (calf) questionable this weekend in Seattle.
Centre Daily
Rams Jalen Ramsey on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: ‘What Can’t He Do?’
Prior to the season opener against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey openly admitted that he wasn’t going to hype up and rain praise on Bills quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs. But maybe he’s had a change of heart when it comes to...
Centre Daily
Who’s Playing, Who’s Out for Ravens — Jaguars in Week 12
The Ravens will have some of their key players in the lineup for the Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee), wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hip) and returner/wide receiver Devin Duvernay (hamstring) were all listed as questionable but are active for the game. With Ronnie...
Centre Daily
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Injury More Serious Than Publicized, Per Report
The injury to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s thumb apparently is more serious than it appears. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the injury is an avulsion fracture, something that often requires immediate surgery to repair. Rodgers told the media on Wednesday that he has been dealing with a...
Centre Daily
QB Taylor Heinicke: ‘Game Manager’ Or Key Reason for Commanders Win over Falcons?
The Washington Commanders have been winning. A lot. And while much of the emotional lift the team has experienced is being tied to the insertion of Taylor Heinicke as the starting quarterback after Carson Wentz injured his throwing hand against the Chicago Bears, it's been the running game and defense as the winning foundation.
'UGA Football Live with JC Shelton': Clean Old Fashioned Hate feat. Georgia TE Ryland Goede
Host J.C. Shelton chats with Georgia senior tight end Ryland Goede on the Bulldogs’ biggest wins this season, the SEC Championship and the matchup with Georgia Tech in Week 13. Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA...
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday Night
The Heat notch their third straight win after beating Atlanta.
Centre Daily
Nick Saban Opens Post-game Press Conference With One-Liner About His Bloody Cheek
The final score between Alabama and Auburn in the Iron Bowl does not justify how physical the matchup was on Saturday. The heated clash between the two Alabama-based programs was even tough for Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, who sustained a bloody cut on his left cheek during the second quarter of the game.
Centre Daily
Broncos Rule Out Three Starters vs. Panthers
The Denver Broncos continue to be the veritable walking wounded entering their Week 12 road tilt with the Carolina Panthers. The injury bug has been equally complicit in the Broncos' failure to launch this year, right along with the team's penchant for shooting itself in the foot. The Broncos and...
Centre Daily
Final Penalty ‘A Crushing Moment’
NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill thought his moment was at hand. There was 1:53 to play and the Tennessee Titans trailed by just a touchdown after their defense held the Cincinnati Bengals to a 31-yard field goal. As the Titans quarterback, Tannehill has directed 13 game-winning drives in the fourth...
Centre Daily
Buffalo Bills and AFC Playoff Standings: Chasing the Chiefs
Stop us if you've heard this before ... but the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are positioned at the top of the AFC playoff race, maybe destined to joust until the end. Stop of us you haven't heard this before ... but Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are...
