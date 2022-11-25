ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Centre Daily

Broncos Should Trade These 3 Players to Rebuild Winning Culture

The Denver Broncos' losing culture has endured for several seasons and carries a stench that can be detected for miles. The Broncos have not produced a winning season since 2016 and still cannot find a way to win games, even with a $250 billion quarterback. There comes a time when...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM

Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Centre Daily

49ers 13, Saints 0: Grades

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just won 13-0 against the New Orleans Saints, who freaking stink without Sean Payton. Now the 49ers are 7-4, and in sole possession of first place in the NFC West. Here are the 49ers' grades for this shutout. JIMMY GAROPPOLO: D. His defense pitched a...
Centre Daily

Rookies Continue to Rack Up Receptions

NASHVILLE – Frustrating as the four-point loss to Cincinnati was on Sunday, it did represent another step forward for two of the Tennessee Titans' rookie pass-catchers – wide receiver Treylon Burks and tight end Chig Okonkwo. The 2022 draft picks combined for seven catches and 105 receiving yards...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Why Colts’ Offensive Line Must Improve

For NFL offenses, it all starts up front. Running the ball and protecting the passer requires an efficient offensive line with an attitude to block. Since 2018, the Indianapolis Colts have had it. However, 2022 has proven to be a volatile whirlwind full of position-swapping. Now that we’ve covered the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends, let’s start breaking down the offensive line for the Colts, which was considered by many to be elite until now.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders final injury report has listed four players questionable for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. After completing their final practice session of the week, the team reported defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (back), linebacker Luke Masterson (ribs), tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen) and recently added, running back Josh Jacobs (calf) questionable this weekend in Seattle.
Centre Daily

Who’s Playing, Who’s Out for Ravens — Jaguars in Week 12

The Ravens will have some of their key players in the lineup for the Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee), wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hip) and returner/wide receiver Devin Duvernay (hamstring) were all listed as questionable but are active for the game. With Ronnie...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Injury More Serious Than Publicized, Per Report

The injury to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s thumb apparently is more serious than it appears. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the injury is an avulsion fracture, something that often requires immediate surgery to repair. Rodgers told the media on Wednesday that he has been dealing with a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Broncos Rule Out Three Starters vs. Panthers

The Denver Broncos continue to be the veritable walking wounded entering their Week 12 road tilt with the Carolina Panthers. The injury bug has been equally complicit in the Broncos' failure to launch this year, right along with the team's penchant for shooting itself in the foot. The Broncos and...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Final Penalty ‘A Crushing Moment’

NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill thought his moment was at hand. There was 1:53 to play and the Tennessee Titans trailed by just a touchdown after their defense held the Cincinnati Bengals to a 31-yard field goal. As the Titans quarterback, Tannehill has directed 13 game-winning drives in the fourth...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Buffalo Bills and AFC Playoff Standings: Chasing the Chiefs

Stop us if you've heard this before ... but the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are positioned at the top of the AFC playoff race, maybe destined to joust until the end. Stop of us you haven't heard this before ... but Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are...
KANSAS CITY, MO

