I'm A Celeb 2022: Boy George's mum speaks out after he considers leaving the jungle
Boy George's mum has broken her silence after he opened up about wanting to leave the I'm A Celeb jungle after the arrival of Matt Hancock. The Culture Club singer's mum was unwell during the Covid-19 pandemic, and he doesn't seem impressed by Matt's breach of rules during that time.
Call the Midwife is set to lose two popular characters during the emotional Christmas Special this year
Call The Midwife fans will bid a sad farewell to two beloved characters in the upcoming Christmas Special as they're recalled to the Mother House. In the festive episode viewers will learn that Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) has already left Poplar, with Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) set to join her after falling off her bike in the snow during a birth emergency.
Sophie Wessex perfects fall glamour in emerald wide-leg pants as she feeds furry friends at London Zoo
Sophie Wessex's emerald wide-leg pants stunned as the Countess attended a heart-warming engagement in London on Thursday
Lewis Capaldi surprises commuters with impromptu performance of new single
Lewis Capaldi surprised travellers at London's St Pancras International train station when he hopped on the piano for a rendition of his new song 'Pointless'.Crowds gathered to hear the Scottish singer belt out the track due for release on 2 December, before the 26-year-old handed out flyers advertising himself.In a clip posted to TikTok, Capaldi can be seen complimenting a young girl on her piano-playing skills, before taking over, as people began to recognise him.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
tatler.com
Tatler cover star and reigning Bridgerton queen Golda Rosheuvel lights up Claridge’s x Jimmy Choo Christmas tree unveiling with Emilia Boateng and the Spencer sisters
There were two objects of fascination at the annual Claridge’s Christmas Tree unveiling on Wednesday night, which saw the great and good of London tap-tap-tapping across the hotel’s iconic marble checkerboard floor: Sandra Choi for Jimmy Choos’s ‘Diamond’ tree - the reason for the soirée - and the gospel choir that serenaded guests upstairs.
