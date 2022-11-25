Read full article on original website
BBC
FA Cup: Ipswich Town tie at Portman Road 'biggest game' in Buxton's history
Venue: Portman Road Date: Sunday, 27 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Suffolk, BBC Radio Derby, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website and app, live text commentary on BBC website and app. The year is 1981. Bobby Robson's Ipswich Town have conquered Europe as Uefa...
BBC
Ryan Porteous: Hibernian defender turns down offer of new contract
Hibernian have announced that defender Ryan Porteous has rejected the offer of "a highly-improved new deal". The 23-year-old, capped once for Scotland earlier this year, will be out of contract at the end of the season. Since making his debut in July 2017, Porteous has made 150 Hibs appearances, scoring...
BBC
Scottish Cup: Darvel, Drumchapel United and University of Stirling shock SPFL sides
Darvel, Drumchapel United and University of Stirling claimed Scottish Professional Football League scalps on a day of Scottish Cup shocks. Drumchapel, ninth in Scotland's seventh tier, beat League 1 promotion chasers Edinburgh 1-0. Darvel, one rung above Drumchapel, thumped third-tier Montrose 5-2. Meanwhile, Stirling University, who are second in the...
BBC
Transfer news: Liverpool target two new midfielders
Liverpool want to sign two midfielders next year with three of their existing options - Englishmen Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, and Guinean Naby Keita - out of contract at the end of the season. (Football Insider), external. Alongside this, Liverpool have held discussions with two Middle East-based consortiums over...
Bournemouth hand Gary O’Neil head coach’s job after caretaker spell
Bournemouth have confirmed Gary O’Neil as their head coach on a contract to the end of next season, with an option to extend
BBC
Newcastle's women's team feel 'empowered' as they prepare for St James' Park return
Newcastle United women's skipper Grace Donnelly was partly responsible for the kick-off being delayed the last time her side played at St James' Park in May. The chance of fulfilling a childhood dream meant her local village organised a bus to transport all her friends and family to the match, as a record 22,000 fans watched the fourth-tier side beat Alnwick Town.
NBC Sports
USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive
The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
BBC
Michael Clunan: King's Lynn skipper hopes FA Cup fans will return for promotion push
King's Lynn skipper Michael Clunan hopes fans who attended their FA Cup tie against Stevenage will return to cheer them on to possible promotion. More than 4,200 were at The Walks on Saturday, but the Linnets were beaten 3-0 by their League Two opponents. They had defeated Doncaster Rovers 1-0...
BBC
World Cup 2022: England midfielder James Maddison trains with squad in Qatar for first time
England midfielder James Maddison joined the World Cup squad for training in Qatar for the first time on Saturday. Playmaker Maddison, 26, was one of 14 players to take part in the session as he continues his recovery from a knee injury he suffered during Leicester's win at West Ham on 12 November.
Manchester United 'Out Of The Race' To Sign Jude Bellingham
Manchester United are now said to 'barely have a chance' in signing Jude Bellingham next summer.
BBC
Rangers: Michael Beale in talks over becoming new Ibrox manager
Rangers have held talks with Michael Beale about the Queens Park Rangers manager succeeding Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Discussions with Beale, who spent three years at Ibrox as part of Steven Gerrard's coaching staff, are believed to be at an advanced stage. Other candidates have also been considered and spoken to,...
BBC
Bournemouth make Gary O'Neil manager on permanent basis
Bournemouth have appointed Gary O'Neil as their manager on a permanent basis following his spell as interim boss. The 39-year-old took the helm at Vitality Stadium after head coach Scott Parker was sacked in August. O'Neil has signed a one-and-a-half year contract, which has the option to be extended for...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Stormers 36-19 Scarlets - visitors' poor form goes on
Tries: Jantjies, Zas, van Rhyn, Dayimani, du Plessis Cons: Wolhuter 4 Pens: Wolhuter. Scarlets' miserable form continued with a sixth defeat of the season against Stormers in Cape Town. Dwayne Peel's side remain 15th in the United Rugby Championship table despite two tries from Ryan Conbeer. Tom Rogers also crossed...
BBC
PDC Players Championship Finals: Michael van Gerwen beats Rob Cross to win seventh title
Michael van Gerwen beat Rob Cross 11-6 to win his seventh PDC Players Championship Finals title in 10 years. The 33-year-old Dutchman threw the 2022 tournament's only nine-dart finish - the third in its history - and a 170 checkout in the final. Van Gerwen averaged 99.92 and made eight...
BBC
Jofra Archer: Ben Stokes wants England bowler 'fit and ready' for Ashes next summer
Ben Stokes says he wants Jofra Archer to be "fit and ready" for the Ashes against Australia next summer. Archer, 27, made his comeback after 16 months out for England Lions in this week's tour match against England. With the match in Abu Dhabi heading for a draw, Friday's final...
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union ready to act on 'planned' review into Wales' autumn campaign
Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips has confirmed a review will be conducted into Wales' underwhelming autumn campaign. Wayne Pivac's future is in doubt as head coach with predecessor and fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland a target for a potential short-term return. Pivac was due to travel to France...
BBC
Welsh dragons: Legends and landscapes inspire new creatures
Wales' red dragon has had a moment in the global spotlight this week, being proudly emblazoned on the flags, bucket hats and shirts of Wales fans at the World Cup in Qatar. The emblem has been used in Wales since the reign of Cadwaladr more than 1,300 years ago and dragons are ubiquitous in Wales' myths and folklore.
