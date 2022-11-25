ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

PennLive.com

Central pa. police department gets $4.5 million grant for new building

The Northern York County Regional Police got a $4.5 million state grant to help build a new facility to fit its growing needs, according to the York Dispatch. The grant will help build a new $11.5 million-headquarters building for the agency in Manheim Township. The remaining money needed for the project will be made up by other grants, municipal funds, and contributions and sponsorships from groups like NorthPoint Development, according to the newspaper.
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Carlisle Police searching for missing man

'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. 'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots …. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots campaign.
CARLISLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Fire police shut down Main Street

Fire police shut down South Main Street in Chambersburg Sunday while first responders rescued a person trapped in a vehicle involved in a two-car crash. Rescuers arriving at the intersection of South Main and Derbyshire found a vehicle rolled over against a pole. Two of the occupants were outside the vehicle. One was trapped inside.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Franklin County crash kills one

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County crash left one person dead on Nov. 19. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Edgar Polk, 69, from Shippensburg, was traveling eastbound on Upper Strasburg Road (SR 533) in Letterkenny Township when his car traveled off the roadway. Polk's 2009 Dodge Ram 1500...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Man arrested after York County home invasion

'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. 'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots …. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots campaign.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Overnight fire, explosion in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters in York County worked to put out a fire and late responded to the same scene for an explosion in the late hours of Friday and early on Saturday. According to Strinestown Community Fire Company, their crews were dispatched to a fire in North...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Multiple vehicles broken into in Cumberland County

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Shore Regional Police Department is asking people to make sure they remove all valuables from their vehicles, as well as lock the doors on their vehicles. Police say on Thursday, Nov. 24, officers took multiple reports of unlocked vehicles being entered on Meadow...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews

York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Structure fire turns into explosion in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked overnight to put out the flames of a structure, before the building eventually exploded. According to Strinestown Community Fire, the initial fire happened last night at around 7:11 p.m. in North Codorus Township. After arriving on scene and putting out the fire,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County man charged with strangulation, assault

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has been charged after allegedly strangling a woman multiple times. According to Carroll Township Police, on November 25 a woman reported being thrown onto a bed and strangled by a man who put both his hands around her neck to the point where she could not breathe.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg's Tiny Home project makes new strides

Harrisburg's "Tiny Home" Project received 1.5 million dollars in state funding. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is leading the charge to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for local unsheltered veterans. The future site of the tiny home village and community center is a 5-acre plot along the Susquehanna...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Missing person reported in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post from the Silver Spring Township Police Department, a Cumberland County man that is at special risk has been reported missing. Terry “TJ” Sheaffer was last seen this morning at 4 a.m., after walking away from his home in the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
YORK COUNTY, PA
thetouristchecklist.com

30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Carlisle (PA)

Carlisle is an ancient town situated within Cumberland Valley, in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, United States. Its population in 2021 was 20,144. Carlisle is Cumberland’s County seat. The town is renowned for its agricultural activities, streets lined with trees, and restored buildings. The town once housed prominent people of early...
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Six injured in mass casualty tree collision in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Six are injured, according to Franklin Fire officials, following an incredibly destructive tree collision in Chambersburg. Authorities say that the "mass casualty" accident had occurred on Nov. 23 on the 600 block of Boyer Mill Rd. at around 1 p.m. Police say that the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Update: Missing man found safe and reunited with his family

Update: John Gannon was found safe and reunited with his family at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening. Carlisle police are searching for a missing man. Police say John Gannon left his home on Buchanan Drive, causing his family to worry about his safety. According to police, Gannon is 6 feet...
CARLISLE, PA

