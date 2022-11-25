Read full article on original website
Central pa. police department gets $4.5 million grant for new building
The Northern York County Regional Police got a $4.5 million state grant to help build a new facility to fit its growing needs, according to the York Dispatch. The grant will help build a new $11.5 million-headquarters building for the agency in Manheim Township. The remaining money needed for the project will be made up by other grants, municipal funds, and contributions and sponsorships from groups like NorthPoint Development, according to the newspaper.
pahomepage.com
Carlisle Police searching for missing man

Fire police shut down Main Street
Fire police shut down South Main Street in Chambersburg Sunday while first responders rescued a person trapped in a vehicle involved in a two-car crash. Rescuers arriving at the intersection of South Main and Derbyshire found a vehicle rolled over against a pole. Two of the occupants were outside the vehicle. One was trapped inside.
Franklin County crash kills one
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County crash left one person dead on Nov. 19. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Edgar Polk, 69, from Shippensburg, was traveling eastbound on Upper Strasburg Road (SR 533) in Letterkenny Township when his car traveled off the roadway. Polk's 2009 Dodge Ram 1500...
abc27.com
Cumberland County awards over $5 million in recovery grant funding
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners voted to approve over $5 million in additional Cumberland County Recovery Grants at the Commissioners’ Finance Meeting that took place on Nov. 23. The board approved $5,406,757 at the meeting. By a vote of 2-1, Commissioners Jean Foschi...
pahomepage.com
Man arrested after York County home invasion

Overnight fire, explosion in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters in York County worked to put out a fire and late responded to the same scene for an explosion in the late hours of Friday and early on Saturday. According to Strinestown Community Fire Company, their crews were dispatched to a fire in North...
abc27.com
Multiple vehicles broken into in Cumberland County
WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Shore Regional Police Department is asking people to make sure they remove all valuables from their vehicles, as well as lock the doors on their vehicles. Police say on Thursday, Nov. 24, officers took multiple reports of unlocked vehicles being entered on Meadow...
pahomepage.com
York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews

4 transported after Maryland wreck involving Mon County ambulance
Four patients, including two Monongalia County EMS workers, were transported after a collision near Cumberland, Maryland on Wednesday.
local21news.com
Structure fire turns into explosion in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked overnight to put out the flames of a structure, before the building eventually exploded. According to Strinestown Community Fire, the initial fire happened last night at around 7:11 p.m. in North Codorus Township. After arriving on scene and putting out the fire,...
abc27.com
York County man charged with strangulation, assault
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has been charged after allegedly strangling a woman multiple times. According to Carroll Township Police, on November 25 a woman reported being thrown onto a bed and strangled by a man who put both his hands around her neck to the point where she could not breathe.
WGAL
Harrisburg's Tiny Home project makes new strides
Harrisburg's "Tiny Home" Project received 1.5 million dollars in state funding. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is leading the charge to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for local unsheltered veterans. The future site of the tiny home village and community center is a 5-acre plot along the Susquehanna...
WGAL
Missing Cumberland County man found, police say
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Police in Cumberland County say a missing man has been found. Terry 'TJ' Sheaffer is safe, according to Silver Spring Township police.
Tractor trailer crashes into Giant building in Cumberland County
A vehicle hit the rear of a Giant grocery store in Camp Hill, requiring a response from police, fire and EMTs. The building sustained little damage, according to borough fire chief Mark Simpson. “There’s an overhead canopy above a door, that looks like it might have been struck,” Simpson said....
abc27.com
Missing person reported in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post from the Silver Spring Township Police Department, a Cumberland County man that is at special risk has been reported missing. Terry “TJ” Sheaffer was last seen this morning at 4 a.m., after walking away from his home in the...
abc27.com
Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Carlisle (PA)
Carlisle is an ancient town situated within Cumberland Valley, in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, United States. Its population in 2021 was 20,144. Carlisle is Cumberland’s County seat. The town is renowned for its agricultural activities, streets lined with trees, and restored buildings. The town once housed prominent people of early...
local21news.com
Six injured in mass casualty tree collision in Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Six are injured, according to Franklin Fire officials, following an incredibly destructive tree collision in Chambersburg. Authorities say that the "mass casualty" accident had occurred on Nov. 23 on the 600 block of Boyer Mill Rd. at around 1 p.m. Police say that the...
WGAL
Update: Missing man found safe and reunited with his family
Update: John Gannon was found safe and reunited with his family at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening. Carlisle police are searching for a missing man. Police say John Gannon left his home on Buchanan Drive, causing his family to worry about his safety. According to police, Gannon is 6 feet...
