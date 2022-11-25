ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantastic Finds found a new home

By Jack Taylor
 2 days ago

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Volunteers with the Bluefield Union Mission gave out hot meals on Thanksgiving Day to those in need, and outside of the donations from the community, they had another group to thank for their funds.

For years, Fantastic Finds took in donations from the community, filling their store with everything and anything you can think of.

They sell the donations for a deal, and all of the money goes right back to the Bluefield Union Mission.

The store moved into a new home in downtown Bluefield over the summer, and in their first holiday season in the new location, volunteers saw the impact it had on the community.

“I feel privileged, I love it,” said Barbara Hale.

“I think it helps a lot of people, you meet a lot people and you can see the ones who really need it,” added Hale’s fellow volunteer, Margaret Elam.

If you are in need of help you can reach out to the Bluefield Union Mission.

