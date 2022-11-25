Add something unique to your classic car collection. AMC, possibly one of America’s most instantly recognizable small automobile manufacturers due to its long history of producing fast, affordable, fun sports/ muscle cars for the American youth in its time. Having been defunct in 1988, AMC has become one of those rare car companies whose reputation outlived it. Of course, the company that made cars such as the Javelin, AMX, and Matador would go on to become one of those brands that everyone looks back at as a wicked piece of American car history. Examples like this 1977 AMC Matador is a solid original example that time has not corrupted.

YOUNGSVILLE, NC ・ 14 MINUTES AGO