ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Big Lots! prepares for 2023 opening

November 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Signs are up on S. Main Street in the former Shopko location and the two endcaps on the development are slated to open. Big Lots! is looking at a January 7, 2023 opening with a soft opening slated for December 29, 2022.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Brookfield Holiday Craft & Gift Expo

The Holiday Craft and Gift Expo offers a great experience for families and friends. You will find a tremendous selection of arts and crafts including quilts, woodworking, dolls, artwork, jewelry, knitted items and a beautiful selection of holiday decorations. The exhibitors’ delicious gourmet candies, nuts and other tasty treats make...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

BLACK FRIDAY in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA — Crowds of people filled the stores and cars filed in and out of shopping mall parking lots on Friday for the 2022 Black Friday sales. According to Menards General Manager Mike Pacocha, there was already a long line at the door and people were waiting in their cars around 4:40 a.m. Menards, 2315 W. Bluemound Road, was set to open at 6 a.m. but allowed waiting customers to come in 10 minutes early.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
viatravelers.com

12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Oshkosh is a small town in Winnebago County, right on Lake Winnebago. Named after the Menominee Chief Oshkosh, the city of Oshkosh has a rich history and culture. Although you may initially think of Oshkosh for its eponymous overalls (OshKosh B’gosh was headquartered here for decades), the city is so much more than that. Below, find some of our favorite things to do in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
OSHKOSH, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

You know you are from Kewaskum if…..

Kewaskum, WI – Comedian Jeff Foxworthy has a successful comedy routine that details ways to know if you are a redneck. Some neighbors in Kewaskum came up with one-liners that are drawing a smile. “You know you are from Kewaskum.”. Entries include: You call Fond du Lac Avenue “Main...
KEWASKUM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash at 76th and Fond du Lac early Sunday

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched early Sunday, Nov. 27 to a crash at 76th and Fond du Lac on Milwaukee's northwest side. The wreck happened around 2 a.m. Video from the scene shows a badly damaged car off the road. FOX6 News will update this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delavan fire, family loses everything the day after Thanksgiving

DELAVAN, Wis. - A Delavan family lost everything in a fire, headed into the holiday season with only the clothes on their backs. "I don’t even like looking over there," said Janet Bain. "I can’t stand looking at that." As she sifted through what was left of her...
DELAVAN, WI
discoverhometown.com

State DPI report card results for Hamilton, Menomonee Falls school districts

Local school districts are evaluating the results of the most recent “report card” from the State Department of Public Instruction. In a news release, the DPI summarized what is assessed on the report cards and the grading scales on the reports. The most recent report cards were released on Nov. 15 and cover the 2021-22 school year, the first full year after the pandemic.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Caledonia drunk driving crash; 18-year-old arrested for OWI

CALEDONIA, Wis. - An 18-year-old man was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI) by Caledonia police early Sunday, Nov. 27 following a crash at Three Mile Road and Green Bay Road. Officials noted in a Facebook post that the 18-year-old was driving a Subaru – when he struck an Oldsmobile...
CALEDONIA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy