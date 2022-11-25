Read full article on original website
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Big Lots! prepares for 2023 opening
November 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Signs are up on S. Main Street in the former Shopko location and the two endcaps on the development are slated to open. Big Lots! is looking at a January 7, 2023 opening with a soft opening slated for December 29, 2022.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Derek Van Alstyne is ready to “roll out” his traditional recipes at Mavens on Main
West Bend, WI – Well-known local baker Derek Van Alstyne is jumping back into the mix in Washington County and fans of his peanut squares, elephant ears and coffee cakes are relishing in the news. Van Alstyne is now baking for Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, in...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI
Eggs Benedict with your choice of Ham, Bacon, or Sausage. French Toast topped, filled, or both. Today’s filling is cream cheese. Toppings include: Mixed Berry Compote or Bananas Foster.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brookfield Holiday Craft & Gift Expo
The Holiday Craft and Gift Expo offers a great experience for families and friends. You will find a tremendous selection of arts and crafts including quilts, woodworking, dolls, artwork, jewelry, knitted items and a beautiful selection of holiday decorations. The exhibitors’ delicious gourmet candies, nuts and other tasty treats make...
Greater Milwaukee Today
BLACK FRIDAY in Waukesha County
WAUKESHA — Crowds of people filled the stores and cars filed in and out of shopping mall parking lots on Friday for the 2022 Black Friday sales. According to Menards General Manager Mike Pacocha, there was already a long line at the door and people were waiting in their cars around 4:40 a.m. Menards, 2315 W. Bluemound Road, was set to open at 6 a.m. but allowed waiting customers to come in 10 minutes early.
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Oshkosh, Wisconsin
Oshkosh is a small town in Winnebago County, right on Lake Winnebago. Named after the Menominee Chief Oshkosh, the city of Oshkosh has a rich history and culture. Although you may initially think of Oshkosh for its eponymous overalls (OshKosh B’gosh was headquartered here for decades), the city is so much more than that. Below, find some of our favorite things to do in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Steph Connects: 'Carrot Man' to no longer sell produce in West Allis
Steph takes us to West Bend where she’s connecting with a farmer who’s been bringing his fresh produce to West Allis Farmers Market for three decades but has now decided it’s time to move on.
WISN
'We've only been open two hours': mile-long line for Packing House Thanksgiving meal
MILWAUKEE — Families waited in their cars outside The Packing House for nearly an hour and a half on Thanksgiving. They were lined up for the Drive Thru turkey meals. "Here to pickup Thanksgiving dinner because I work night shift and I couldn't cook for my family," said Eric Williams, an Oak Creek father with a family of six. "Working 12 hour night shifts."
Community raises thousands for Racine man after equipment theft
Evodio Garcia lost $4,000 worth of tree service equipment in a burglary. In just one day, Go Fund Me donations exceeded his goal of buying back his tools by over one thousand dollars.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Racine man out of business after $4,000 worth of equipment is stolen
In just one day, equipment that took Evodio Garcia months to save up for was gone. The total loss was $4,000.
Fox11online.com
New highway interchange in Fond du Lac County to open Thanksgiving morning
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- A new interchange will be opening in Fond du Lac County just in time for holiday traffic. The new Wisconsin State Highway 23 and County Road UU interchange will be opening Thursday morning. The interchange is part of a larger project to expand Highway...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Man dies from injuries suffered in crash in Dodge Co., Wi | By Dodge County Sheriff
November 27, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – The driver of the pickup truck involved in the crash on State Highway 19 at State Highway 26 was identified as Joseph R. Berger (67-years-old, from Cambria, WI). Mr. Berger was transported by Flight for Life helicopter to Aurora Summit Hospital where he died on 11-26-22.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
You know you are from Kewaskum if…..
Kewaskum, WI – Comedian Jeff Foxworthy has a successful comedy routine that details ways to know if you are a redneck. Some neighbors in Kewaskum came up with one-liners that are drawing a smile. “You know you are from Kewaskum.”. Entries include: You call Fond du Lac Avenue “Main...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash at 76th and Fond du Lac early Sunday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched early Sunday, Nov. 27 to a crash at 76th and Fond du Lac on Milwaukee's northwest side. The wreck happened around 2 a.m. Video from the scene shows a badly damaged car off the road. FOX6 News will update this...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan fire, family loses everything the day after Thanksgiving
DELAVAN, Wis. - A Delavan family lost everything in a fire, headed into the holiday season with only the clothes on their backs. "I don’t even like looking over there," said Janet Bain. "I can’t stand looking at that." As she sifted through what was left of her...
discoverhometown.com
State DPI report card results for Hamilton, Menomonee Falls school districts
Local school districts are evaluating the results of the most recent “report card” from the State Department of Public Instruction. In a news release, the DPI summarized what is assessed on the report cards and the grading scales on the reports. The most recent report cards were released on Nov. 15 and cover the 2021-22 school year, the first full year after the pandemic.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia drunk driving crash; 18-year-old arrested for OWI
CALEDONIA, Wis. - An 18-year-old man was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI) by Caledonia police early Sunday, Nov. 27 following a crash at Three Mile Road and Green Bay Road. Officials noted in a Facebook post that the 18-year-old was driving a Subaru – when he struck an Oldsmobile...
