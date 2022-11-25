Mavens on Main spreads holiday cheer hosting Cookies with Santa and toy drive | By Staci Nielsen

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Sure hoped you enjoyed the nice weather on Saturday with highs near 60 because we're going back to more typical weather for this time of year. Look for highs in the 30s and 40s this week with one day in the 50s (on Tuesday). I don't see any major storm system except there will be showers breaking out Tuesday later in the day. And with colder air working in on Wednesday, look for snow showers mainly in the morning. No accumulation is expected. Although some could see nearly a half a foot across the Northwoods.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO