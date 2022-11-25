Mavens on Main spreads holiday cheer hosting Cookies with Santa and toy drive | By Staci Nielsen

Read full article on original website
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Rebroadcast of the 70th annual West Bend Christmas Parade
West Bend, WI – A beautiful November evening for a Christmas Parade and the community of West Bend obliged with a lovely local parade down Main Street. There were about 53 entries including floats, bands, and big trucks courtesy Extra Mile Snowplow. Temperatures were comfortable at 37.7 degrees. Ron Naab served as guest host.
Shining a light on giving: Candy Cane Lane now open for the season
Cars were lined up down the block for the first day of Candy Cane Lane’s light show raising money toward childhood cancer research.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Derek Van Alstyne is ready to “roll out” his traditional recipes at Mavens on Main
West Bend, WI – Well-known local baker Derek Van Alstyne is jumping back into the mix in Washington County and fans of his peanut squares, elephant ears and coffee cakes are relishing in the news. Van Alstyne is now baking for Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, in...
Slinger sisters operate Christmas tree lot with a story straight from a movie
In Slinger, two sisters decided to make their Hallmark dreams a reality and open up their own Christmas tree business.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Fox Cities community meal strives to make sure nobody is alone on Thanksgiving
FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV)-Ask just about anybody and they’ll tell you a warm tasty meal and special people to eat that meal with are two ingredients for any successful Thanksgiving. An organization in Menasha is making sure people in their community have both. Christ the Rock Community Church had their annual Thanksgiving community meal at […]
Greater Milwaukee Today
Striving to make her final birthday special
PEWAUKEE — The past month has been devastating for a Pewaukee family. Heather Krings said ear infections were normal for her 4-year-old daughter Delaney since she was a baby. But what started out as a simple ear infection this time turned into brain surgery and a terminal diagnosis. In...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Big Lots! prepares for 2023 opening
November 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Signs are up on S. Main Street in the former Shopko location and the two endcaps on the development are slated to open. Big Lots! is looking at a January 7, 2023 opening with a soft opening slated for December 29, 2022.
Two Rivers, Manitowoc store owners highlight shopping local during Black Friday
Black Friday weekend shoppers are out and about in downtown Two Rivers. Theresa Kronforst, who owns Schroeder's Department Store, says it's been busier compared to previous years.
WISN
'We've only been open two hours': mile-long line for Packing House Thanksgiving meal
MILWAUKEE — Families waited in their cars outside The Packing House for nearly an hour and a half on Thanksgiving. They were lined up for the Drive Thru turkey meals. "Here to pickup Thanksgiving dinner because I work night shift and I couldn't cook for my family," said Eric Williams, an Oak Creek father with a family of six. "Working 12 hour night shifts."
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI
Eggs Benedict with your choice of Ham, Bacon, or Sausage. French Toast topped, filled, or both. Today’s filling is cream cheese. Toppings include: Mixed Berry Compote or Bananas Foster.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan fire, family loses everything the day after Thanksgiving
DELAVAN, Wis. - A Delavan family lost everything in a fire, headed into the holiday season with only the clothes on their backs. "I don’t even like looking over there," said Janet Bain. "I can’t stand looking at that." As she sifted through what was left of her...
Teen builds light show to give back and pay tribute to his father
Kayden Bebow creates an elaborate light show in his front yard every year in memory of his father, and donates proceeds to charity.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Do you remember Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save?
West Bend, WI – On this Thanksgiving we take a trip down Memory Lane and one of the much-loved pieces of local history, the grocery store. In particular, Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save. It was November 9, 2011 when Sendik’s opened on 18th Avenue in West Bend. It...
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Pumpkin the kitten! 😻
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cuteness overload took place on CBS 58 as Pumpkin was introduced as the Pet of the Week!. Pumpkin is a two-month-old kitten currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus and is ready to find his forever home. Gina Mitchell from WHS joined...
wapl.com
Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors
The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee church responds to hate in Colorado Springs
MILWAUKEE - Standing up against hate and promoting inclusion is one way organizations in Milwaukee, including a church, are responding to crime against the LGBTQ community. At Zao MKE Church, music filled the air on Sunday, Nov. 27. "This week has been quite the week," said Pastor Jonah Overton. On...
Community remembers 11-year-old killed in hunting accident
BERLIN, Wis. — At Riverside Park on Friday night, a crowd dressed in blaze orange could be heard singing, praying, and sharing stories of 11-year-old Easton Thom, who died in a hunting accident last weekend. Thom was in sixth grade at Berlin Middle School. During the vigil, held at Riverside Park in the Town of Berlin, his classmates recalled always...
CBS 58
A few chances of precip this week as we round out November and roll into December
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Sure hoped you enjoyed the nice weather on Saturday with highs near 60 because we're going back to more typical weather for this time of year. Look for highs in the 30s and 40s this week with one day in the 50s (on Tuesday). I don't see any major storm system except there will be showers breaking out Tuesday later in the day. And with colder air working in on Wednesday, look for snow showers mainly in the morning. No accumulation is expected. Although some could see nearly a half a foot across the Northwoods.
