In Heated Arizona Governor's Race, Calls Grow for Democrat to Recuse Herself as Elections Chief
As election officials across the country brace for candidates to contest the election results in possibly unprecedented numbers, the most explosive challenge could unfold in Arizona, where Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake is preparing for a fight. The former local news anchor—who’s cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s Arizona...
“This is not about stopping fraud”: GOP sues to throw out thousands of ballots in key swing states
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. National and state-level Republicans are engaged in a coordinated legal effort to disqualify thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots in key battleground states ahead of Election Day, a mass voter suppression campaign that—if successful—could swing the results of close races.
HEATED HERSCHEL: Walker checks Warnock effort to change Georgia voting rules
McDonough, Georgia – Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker isn't pulling any punches against his Democratic opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, as the two inch closer to a runoff election scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6. Speaking with Fox News Digital following a Wednesday stop on his "Evict Warnock Bus Tour,"...
Election denier Kari Lake cries "voter disenfranchisement" as she meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Republican Kari Lake, who lost a tight Arizona gubernatorial race, visited former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Thursday as she prepared to contest her defeat. Lake, who has yet to concede, posted a video on Twitter Thursday morning and informed her followers that she is consulting with...
Democratic support for Biden in 2024 surges after midterms; Trump takes a hit: USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll
President Biden's backing among Democrats to run for reelection has been significantly boosted in the wake of better-than-expected midterm results, a new USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll finds, while Donald Trump's standing among Republicans has been dented. The number of Democratic voters who believe that Biden could win the 2024 race for...
Arizona, Michigan GOP ask voters to mail in ballots and use drop boxes as candidates and officials blast the practice
CNN — The Arizona and Michigan state Republican Parties are calling voters urging them to return their ballots by mail or to drop boxes in those battleground states, despite their candidates promoting false claims that such practices are rife for voter fraud. Calls to voters’ phones in the last...
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal wins Supreme Court victory in Donald Trump tax case
WASHINGTON —The Supreme Court refused Tuesday to block the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee led by U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Springfield. The Supreme Court decided not to intervene in the Ways and Means Committee’s tax returns case, making way for...
Could Herschel Walker be Disqualified From Georgia Runoff Over 'Tax Fraud?'
Herschel Walker has been accused of claiming a "principal residence" tax break in Texas, whilst running in Georgia.
The GOP can't win Senate majority in Georgia's runoff. There's no incentive to vote for Walker.
This is a commentary by Robert Pawlicki, a member and former president of the Hamiltons, a non-partisan, civic-minded men’s organization based on Skidaway Island. Pawlicki is also a semi-retired psychologist who regularly contributes content to the Savannah Morning News regarding mental health and wellness. The votes are in. The...
Blow for Herschel Walker as Georgia court allows Saturday early voting in Senate run-off election
Georgians will be able to cast early in-person ballots on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, an appeals court ruled, marking a small win for Sen Raphael Warnock’s campaign in the lead up to the state’s Senate run-off election.The Democratic senator is facing off against Republican challenger Herschel Walker on 6 December after neither candidate managed to secure a majority during the 8 November midterms.Monday’s appeals court ruling left in place a lower court’s order allowing the early in-person voting to take place on 26 November, which would be the only Saturday when it would have been possible for Georgians to...
2022 midterms: Republican hopes dashed as control of Congress remains in doubt
As a long Tuesday night bled into a bleary Wednesday morning, it was still unclear whether Democrats or Republicans had won control of Congress in the pivotal 2022 midterms. Yet even amid all the electoral confusion, one thing was already abundantly clear: It was not the night Republicans were hoping for.
The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results
If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
Georgia Supreme Court shoots down Republican bid to halt early voting in Senate runoff on Saturday
The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday denied the state Republican Party's bid to block early voting in the state's hotly contested Senate runoff from moving forward this Saturday. The brief unanimous ruling by the state's high court upheld last week's decision by a Fulton County judge blocking a directive from...
Kari Lake calls Arizona 'the laughingstock of elections' as her race has yet to be called 5 days after election day
On "Sunday Morning Futures" Arizona candidate for Governor Kari Lake lambasted the state's election process. It has been five days since the election on Nov. 8 and her race has not yet been called. Lake called the state's voting procedures "embarrassing" and called Arizona "the laughingstock of elections." While awaiting...
Stacey Abrams derailed by neglect of Black Georgians, 'obvious national ambitions': report
The New York Times penned a retrospective on Stacey Abrams' gubernatorial campaign in Georgia, painting her road to defeat as one curtailed by lofty national ambitions and a neglect of Black and brown communities in the state. Reporters Maya King and Reid J. Epstein wrote that while Abrams’ first campaign...
When will midterm election results be final? Depends on where you live, officials say
“We should move away from talking about Election Day and think instead about election week.”
Democrats target Obama for Georgia runoff election
Georgia’s Senate runoff is three weeks away, and Democrats are hoping big names like former President Obama could help put incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) over the top against GOP candidate Herschel Walker. While Obama has not officially announced a return to the Peach State, one source said the...
Democrats gain three trifectas, Republicans lose one in 2022 elections
As a result of the 2022 elections, there will be at least 22 Republican trifectas, 17 Democratic trifectas, and 10 divided governments where neither party had trifecta control. Alaska’s trifecta status remains unclear. Before the election, Alaska was under divided government. State government trifecta is a term to describe...
Inside the Billionaire-Backed ‘Hub for Election Denial’
Right-wing megadonor Dick Uihlein has been funneling tens of millions of dollars to election deniers, but a previously unreported IRS filing shows he has also teamed up with one.According to its 2021 annual IRS filing, the Uihlein-backed dark money nonprofit Restoration Action Inc. hired Arizona Republican Gina Swoboda as an executive director last year, paying her $108,750 in salary.Swoboda, a former Trump campaign official and the vice chair of the Arizona Republican Party, is now leading a misguided charge against the ballot count in that state on behalf of GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.Swoboda currently serves as “election integrity” coordinator...
Insiders Question How Long Until Trump Swaps 'Solid' 2024 Team for MAGA Fringe
Trump has surrounded himself with seasoned campaign pros. But can he "resist the impulse to reach out to sh-theads?" asks a former Trump official.
