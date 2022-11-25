Georgians will be able to cast early in-person ballots on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, an appeals court ruled, marking a small win for Sen Raphael Warnock’s campaign in the lead up to the state’s Senate run-off election.The Democratic senator is facing off against Republican challenger Herschel Walker on 6 December after neither candidate managed to secure a majority during the 8 November midterms.Monday’s appeals court ruling left in place a lower court’s order allowing the early in-person voting to take place on 26 November, which would be the only Saturday when it would have been possible for Georgians to...

