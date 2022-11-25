ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Salon

“This is not about stopping fraud”: GOP sues to throw out thousands of ballots in key swing states

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. National and state-level Republicans are engaged in a coordinated legal effort to disqualify thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots in key battleground states ahead of Election Day, a mass voter suppression campaign that—if successful—could swing the results of close races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Blow for Herschel Walker as Georgia court allows Saturday early voting in Senate run-off election

Georgians will be able to cast early in-person ballots on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, an appeals court ruled, marking a small win for Sen Raphael Warnock’s campaign in the lead up to the state’s Senate run-off election.The Democratic senator is facing off against Republican challenger Herschel Walker on 6 December after neither candidate managed to secure a majority during the 8 November midterms.Monday’s appeals court ruling left in place a lower court’s order allowing the early in-person voting to take place on 26 November, which would be the only Saturday when it would have been possible for Georgians to...
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results

If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
ALABAMA STATE
The Hill

Democrats target Obama for Georgia runoff election

Georgia’s Senate runoff is three weeks away, and Democrats are hoping big names like former President Obama could help put incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) over the top against GOP candidate Herschel Walker. While Obama has not officially announced a return to the Peach State, one source said the...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Billionaire-Backed ‘Hub for Election Denial’

Right-wing megadonor Dick Uihlein has been funneling tens of millions of dollars to election deniers, but a previously unreported IRS filing shows he has also teamed up with one.According to its 2021 annual IRS filing, the Uihlein-backed dark money nonprofit Restoration Action Inc. hired Arizona Republican Gina Swoboda as an executive director last year, paying her $108,750 in salary.Swoboda, a former Trump campaign official and the vice chair of the Arizona Republican Party, is now leading a misguided charge against the ballot count in that state on behalf of GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.Swoboda currently serves as “election integrity” coordinator...
ARIZONA STATE

