Following Georgia Tech's upset win over North Carolina last week, interim coach Brent Key continued to establish himself as a viable candidate for the head position with a strong first-half showing against No. 1 Georgia on Saturday. Heading into the matchup as 35.5-point underdogs, the Yellow Jackets took an early 7-0 lead and trailed by just three at the half. Though the Bulldogs scored 37 unanswered points after halftime, Key was proud of his team's fight.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO