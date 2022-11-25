Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Georgia's Struggles Against Georgia Tech
The Georgia Bulldogs entered this afternoon's rivalry-week matchup against Georgia Tech as 35.5-point favorites. But at the end of the first quarter, the visiting Yellow Jackets lead the No. 1 Bulldogs 7-3. Georgia has just 53 total yards and gave up nearly 100 to Georgia Tech and third-string quarterback Zach...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury updates in lead-up to SEC Championship Game
The Georgia Bulldogs are relatively healthy entering the postseason, though there are questions about three players in the lead-up to Saturday’s SEC Championship Game. On Sunday, Kirby Smart provided updates on three of the players in question. Smart said wide receiver AD Mitchell (ankle) is better than he has...
CBS Sports
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Georgia Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at noon ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
'UGA Football Live with JC Shelton': Clean Old Fashioned Hate feat. Georgia TE Ryland Goede
Host J.C. Shelton chats with Georgia senior tight end Ryland Goede on the Bulldogs’ biggest wins this season, the SEC Championship and the matchup with Georgia Tech in Week 13. Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA...
Georgia Injury Report: Bulldogs Looking to Stay Healthy vs Georgia Tech
The University of Georgia is a 37.0-point favorite on Saturday afternoon against the in-state rival Georgia Tech. With a win, Georgia will have completed their second consecutive undefeated regular season for the first time in program history. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks to improve ...
Georgia football gives thanks for Kirby Smart, 10 key players on No. 1-ranked Bulldogs
ATHENS — Georgia fans have plenty to give thanks for on this No. 1-ranked 2022 football team, starting with the head coach. Kirby Smart is making his case for a place on the SEC football coaches’ Mount Rushmore alongside legends Paul “Bear” Bryant, Nick Saban and Steve Spurrier.
No. 1 UGA puts 11-0 record on the line against Georgia Tech
Georgia looks to close out its second straight undefeated regular season Saturday as Georgia Tech visits Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs have won 17 of the last 20 in the series including a 45-0 win last year in Atlanta. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
247Sports
Georgia Tech interim coach Brent Key proud of Yellow Jackets' first-half push against Georgia
Following Georgia Tech's upset win over North Carolina last week, interim coach Brent Key continued to establish himself as a viable candidate for the head position with a strong first-half showing against No. 1 Georgia on Saturday. Heading into the matchup as 35.5-point underdogs, the Yellow Jackets took an early 7-0 lead and trailed by just three at the half. Though the Bulldogs scored 37 unanswered points after halftime, Key was proud of his team's fight.
PHOTOS: Georgia football takes care of Georgia Tech in rivalry showdown
After two quarters of play on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs found themselves in a low-scoring slugfest with Georgia Tech. Come the third quarter, the Bulldogs capitalized on two crucial mistakes by the Yellow Jackets to put the game out of reach. Georgia cashed in on a bobbled snap by Georgia...
Twitter reacts: Georgia rolls Georgia Tech, finishes 12-0
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs have finished the regular season 12-0 and undefeated for the second season in-a-row after a 37-14 win over Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs were down 7-3 heading into the second quarter before scoring 34 unanswered points to finish the regular season 12-0 in back-to-back years. Here’s...
LOOK: Photo Gallery From Georgia Big Win Over Tech
The Georgia Bulldogs have completed their second consecutive undefeated regular season for the first time in the program's history and will take on LSU next weekend in the fourth SEC Championship game appearance since Kirby Smart became the head coach. Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs are a ...
