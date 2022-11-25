ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

buzzfeednews.com

Police Released The Virginia Walmart Shooter's "Death Note" As Survivors Recount What Happened During The Attack

Jessie Wilczewski had only been working at the Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, for five days before the deadly shooting occurred. On Tuesday evening, her shift began as normal, with a meeting in the breakroom at 10 p.m., and then all of a sudden, she looked up and saw the "team lead" in the doorway with his hands up holding a gun, Wilczewski recalled in an interview with CNN.
WSOC Charlotte

Walmart shooting: Gunman purchased weapon hours before shooting

Police are releasing more details surrounding the deadly shooting at a Virginia Walmart earlier this week. Chesapeake police said that Andre Bing purchased the gun he used in the shooting hours before he opened fire, The Associated Press reported. The weapon was a legally-purchased 9 mm handgun, police said. Officials...
The Independent

Walmart mass shooting: First victim killed at Chesapeake store is identified as 21-year-old employee

The first victim killed in the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, has been identified as a 21-year-old worker at the store, after her family issued a desperate appeal to find her in the aftermath of the horror attack.Tyneka Johnson died when a coworker opened fire inside the superstore on Sam’s Circle just after 10pm on Tuesday night.In a heartbreaking Facebook post late on Tuesday night, Johnson’s family begged for help in finding out what had happened to her.“We need help locating my lil cousin. She is  an employee at Walmart,” wrote a desperate family member.“Everyone need...
KTVZ

Police: Brazil school shooter wore swastika, planned attack

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver who killed four people in two schools in Brazil had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning for two years, police said Saturday. The shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students and a private school, both located on the same street in the small town of Aracruz in Espirito Santo state. Two teachers and a student were killed. Hours later, the shooter, identified as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school, was arrested. Authorities did not release the suspect’s name.
C. Heslop

Ten Year Olds Were Workers in Mississippi

The Library of Congress has a digital album with pictorial evidence children worked. Below is a summary description of the photo collage. (source) Photographs show children involved in seafood, fruit, and vegetable packing. They [shown] both at work and posed outside work sites in Buffalo, New York; Seaford, Delaware; Maine; Indiana; Maryland; South Carolina; Louisiana; Alabama; Mississippi; and Florida. A few images document children's work-related injuries. As well as schools (poorly) attended by child laborers. Also included are a few record photographs of maps and documents, including records made by a New York State factory investigating commission. Album also includes images of Mississippi cotton mill workers (Hine nos. 1967, 2011, 2020A, 2023A, 2024A, 2025A, 2029, 2030-31).
newsnationnow.com

Virginia Walmart shooting: Vigil held for victims

(NewsNation) — Six families are mourning the deaths of their loved ones this Thanksgiving after a gunman opened fire inside a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart Tuesday night. Police said that 31-year-old Andre Bing, an overnight team lead at Walmart, opened fire on his fellow Walmart employees just after 10 p.m. ET and then allegedly shot and killed himself.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cyber Monday: Tips to shop safely

Although great deals can be found on Cyber Monday, there are a few things to keep in mind before hitting the checkout button. Cyber criminals become more bold and aggressive during the holiday season. Experts say thieves will send fake links directing consumers to fraudulent pages or even create fake receipts with the intention of stealing personal information and money.
