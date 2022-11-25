BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver who killed four people in two schools in Brazil had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning for two years, police said Saturday. The shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students and a private school, both located on the same street in the small town of Aracruz in Espirito Santo state. Two teachers and a student were killed. Hours later, the shooter, identified as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school, was arrested. Authorities did not release the suspect’s name.

