Demonstrators have poured into the streets of Chinese cities calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down following the government’s relentless zero-Covid policies. In unprecedented and rare scenes of dissent, several foreign journalists were arrested as police crack down on the media covering the widespread protests.The BBC accused Chinese police of assaulting its camera operator Edward Lawrence, who was “beaten and kicked” in Shanghai on Sunday night, as foreign secretary James Cleverly said the incident is “deeply disturbing”.Sky News also reported that its team have had to stop filming and move away from the main site as they...

37 MINUTES AGO