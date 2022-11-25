Read full article on original website
China eases COVID rules after protests, keeps wider strategy
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese authorities eased some anti-virus rules but affirmed their severe "zero COVID" strategy Monday after protesters demanded President Xi Jinping resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. The government made no comment on the protests or the...
Kazakh leader meets Putin in first post-election trip abroad
MOSCOW — (AP) — Kazakhstan's leader met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, a week after winning a new seven-year term by a landslide in a snap election. Kazakhstan is a significant Russian ally, sharing a 7,600-kilometer (4,750-mile) border. But President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kept his distance from Moscow amid the conflict in Ukraine, notably declining this summer to recognize the Kremlin's declaration of separatist Ukraine regions as sovereign states.
Tourism Gone Wild Blamed For Deadly Landslide
ROME—The lifeless mud-covered body of a 21-day-old infant has become the latest symbol of yet another preventable tragedy blamed on corruption and illegality in Italy. Eight people died, and a further five are still missing, after torrential rains sent houses, cars and buses tumbling down a mountain. Among the bodies recovered was a 5-year-old girl in pink pajamas and her 11-year-old brother. Hopes of finding anyone alive have been dampened by continuing bad weather.Authorities on Monday blamed abusive construction of tourist homes and even hotels around the hamlet of Casamicciola Terme, where the worst landslide occurred early Saturday morning. “The...
Zelensky warns of new Russia missile attacks throughout Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of increased Russian military strikes across the country as residents in Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk saw new attacks from Moscow on Monday.
China protests – live: Shanghai dissent grows as authorities stand firm on Covid lockdown
Demonstrators have poured into the streets of Chinese cities calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down following the government’s relentless zero-Covid policies. In unprecedented and rare scenes of dissent, several foreign journalists were arrested as police crack down on the media covering the widespread protests.The BBC accused Chinese police of assaulting its camera operator Edward Lawrence, who was “beaten and kicked” in Shanghai on Sunday night, as foreign secretary James Cleverly said the incident is “deeply disturbing”.Sky News also reported that its team have had to stop filming and move away from the main site as they...
