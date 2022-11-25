ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miamisburg, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Brunches that are worthy of the holidays and beyond

There are many ways to tackle breakfast. The superstar ingredients of the hour — eggs, bread, potatoes, salty meats, butter and sugary carbohydrate confections — may be familiar sights, but the vision, preparation, presentation and recipes are all there to tantalize and delight in their own special way.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton Turkey Trot 2022 held in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Runners and walkers braved the rain in Dayton for the 2022 Dayton Turkey Trot half marathon and 5K. According to the race’s website, the event took place at Welcome Stadium in Dayton at 8:30 a.m. Participants that went to the finish line received Bill’s Donuts. A new 2022 medal for everyone […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Second book of mystery series set in Dayton sizzles

Tom Harley Campbell has released the second novel in his mystery series set in Dayton, which features the now former police detective John Burke. In the initial book, “Satan’s Choir,” Burke was the head of homicide investigations for the Dayton Police Department when he solved what became his last case prior to retiring.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Small Business Saturday: Annual day puts Butler County shops in spotlight

Small businesses throughout the region will be bustling today for Small Business Saturday, offering deals and entertainment to customers. Downtown Middletown Inc. says businesses there will have extended hours and the city has its holiday events happening, including a Santa Parade at 4 p.m., followed by a Christmas tree lighting.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Crowds return to Holiday in the City after shooting

“I’m not giving up on Springfield,” one volunteer says after incident marred opening night. Visitors and volunteers returned to downtown Springfield on Saturday evening for Holiday in the City’s ice skating rink, music and lights after a shooting near where activities during Friday’s grand illumination occurred to open the annual event.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
GERMANTOWN, OH
Fox 19

Middletown store owners impacted by ongoing Central Avenue construction

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The ongoing Central Avenue Construction Project has significantly impacted many small businesses in downtown Middletown making it more significant for customers to shop on Small Business Saturday. Central Pastry Shop and many other stores and restaurants along Central Avenue have struggled to get customers into their stores due...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Black Friday shoppers look to get a good deal

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Calling all shoppers! Another Thanksgiving has finally passed and shoppers are in search of deals this Black Friday holiday. Inflation may be high, but it is not impacting consumers, as they are still spending for the Black Friday holiday. Everything from clothing to electronics and several things in between can be […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley, Nov. 24-27

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thanksgiving and Black Friday is upon us, which means things are happening around the Miami Valley, alongside the food and shopping. 2NEWS has you covered with a list of things happening this holiday weekend, Nov. 24-27. Thanksgiving Day Thanksgiving Zumba Class – 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. EPIC Dance Academy, 88 […]
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Local businesses celebrate the big game

Whether you are rooting for the team up north or the Buckeyes, you are more than likely tailgating somewhere Saturday. Local eateries like Desperados Bar & Grill in Huntsville, Brewfontaine in downtown Bellefontaine, and Iron City on South Main in Bellefontaine are celebrating in big ways as they are rooting for their teams.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Road closures planned tomorrow for Dayton Turkey Trot

DAYTON — The Dayton Turkey Trot will be taking place tomorrow at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. >>RELATED STORY: Several roads to be closed for Dayton Holiday Festival. Events will get underway at 7 a.m. for runners to pick up their packets, according to the event’s webpage. The following...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

1 person in the hospital following shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, one person showed up to Miami Valley Hospital after being shot. Authorities say they were called at 3:12 p.m. to the intersection of Oxford Avenue and Rosedale Drive. The condition of the person that received […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

1 person stabbed overnight in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded early Saturday to a reported stabbing in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came into authorities at 3:52 a.m. for a stabbing in the 400 block of North Upland Avenue in Dayton. The condition of the person stabbed is not known at this time.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy