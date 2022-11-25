A Sarasota man jumps into the ocean after he dropped the engagement ring in the water. The Sarasota man’s name is Scott Clyne and his girlfriend’s name is Suzie Tucker. Firstly, they were standing on a boat and he was about to pop the question. However, when he took the box out of his pocket and the box with the ring inside fell into the ocean. Finally, as the box his the surface of the water Scott didn’t hesitate and jumped into the water after it.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO