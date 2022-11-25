ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeout pasta concept opens third franchise in Sarasota

A new takeout concept has entered the Sarasota market. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opened its third franchise in St. Armands Circle on Nov. 23. The fast-casual concept originated in Venic, Italy, in 2012 by founder Gabriele Dal Moro. The 1,000-square-foot restaurant features outdoor sidewalk seating and a mural by...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota couple decorates Hurricane Ian debris with Christmas lights

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Though crews across Sarasota County are working tirelessly to clear the remaining debris from Hurricane Ian. Though the county has collected more than 2.6 million cubic yards of vegetative, construction and demolition, and household goods debris have been collected – equivalent to more than 795 Olympic-sized swimming pools - there are still some items that are waiting.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commission will hear plans Dec. 13 for reopening Snook Haven Park and Riverfront Restaurant, closed since Sept. 27 due to damage from Hurricane Ian. Buildings took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from Myakka River flooding during and...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red Tide Advisories still affecting Suncoast beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As residents await results from water testing in the Suncoast, signs of red tide are still visible at Suncoast beaches in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. According to Mote Marine Laboratory, multiple reports of respiratory irritation have been made at some beaches. There were also reports...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key

Located off the shores of Sarasota in the warm waters of the Gulf, Lido Key is a narrow island lined with powder white beaches, packed with luxury homes and hotels, and filled with some of the best ambience for a... The post An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Sarasota Man Jumps Into The Ocean After Dropping Engagement Ring

A Sarasota man jumps into the ocean after he dropped the engagement ring in the water. The Sarasota man’s name is Scott Clyne and his girlfriend’s name is Suzie Tucker. Firstly, they were standing on a boat and he was about to pop the question. However, when he took the box out of his pocket and the box with the ring inside fell into the ocean. Finally, as the box his the surface of the water Scott didn’t hesitate and jumped into the water after it.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing woman located in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has located a woman reporting as missing and endangered. Debra Nason, a 70-year-old woman with dementia, was reported missing Sunday from an assisted living/rehabilitation facility in Sarasota. She was found later that night.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County resumes debris collection Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume debris collection Monday, Nov. 28, in areas of unincorporated Sarasota County. Since Sarasota County began collecting debris from Hurricane Ian on Oct. 6, debris contractors have operated from sunup to sundown seven days a week. As of Nov. 21, more than 2.6 million cubic yards of vegetative, construction and demolition, and household goods debris have been collected – that’s equivalent to more than 795 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Despite fight from residents, Dolphins Resort on Matlacha will close for good

MATLACHA, Fla. — The damage to the Dolphins Resort from Hurricane Ian is too much for the owner to build back from, the owner said. The 55+ community on Matlacha is closed for good, according to the owner of the resort, Hugh Reid. He didn’t want to speak on camera or do a formal interview with ABC7, but Reid provided information about the future of the property that has been the center of a fight to keep it open.
MATLACHA, FL
995qyk.com

Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.

Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
FLORIDA STATE
