To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
businessobserverfl.com
Takeout pasta concept opens third franchise in Sarasota
A new takeout concept has entered the Sarasota market. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opened its third franchise in St. Armands Circle on Nov. 23. The fast-casual concept originated in Venic, Italy, in 2012 by founder Gabriele Dal Moro. The 1,000-square-foot restaurant features outdoor sidewalk seating and a mural by...
Is Florida Becoming the Country’s Largest Parking Lot?
Remember the day when you could drive from Sarasota to Bradenton in about 15 minutes. Or, how about the short drive from Venice, FL to North Port, FL under 20 minutes. For that matter every destination by car in the state of Florida has become a challenge. The simple explanation...
Deal of a lifetime: own a Florida beach house for $10,000
The three-story home, valued at $10 million, is going to be auctioned off this weekend without reserve to the highest bidder – even if the highest bid is only $10,000.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota couple decorates Hurricane Ian debris with Christmas lights
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Though crews across Sarasota County are working tirelessly to clear the remaining debris from Hurricane Ian. Though the county has collected more than 2.6 million cubic yards of vegetative, construction and demolition, and household goods debris have been collected – equivalent to more than 795 Olympic-sized swimming pools - there are still some items that are waiting.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commission will hear plans Dec. 13 for reopening Snook Haven Park and Riverfront Restaurant, closed since Sept. 27 due to damage from Hurricane Ian. Buildings took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from Myakka River flooding during and...
Red tide persists into holiday season at Sarasota County beaches
Some beachgoers in Sarasota County are dealing with scratchy throats, trouble breathing and the odor of dead fish caused by red tide.
Over $4 million needed for Venice Theatre repairs after Hurricane Ian, director says
Areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian are still recovering two months after the hurricane made landfall on Florida's west coast.
Mysuncoast.com
Red Tide Advisories still affecting Suncoast beaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As residents await results from water testing in the Suncoast, signs of red tide are still visible at Suncoast beaches in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. According to Mote Marine Laboratory, multiple reports of respiratory irritation have been made at some beaches. There were also reports...
WINKNEWS.com
Luxury residential development replacing The Carousel Beach Inn on Fort Myers Beach
A Chicago developer will use the property from The Carousel Beach Inn on Fort Myers Beach, which sold for $7,000,000, to complete a luxury residential development. When people in the area hear about Gulfside Twelve, a new development with prices starting at just under $4,000,000 a unit, they’re concerned about the direction the beach might be heading in.
More businesses will open this week on Sanibel and Captiva
SANIBEL, Fla. – Starting Monday, November 28th, brick & mortar businesses that will reopen on Sanibel and Captiva Island can do so, but first they must get permission to do so from the city. Matt Asen owns Timbers Restaurant and The Sanibel Grill and has served the Sanibel community since the early 90’s.
fox13news.com
Dead fish line Siesta Beach as red tide impacts parts of Sarasota Bay
SIESTA KEY, Fla. - On Siesta Beach, a line of dead fish can be seen in the sand, signaling red tide is back in Sarasota County. For the last three weeks lifeguard stands have been flying yellow flags, warning of red tide, but now dead fish are appearing. "I think...
An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key
Located off the shores of Sarasota in the warm waters of the Gulf, Lido Key is a narrow island lined with powder white beaches, packed with luxury homes and hotels, and filled with some of the best ambience for a... The post An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.
According to experts, the newest NOAA satellite data suggests that the red tide bloom offshore is around 50 square miles in size. Red tide surges Dead fish on the beach.Photo byGetty Images.
995qyk.com
Sarasota Man Jumps Into The Ocean After Dropping Engagement Ring
A Sarasota man jumps into the ocean after he dropped the engagement ring in the water. The Sarasota man’s name is Scott Clyne and his girlfriend’s name is Suzie Tucker. Firstly, they were standing on a boat and he was about to pop the question. However, when he took the box out of his pocket and the box with the ring inside fell into the ocean. Finally, as the box his the surface of the water Scott didn’t hesitate and jumped into the water after it.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing woman located in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has located a woman reporting as missing and endangered. Debra Nason, a 70-year-old woman with dementia, was reported missing Sunday from an assisted living/rehabilitation facility in Sarasota. She was found later that night.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County resumes debris collection Monday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume debris collection Monday, Nov. 28, in areas of unincorporated Sarasota County. Since Sarasota County began collecting debris from Hurricane Ian on Oct. 6, debris contractors have operated from sunup to sundown seven days a week. As of Nov. 21, more than 2.6 million cubic yards of vegetative, construction and demolition, and household goods debris have been collected – that’s equivalent to more than 795 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
Despite fight from residents, Dolphins Resort on Matlacha will close for good
MATLACHA, Fla. — The damage to the Dolphins Resort from Hurricane Ian is too much for the owner to build back from, the owner said. The 55+ community on Matlacha is closed for good, according to the owner of the resort, Hugh Reid. He didn’t want to speak on camera or do a formal interview with ABC7, but Reid provided information about the future of the property that has been the center of a fight to keep it open.
995qyk.com
Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.
Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
Fort Myers Beach residents reflect on rebuilding two months after Hurricane Ian’s destruction
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — It has been two months since Hurricane Ian made landfall in SWFL. Residents and business owners say a lot still needs to be done before they can feel normal again. Although through the destruction, many are still staying positive. “Everybody knew it wasn’t going...
Sarasota man jumps in water to save engagement ring after trying to propose
SARASOTA, Fla. — A moment that was supposed to be romantic between a boyfriend proposing to his girlfriend resulted in the man actually diving into the Florida water to save the one thing you need for the occasion – an engagement ring. On his Facebook page, Scott Clyne...
