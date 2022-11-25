ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Hibs-Hearts derby draw attracts record crowd as Glasgow City go top

Glasgow City have moved two points clear at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League as Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian attracted a new domestic record crowd of 8,066. City, last season's runners-up, beat Partick Thistle 4-1 to take advantage of reigning champions Rangers being held to a goalless draw at home to Celtic on Saturday and leapfrog both.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Liverpool target two new midfielders

Liverpool want to sign two midfielders next year with three of their existing options - Englishmen Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, and Guinean Naby Keita - out of contract at the end of the season. (Football Insider), external. Alongside this, Liverpool have held discussions with two Middle East-based consortiums over...
BBC

Scottish Cup: Darvel, Drumchapel United and University of Stirling shock SPFL sides

Darvel, Drumchapel United and University of Stirling claimed Scottish Professional Football League scalps on a day of Scottish Cup shocks. Drumchapel, ninth in Scotland's seventh tier, beat League 1 promotion chasers Edinburgh 1-0. Darvel, one rung above Drumchapel, thumped third-tier Montrose 5-2. Meanwhile, Stirling University, who are second in the...
BBC

World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match

It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
BBC

Newcastle's women's team feel 'empowered' as they prepare for St James' Park return

Newcastle United women's skipper Grace Donnelly was partly responsible for the kick-off being delayed the last time her side played at St James' Park in May. The chance of fulfilling a childhood dream meant her local village organised a bus to transport all her friends and family to the match, as a record 22,000 fans watched the fourth-tier side beat Alnwick Town.
BBC

Sunday's gossip: Ronaldo, Rice, Kane, Gakpo, Leao, Bellingham, McKennie

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has been offered a three-year deal worth £186m by Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. (CBS) Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (El Nacional, via Fichajes - in Spanish) Tottenham are yet to open talks...
BBC

Ryan Porteous: Hibernian defender turns down offer of new contract

Hibernian have announced that defender Ryan Porteous has rejected the offer of "a highly-improved new deal". The 23-year-old, capped once for Scotland earlier this year, will be out of contract at the end of the season. Since making his debut in July 2017, Porteous has made 150 Hibs appearances, scoring...
SB Nation

Liverpool Women vs. Blackburn Rovers Women: Preview & Predicted Line-Ups

If Liverpool’s WSL return has started with some stumbles, a competition they’ve done well in so far has been the Continental Cup. The tournament continues on Sunday when Liverpool host Blackburn Rovers in the third match of the group stages. Previously, Liverpool bested both Sunderland and Leicester City,...
BBC

Rangers: Michael Beale in talks over becoming new Ibrox manager

Rangers have held talks with Michael Beale about the Queens Park Rangers manager succeeding Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Discussions with Beale, who spent three years at Ibrox as part of Steven Gerrard's coaching staff, are believed to be at an advanced stage. Other candidates have also been considered and spoken to,...
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Stormers 36-19 Scarlets - visitors' poor form goes on

Tries: Jantjies, Zas, van Rhyn, Dayimani, du Plessis Cons: Wolhuter 4 Pens: Wolhuter. Scarlets' miserable form continued with a sixth defeat of the season against Stormers in Cape Town. Dwayne Peel's side remain 15th in the United Rugby Championship table despite two tries from Ryan Conbeer. Tom Rogers also crossed...
BBC

Wales v Australia: Josh Adams starts after Leigh Halfpenny's late withdrawal

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off:15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Full-back Leigh Halfpenny was a late withdrawal from the Wales side to face Australia on Saturday (15:15 GMT), with...

