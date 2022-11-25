Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Hibs-Hearts derby draw attracts record crowd as Glasgow City go top
Glasgow City have moved two points clear at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League as Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian attracted a new domestic record crowd of 8,066. City, last season's runners-up, beat Partick Thistle 4-1 to take advantage of reigning champions Rangers being held to a goalless draw at home to Celtic on Saturday and leapfrog both.
BBC
Transfer news: Liverpool target two new midfielders
Liverpool want to sign two midfielders next year with three of their existing options - Englishmen Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, and Guinean Naby Keita - out of contract at the end of the season. (Football Insider), external. Alongside this, Liverpool have held discussions with two Middle East-based consortiums over...
Bournemouth hand Gary O’Neil head coach’s job after caretaker spell
Bournemouth have confirmed Gary O’Neil as their head coach on a contract to the end of next season, with an option to extend
BBC
Scottish Cup: Darvel, Drumchapel United and University of Stirling shock SPFL sides
Darvel, Drumchapel United and University of Stirling claimed Scottish Professional Football League scalps on a day of Scottish Cup shocks. Drumchapel, ninth in Scotland's seventh tier, beat League 1 promotion chasers Edinburgh 1-0. Darvel, one rung above Drumchapel, thumped third-tier Montrose 5-2. Meanwhile, Stirling University, who are second in the...
BBC
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
Manchester United 'Out Of The Race' To Sign Jude Bellingham
Manchester United are now said to 'barely have a chance' in signing Jude Bellingham next summer.
Manchester United In Talks To Sign Barcelona's Memphis Depay
Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag wants to sign Memphis Depay and talks have begun between all parties.
BBC
Newcastle's women's team feel 'empowered' as they prepare for St James' Park return
Newcastle United women's skipper Grace Donnelly was partly responsible for the kick-off being delayed the last time her side played at St James' Park in May. The chance of fulfilling a childhood dream meant her local village organised a bus to transport all her friends and family to the match, as a record 22,000 fans watched the fourth-tier side beat Alnwick Town.
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Ronaldo, Rice, Kane, Gakpo, Leao, Bellingham, McKennie
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has been offered a three-year deal worth £186m by Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. (CBS) Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (El Nacional, via Fichajes - in Spanish) Tottenham are yet to open talks...
BBC
Ryan Porteous: Hibernian defender turns down offer of new contract
Hibernian have announced that defender Ryan Porteous has rejected the offer of "a highly-improved new deal". The 23-year-old, capped once for Scotland earlier this year, will be out of contract at the end of the season. Since making his debut in July 2017, Porteous has made 150 Hibs appearances, scoring...
SB Nation
Liverpool Women vs. Blackburn Rovers Women: Preview & Predicted Line-Ups
If Liverpool’s WSL return has started with some stumbles, a competition they’ve done well in so far has been the Continental Cup. The tournament continues on Sunday when Liverpool host Blackburn Rovers in the third match of the group stages. Previously, Liverpool bested both Sunderland and Leicester City,...
ECB’s Richard Thompson: ‘It’s not quite a Packer moment, but it’s a real risk’
Richard Thompson, the new chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board, is hoping to reunite Jos Buttler’s T20 World Cup winners for a celebration back on home soil but in an international calendar backed up like the M5 on a bank holiday weekend, the question of when is not a simple one.
BBC
Rangers: Michael Beale in talks over becoming new Ibrox manager
Rangers have held talks with Michael Beale about the Queens Park Rangers manager succeeding Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Discussions with Beale, who spent three years at Ibrox as part of Steven Gerrard's coaching staff, are believed to be at an advanced stage. Other candidates have also been considered and spoken to,...
‘We’re on track’: Southgate shields England players after tame USA draw
Gareth Southgate admitted he would have to shield his England players from criticism after their sterile World Cup draw with the USA
BBC
PDC Players Championship Finals: Michael van Gerwen beats Rob Cross to win seventh title
Michael van Gerwen beat Rob Cross 11-6 to win his seventh PDC Players Championship Finals title in 10 years. The 33-year-old Dutchman threw the 2022 tournament's only nine-dart finish - the third in its history - and a 170 checkout in the final. Van Gerwen averaged 99.92 and made eight...
Why are Man United and Liverpool suddenly on the market?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — English soccer’s two most storied teams are suddenly in play. Manchester United has joined great rival Liverpool in opening its doors to a potential buyout that could be the biggest in sporting history. Following the sale of Chelsea in May, it sets up the...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Stormers 36-19 Scarlets - visitors' poor form goes on
Tries: Jantjies, Zas, van Rhyn, Dayimani, du Plessis Cons: Wolhuter 4 Pens: Wolhuter. Scarlets' miserable form continued with a sixth defeat of the season against Stormers in Cape Town. Dwayne Peel's side remain 15th in the United Rugby Championship table despite two tries from Ryan Conbeer. Tom Rogers also crossed...
BBC
Wales v Australia: Josh Adams starts after Leigh Halfpenny's late withdrawal
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off:15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Full-back Leigh Halfpenny was a late withdrawal from the Wales side to face Australia on Saturday (15:15 GMT), with...
Comments / 0