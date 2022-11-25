Read full article on original website
BBC
Transfer news: Liverpool target two new midfielders
Liverpool want to sign two midfielders next year with three of their existing options - Englishmen Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, and Guinean Naby Keita - out of contract at the end of the season. (Football Insider), external. Alongside this, Liverpool have held discussions with two Middle East-based consortiums over...
Bournemouth hand Gary O’Neil head coach’s job after caretaker spell
Bournemouth have confirmed Gary O’Neil as their head coach on a contract to the end of next season, with an option to extend
BBC
Hibs-Hearts derby draw attracts record crowd as Glasgow City go top
Glasgow City have moved two points clear at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League as Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian attracted a new domestic record crowd of 8,066. City, last season's runners-up, beat Partick Thistle 4-1 to take advantage of reigning champions Rangers being held to a goalless draw at home to Celtic on Saturday and leapfrog both.
BBC
FA Cup: Ipswich Town tie at Portman Road 'biggest game' in Buxton's history
Venue: Portman Road Date: Sunday, 27 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Suffolk, BBC Radio Derby, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website and app, live text commentary on BBC website and app. The year is 1981. Bobby Robson's Ipswich Town have conquered Europe as Uefa...
BBC
Newcastle's women's team feel 'empowered' as they prepare for St James' Park return
Newcastle United women's skipper Grace Donnelly was partly responsible for the kick-off being delayed the last time her side played at St James' Park in May. The chance of fulfilling a childhood dream meant her local village organised a bus to transport all her friends and family to the match, as a record 22,000 fans watched the fourth-tier side beat Alnwick Town.
BBC
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
NBC Sports
USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive
The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
FOX Sports
Yunus Musah has his World Cup moment, outduels England star Jude Bellingham
AL KHOR, Qatar — Quite soon, England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected, according to multiple reports from various countries, to be the target of a Real Madrid transfer bid in excess of $100 million. Before the 19-year-old phenom makes the move to La Liga from Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, however,...
BBC
Ryan Porteous: Hibernian defender turns down offer of new contract
Hibernian have announced that defender Ryan Porteous has rejected the offer of "a highly-improved new deal". The 23-year-old, capped once for Scotland earlier this year, will be out of contract at the end of the season. Since making his debut in July 2017, Porteous has made 150 Hibs appearances, scoring...
BBC
Rangers: Michael Beale in talks over becoming new Ibrox manager
Rangers have held talks with Michael Beale about the Queens Park Rangers manager succeeding Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Discussions with Beale, who spent three years at Ibrox as part of Steven Gerrard's coaching staff, are believed to be at an advanced stage. Other candidates have also been considered and spoken to,...
BBC
Bournemouth make Gary O'Neil manager on permanent basis
Bournemouth have appointed Gary O'Neil as their manager on a permanent basis following his spell as interim boss. The 39-year-old took the helm at Vitality Stadium after head coach Scott Parker was sacked in August. O'Neil has signed a one-and-a-half year contract, which has the option to be extended for...
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC
Premiership: Leicester Tigers 33-31 London Irish - hosts hang on for tense win
Tries: Montoya, Wigglesworth, Potter, Reffell, Wiese Cons: Burns 4. Tries: Ratuniyarawa, Penalty, Rogerson, Hassell-Collins, Pearson Cons: Jackson 2. Leicester Tigers held on for a tense victory against bottom side London Irish in a 10-try Premiership thriller. Julian Montoya, Richard Wigglesworth, Harry Potter and Tommy Reffell scores put Tigers 26-14 up...
BBC
FA Cup round-up: Chesterfield topple AFC Wimbledon, Grimsby stun Cambridge, Alvechurch & King's Lynn exit
The FA Cup stormed back into the spotlight on Saturday with 15 second-round ties taking place. Clubs from League One all the way down to Alvechurch in the Southern Premier Central Division battled for glory and the potential glamour of a money-spinning meeting with Premier League giants like Arsenal or Manchester City.
BBC
World Cup 2022: England midfielder James Maddison trains with squad in Qatar for first time
England midfielder James Maddison joined the World Cup squad for training in Qatar for the first time on Saturday. Playmaker Maddison, 26, was one of 14 players to take part in the session as he continues his recovery from a knee injury he suffered during Leicester's win at West Ham on 12 November.
BBC
England v South Africa: 2021 defeat will motivate us, not 2019 win - Siya Kolisi
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. South Africa face England on Saturday pushed on by the memory of defeat rather than their 2019 Rugby World Cup...
Why are Man United and Liverpool suddenly on the market?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — English soccer’s two most storied teams are suddenly in play. Manchester United has joined great rival Liverpool in opening its doors to a potential buyout that could be the biggest in sporting history. Following the sale of Chelsea in May, it sets up the...
BBC
England 13-27 South Africa: Eddie Jones says defeat was 'entirely my fault'
Eddie Jones said England's defeat by South Africa was "entirely my fault" but believes they can have a "really good go" at next year's World Cup. The hosts were beaten 27-13 at Twickenham as the world champions dominated the set-piece. Head coach Jones apologised for the performance but said his...
BBC
PDC Players Championship Finals: Michael van Gerwen beats Rob Cross to win seventh title
Michael van Gerwen beat Rob Cross 11-6 to win his seventh PDC Players Championship Finals title in 10 years. The 33-year-old Dutchman threw the 2022 tournament's only nine-dart finish - the third in its history - and a 170 checkout in the final. Van Gerwen averaged 99.92 and made eight...
BBC
GP staffing levels dangerously under pressure - doctor
Pressure on GPs is "dangerously close to a death spiral" due to doctors leaving, one has warned. Dr Paul Evans, who works in Gateshead, told the BBC it was "typical" for GPs to see more than twice as many patients a day than is recommended as safe. He said the...
