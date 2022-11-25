ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Liverpool target two new midfielders

Liverpool want to sign two midfielders next year with three of their existing options - Englishmen Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, and Guinean Naby Keita - out of contract at the end of the season. (Football Insider), external. Alongside this, Liverpool have held discussions with two Middle East-based consortiums over...
BBC

Hibs-Hearts derby draw attracts record crowd as Glasgow City go top

Glasgow City have moved two points clear at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League as Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian attracted a new domestic record crowd of 8,066. City, last season's runners-up, beat Partick Thistle 4-1 to take advantage of reigning champions Rangers being held to a goalless draw at home to Celtic on Saturday and leapfrog both.
BBC

FA Cup: Ipswich Town tie at Portman Road 'biggest game' in Buxton's history

Venue: Portman Road Date: Sunday, 27 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Suffolk, BBC Radio Derby, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website and app, live text commentary on BBC website and app. The year is 1981. Bobby Robson's Ipswich Town have conquered Europe as Uefa...
BBC

Newcastle's women's team feel 'empowered' as they prepare for St James' Park return

Newcastle United women's skipper Grace Donnelly was partly responsible for the kick-off being delayed the last time her side played at St James' Park in May. The chance of fulfilling a childhood dream meant her local village organised a bus to transport all her friends and family to the match, as a record 22,000 fans watched the fourth-tier side beat Alnwick Town.
BBC

World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match

It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
NBC Sports

USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive

The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
FOX Sports

Yunus Musah has his World Cup moment, outduels England star Jude Bellingham

AL KHOR, Qatar — Quite soon, England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected, according to multiple reports from various countries, to be the target of a Real Madrid transfer bid in excess of $100 million. Before the 19-year-old phenom makes the move to La Liga from Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, however,...
BBC

Ryan Porteous: Hibernian defender turns down offer of new contract

Hibernian have announced that defender Ryan Porteous has rejected the offer of "a highly-improved new deal". The 23-year-old, capped once for Scotland earlier this year, will be out of contract at the end of the season. Since making his debut in July 2017, Porteous has made 150 Hibs appearances, scoring...
BBC

Rangers: Michael Beale in talks over becoming new Ibrox manager

Rangers have held talks with Michael Beale about the Queens Park Rangers manager succeeding Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Discussions with Beale, who spent three years at Ibrox as part of Steven Gerrard's coaching staff, are believed to be at an advanced stage. Other candidates have also been considered and spoken to,...
BBC

Bournemouth make Gary O'Neil manager on permanent basis

Bournemouth have appointed Gary O'Neil as their manager on a permanent basis following his spell as interim boss. The 39-year-old took the helm at Vitality Stadium after head coach Scott Parker was sacked in August. O'Neil has signed a one-and-a-half year contract, which has the option to be extended for...
BBC

Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row

Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC

Premiership: Leicester Tigers 33-31 London Irish - hosts hang on for tense win

Tries: Montoya, Wigglesworth, Potter, Reffell, Wiese Cons: Burns 4. Tries: Ratuniyarawa, Penalty, Rogerson, Hassell-Collins, Pearson Cons: Jackson 2. Leicester Tigers held on for a tense victory against bottom side London Irish in a 10-try Premiership thriller. Julian Montoya, Richard Wigglesworth, Harry Potter and Tommy Reffell scores put Tigers 26-14 up...
BBC

England v South Africa: 2021 defeat will motivate us, not 2019 win - Siya Kolisi

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. South Africa face England on Saturday pushed on by the memory of defeat rather than their 2019 Rugby World Cup...
BBC

England 13-27 South Africa: Eddie Jones says defeat was 'entirely my fault'

Eddie Jones said England's defeat by South Africa was "entirely my fault" but believes they can have a "really good go" at next year's World Cup. The hosts were beaten 27-13 at Twickenham as the world champions dominated the set-piece. Head coach Jones apologised for the performance but said his...
BBC

GP staffing levels dangerously under pressure - doctor

Pressure on GPs is "dangerously close to a death spiral" due to doctors leaving, one has warned. Dr Paul Evans, who works in Gateshead, told the BBC it was "typical" for GPs to see more than twice as many patients a day than is recommended as safe. He said the...

