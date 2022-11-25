(CNN) — The Food and Drug Administration is advising people in 13 states not to eat certain raw oysters from South Korea after at least one person in Las Vegas got sick with a virus that can cause diarrhea and vomiting.The Southern Nevada Health District informed officials of two clusters of illnesses from a restaurant in Las Vegas, the FDA said. At least one person was confirmed to have sapovirus illness and nine others potentially had the same sickness. The oysters were served on Oct. 28 and Nov. 5.According to the FDA news release, sapoviruses cause a sporadic gastroenteritis and the...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO