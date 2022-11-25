ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yardbarker

Raiders Down the Seahawks in Thrilling 40-34 OT Contest

Incredibly, the Las Vegas Raiders won in overtime again and might have turned their season in the right direction. Jacobs, unable to get one yard for a critical first down earlier in the extra period, burst 86 yards for a touchdown with 4:32 remaining to give the Raiders a 40-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Raiders win another overtime thriller as Jacobs shreds Seahawks

The Raiders traveled to Seattle, Washington today to take on the Seahawks in an afternoon showdown, and thanks to RB Josh Jacobs, they were able to leave with another dramatic overtime win. Jacobs finished the game with 229 rushing yards, 74 receiving yards, and two touchdowns for a total of 303 yards from scrimmage in the 40-34 road victory.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Derek Carr had rough start to game vs. Seahawks

The 2022 season is not getting any easier for Derek Carr. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Carr had an all-time horrific start to Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Raiders took possession to open the contest … only for Carr to be intercepted by Quandre Diggs on the very first offensive play. Carr overthrew Davante Adams down the middle, and Diggs came away with the diving pick (returning it all the way to the Raiders’ 12-yard line).
SEATTLE, WA

