The 2022 season is not getting any easier for Derek Carr. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Carr had an all-time horrific start to Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Raiders took possession to open the contest … only for Carr to be intercepted by Quandre Diggs on the very first offensive play. Carr overthrew Davante Adams down the middle, and Diggs came away with the diving pick (returning it all the way to the Raiders’ 12-yard line).

