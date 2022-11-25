Read full article on original website
NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 11/27/2022
The Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) visit the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Seahawks prediction and pick. Las Vegas has lost three of their last four games and sits three games back from the AFC...
Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Seahawks
Coach Josh McDaniels' entire final thoughts on the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks Live Game Updates
Get the latest action with our Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) vs. Seattle Seahawks (6-4) live game updates thread.
Seahawks: 9 takeaways from a wild overtime loss to the Raiders
The Seahawks and the Raiders got into a shootout today at Lumen Field. After trading body blows for four quarters and an overtime period, Seattle came up just short, losing 40-34 on a walkoff touchdown by Josh Jacobs. Here are nine takeaways from a wild and disappointing overtime loss at...
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 12 Update
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had his weekly update on the state of the Silver and Black, and we have everything he said.
CBS Sports
Seahawks vs. Raiders Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
The Seattle Seahawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lumen Field after a week off. The Seahawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Seattle didn't...
Yardbarker
Raiders Down the Seahawks in Thrilling 40-34 OT Contest
Incredibly, the Las Vegas Raiders won in overtime again and might have turned their season in the right direction. Jacobs, unable to get one yard for a critical first down earlier in the extra period, burst 86 yards for a touchdown with 4:32 remaining to give the Raiders a 40-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.
WATCH: Highlights from Seahawks vs. Raiders in Week 12
The Seattle Seahawks fell to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime on Sunday, now 6-5 on the year and in second place in the NFC West behind the San Francisco 49ers. Below are all the highlights from the Seahawks’ crushing defeat at Lumen Field.
Yardbarker
Raiders win another overtime thriller as Jacobs shreds Seahawks
The Raiders traveled to Seattle, Washington today to take on the Seahawks in an afternoon showdown, and thanks to RB Josh Jacobs, they were able to leave with another dramatic overtime win. Jacobs finished the game with 229 rushing yards, 74 receiving yards, and two touchdowns for a total of 303 yards from scrimmage in the 40-34 road victory.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr had rough start to game vs. Seahawks
The 2022 season is not getting any easier for Derek Carr. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Carr had an all-time horrific start to Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Raiders took possession to open the contest … only for Carr to be intercepted by Quandre Diggs on the very first offensive play. Carr overthrew Davante Adams down the middle, and Diggs came away with the diving pick (returning it all the way to the Raiders’ 12-yard line).
