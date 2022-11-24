BUFFALO, N.Y.- The D'Youville University men's basketball team capped off their weekend at the Eracism Invitational in a matchup against the Golden Knights of the College of Saint Rose dropping, 93-68 from Vincent C. Ross Sports Center. The shooting from the field was what set tone during the game as the Golden Knights had 59.6 percent while the Saints went 33.3.

