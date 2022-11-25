Read full article on original website
Related
Russian energy giant says no further gas cuts to Moldova
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Russian energy giant Gazprom announced Monday that it will not further reduce natural gas to Moldova as it had threatened to do after claiming that bills went unpaid and that flows crossing through Ukraine were not making it to Moldova. Gazprom tweeted that Moldovagaz has...
UK retail sales slide as pessimism mounts; oil hit by China Covid protests – business live
Retail sales fell in November, and expectations for sales in the coming month are the lowest since March 2021
Benzinga
Putin Criticizes US Monopoly, Calls For Russian Blockchain-Based International Payment System
Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the International AI Journey Conference in Moscow, criticized Western sanctions and urged for a system "independent of external interference." What Happened: Putin called for an independent and blockchain-based settlement network as he criticized the U.S. and its allies’ monopoly in global financial payment systems.
Ukraine on edge for more attacks, West eyes humanitarian aid
KYIV (AP) — Ukraine prepared for more Russian strikes on Monday and warned of the possibility for a new round of evacuations from the capital during a relative lull from the airstrikes on energy facilities and other key infrastructure in recent weeks. In the West, meanwhile, preparations were stepped up to boost humanitarian aid to Ukraine so that the population can enjoy some warmth during their coldest months of need and keep the resolve of the nation as high as possible. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russian troops “are preparing new strikes and as long as they have missiles, they won’t stop.” “The upcoming week can be as hard as the one that passed,” he said.
Zelensky warns of new Russia missile attacks throughout Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of increased Russian military strikes across the country as residents in Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk saw new attacks from Moscow on Monday.
Patagotitan mayorum: The world’s largest dinosaur weighing 70 tonnes is coming to Europe
Dippy, the diplodocus, is about to be dethroned. For the first time in Europe, the Natural History Museum London will host the "magnificent" titanosaur, Patagotitan mayorum, which is four times heavier than Dippy and is one of the largest creatures to have ever existed on Earth. Once upon a time, Dippy was the Museum's most famous dinosaur.
Tourism Gone Wild Blamed For Deadly Landslide
ROME—The lifeless mud-covered body of a 21-day-old infant has become the latest symbol of yet another preventable tragedy blamed on corruption and illegality in Italy. Eight people died, and a further five are still missing, after torrential rains sent houses, cars and buses tumbling down a mountain. Among the bodies recovered was a 5-year-old girl in pink pajamas and her 11-year-old brother. Hopes of finding anyone alive have been dampened by continuing bad weather.Authorities on Monday blamed abusive construction of tourist homes and even hotels around the hamlet of Casamicciola Terme, where the worst landslide occurred early Saturday morning. “The...
Kazakh leader meets Putin in first post-election trip abroad
MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan’s leader met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, a week after winning a new seven-year term by a landslide in a snap election. Kazakhstan is a significant Russian ally, sharing a 7,600-kilometer (4,750-mile) border. But President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kept his distance from Moscow amid the conflict in Ukraine, notably declining this summer to recognize the Kremlin’s declaration of separatist Ukraine regions as sovereign states.
MEPs’ spyware inquiry targeted by disinformation campaign, say experts
Victims of spyware and a group of security experts have privately warned that a European parliament investigatory committee risks being thrown off course by an alleged “disinformation campaign”. The warning, contained in a letter to MEPs signed by the victims, academics and some of the world’s most renowned...
Sunak faces fresh revolt from Tory MPs over small boats as No 10 hints at climbdown over onshore windfarms – UK politics live
Latest updates: business secretary hints that government may avoid rebellion over windfarms by giving in while row grows over Albanian asylum seekers
Comments / 0