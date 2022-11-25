ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

MEPs’ spyware inquiry targeted by disinformation campaign, say experts

Victims of spyware and a group of security experts have privately warned that a European parliament investigatory committee risks being thrown off course by an alleged “disinformation campaign”. The warning, contained in a letter to MEPs signed by the victims, academics and some of the world’s most renowned...

