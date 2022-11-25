Holyoke firefighters put out fire on South Street

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire investigators are looking into what led to an early morning fire at a dry cleaners on South Street in Holyoke Friday.

Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex told 22News firefighters were called to the General Cleaners at 361 South Street at around 3:00 A.M. for a report of smoke in the area. When they got there, they discovered smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building.

No injuries have been reported, Rex said, and they are looking into the cause.

People are being told to avoid the area while firefighters clean up the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.