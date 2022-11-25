ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke firefighters put out fire on South Street

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mt7x1_0jNCpN9700

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire investigators are looking into what led to an early morning fire at a dry cleaners on South Street in Holyoke Friday.

Explosion in Southampton causes house fire

Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex told 22News firefighters were called to the General Cleaners at 361 South Street at around 3:00 A.M. for a report of smoke in the area. When they got there, they discovered smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building.

No injuries have been reported, Rex said, and they are looking into the cause.

People are being told to avoid the area while firefighters clean up the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Man rescued from Lake Warner in Hadley

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is safe after being rescued from a Hampshire County lake Saturday night. Shortly before 6 p.m., Hadley Police responded to reports of a missing man who left to go canoeing earlier in the day and had not returned home. Police then went to the...
HADLEY, MA
NBC Connecticut

I-84 West in Tolland Reopens After Car Fire

Interstate 84 west in Tolland has reopened after a car fire closed multiple lanes on Sunday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said one lane of the highway was open between exits 69 and 68. The highway has since fully reopened. At the time of the car fire, heavy black...
TOLLAND, CT
WWLP

Tree lighting goes off despite rain

This evening's wet weather didn't stop residents of Longmeadow from coming out and enjoying the town's tree lighting ceremony. The community tree lighting ceremony was held by the First Church of Christ, getting people into the holiday spirit.
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000

Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
LONGMEADOW, MA
CBS Boston

More than 300 forced out of homes after Worcester apartment building fire

WORCESTER - Worcester residents in the Plumley Village apartments were woken up by alarms, the smell of smoke and neighbors banging on their doors shortly before 4 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The mass evacuation was due to a fire inside the massive apartment building at 16 Laurel St. A fire in the building's electrical room caused the city to shut off electricity for the whole building. The city estimates that roughly 300 to 400 residents were evacuated and unable to return to their homes on the holiday."I was going to cook at home because I don't have my family around,...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Serious crash closes street in Chicopee on Thanksgiving

UPDATE: Center Street was reopened at 8:06 a.m. A serious crash on Center Street in Chicopee closed the road after a car flipped. The Chicopee Police Department shared photos of the crash, showing a black sedan flipped on its roof. Western Mass News reported two people were taken to Baystate...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 person killed, another injured in crash on Center Street in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a serious one-car crash in Chicopee early Thursday morning. According to Chicopee Police, one person died from their injuries at Baystate Medical Center. Another injured person inside the car was brought to Baystate Medical Center by a driver passing by the scene. Information on their condition is not available.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $217,000 in Ludlow

Revampit Llc bought the property at 38 Stivens Terrace, Ludlow, from David J Ziemian and Susan M Tenerowicz on Nov. 3, 2022, for $217,000 which represents a price per square foot of $140. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
LUDLOW, MA
WWLP

WWLP

35K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy