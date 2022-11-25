Effective: 2022-11-28 00:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 01:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chouteau; Glacier; Liberty; Pondera; Toole The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Eastern Pondera County in north central Montana Southern Liberty County in north central Montana Southeastern Glacier County in north central Montana Southern Toole County in north central Montana Northwestern Chouteau County in north central Montana * Until 145 AM MST. * At 1239 AM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Cut Bank to 18 miles northeast of Heart Butte to near Valier to 11 miles south of Shelby to 7 miles southwest of Lothair, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. This snow squall will impact Interstate 15 between Brady and Shelby. Locations impacted include Cut Bank, Conrad, Valier, Tiber Dam and Ledger. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.

CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO