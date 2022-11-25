Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 20:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...Until midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 20:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 21:36:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...St. Maries, Peola, Osburn, Wallace, Kellogg, Mountain Road, Mullan, Lookout Pass, Fourth Of July Pass, Cloverland Road, Dobson Pass, Anatone, Fernwood, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 20:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
