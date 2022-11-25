Effective: 2022-11-27 21:36:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...St. Maries, Peola, Osburn, Wallace, Kellogg, Mountain Road, Mullan, Lookout Pass, Fourth Of July Pass, Cloverland Road, Dobson Pass, Anatone, Fernwood, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

BENEWAH COUNTY, ID ・ 5 HOURS AGO