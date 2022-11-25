Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 21:36:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...St. Maries, Peola, Osburn, Wallace, Kellogg, Mountain Road, Mullan, Lookout Pass, Fourth Of July Pass, Cloverland Road, Dobson Pass, Anatone, Fernwood, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 20:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with 4 to 7 inches above 3,500 feet. * WHERE...Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Idaho Palouse, Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 21:36:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Potlatch, Nezperce, Kamiah, Oakesdale, Craigmont, Tekoa, Winchester, Soldiers Meadow Road, Plummer, and Moscow. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
Comments / 0