Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 20:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 23:49:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; East Glacier Park Region; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT The threat for widespread significant accumulating snow has ended. Periods of light snow and snow showers will continue at times through Tuesday, but with additional snow accumulation generally less than one-half inch.
Snow Squall Warning issued for Chouteau, Glacier, Liberty, Pondera, Toole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 00:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 01:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chouteau; Glacier; Liberty; Pondera; Toole The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Eastern Pondera County in north central Montana Southern Liberty County in north central Montana Southeastern Glacier County in north central Montana Southern Toole County in north central Montana Northwestern Chouteau County in north central Montana * Until 145 AM MST. * At 1239 AM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Cut Bank to 18 miles northeast of Heart Butte to near Valier to 11 miles south of Shelby to 7 miles southwest of Lothair, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. This snow squall will impact Interstate 15 between Brady and Shelby. Locations impacted include Cut Bank, Conrad, Valier, Tiber Dam and Ledger. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
