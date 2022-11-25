ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thenewscrypto.com

Kraken CEO Criticizes Binance’s Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves

Leading exchanges have been rushing to increase market transparency. CZ said he found such interactions to be healthy for the crypto community. Kraken’s CEO, Jesse Powell, recently stormed out over Binance, calling the exchange’s proof of reserves useless due to the absence of “proof-of-liabilities.” The bankruptcy papers of FTX’s clients revealed that FTX had leased out a significant portion of their assets before the exchange’s insolvency. Leading exchanges have been rushing to increase market transparency and convince customers that their proof-of-reserves systems are sound as a direct consequence of this.
cryptonewsz.com

Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Polygon (MATIC), and Solana (SOL) are worthy investment options!

2022’s bear cycle hasn’t been any different from previous bear cycles in sieving out traders motivated by hype cycles from long-term crypto HODLers. Long-term cryptocurrency investors carefully choose coins that lure users and developers to create practical, cutting-edge products on the blockchain. The most innovative project becomes the long-term winner.
cryptonewsz.com

SushiSwap and Uniswap devs sweating over next-gen staking platform Oryen Network after ICO sees 200% price surge

Investors watch as the market delivers incredible entry points for hundreds of crypto projects. And Web3 shows its greatest strength in these times of economic adversity: the pace of development. New projects continue to address new verticals, and Oryen Network has delivered the next technological leap for staking, creating another rival and greater anxiety for SushiSwap and Uniswap developers.
bitcoinist.com

Flasko (FLSK) Has A Better Growth Potential Than Kusama (KSM) and Solana (SOL)

Flasko is a new cryptocurrency project, but it appears to have better potential when compared to a few of the well-doing cryptocurrencies out there, such as Kusama (KSM) and Solana (SOL). Due to the same reason, many investors are currently proceeding with the idea of investing their money in Flasko (FLSK).
zycrypto.com

Binance Deploys $2 Billion To Save Crypto Industry After FTX’s Fall From Grace

Binance has committed $2 billion to the firm’s crypto rescue fund as it aims to help rebuild the industry. Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao said the so-called Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI) would possibly buy up some of the ailing crypto projects acquired by the now-defunct exchange FTX. Binance’s...
decrypt.co

Crypto Marketers Search for a New Sales Pitch After FTX Crisis

As the FTX contagion continues, crypto marketers are scrambling to sell a more appealing vision of the industry—and reassure a wary public. The sudden multibillion-dollar collapse of the crypto exchange FTX has inflicted destitution and misery on great swaths of the crypto world. Retail investors are down bad. Flagship exchanges are on the brink of insolvency. Crypto critics are jubilant. Institutional support is in the toilet, and the toilet is in the landfill.
cryptonewsz.com

Find out how Tora Inu is getting ready to host one of the biggest cryptocurrency presales of 2022

On social media platforms, Tora Inu is trending. Many investors are accumulating TORA during the project’s current presale to beat the price rise that will occur after the CEX listings and public debut. The review examines Tora Inu and its skill-based play-to-earn ecology in great detail. What matters more is whether the new meme coin fad is legitimate.
Augusta Free Press

5 Reasons this New Metaverse Crypto will see 100x Gains before 2024

In September 2021, Mark Zuckerberg announced the biggest leap in web3 since the launch of Bitcoin. He officially changed the name of Facebook to Meta and he announced that the company will be dedicating huge resources to building the fabled metaverse. Whether this move will become a reality or not remains uncertain. However, a huge part of the web3 community is fascinated by this plan and they are doing everything to make it work.
forkast.news

Australian fintech firm launches new AUD stablecoin, AUDE

Australian blockchain fintech startup Ettle Pty Ltd. has completed the first transaction on its recently launched Australian dollar-pegged stablecoin, AUDE, according to a statement shared with Forkast. Fast facts. Running on Ethereum, Algorand and soon to be other Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible blockchains, the AUDE transaction was completed between business...
CoinTelegraph

Line shuts down crypto exchange to focus on blockchain and LN token

The Japanese messaging giant Line has decided to shut down its cryptocurrency exchange business amid the ongoing crypto winter. Line-owned crypto exchange Bitfront officially announced on Nov. 27 a plan to completely close down the platform by March 2023. According to the statement, the closure was driven by the continued...

