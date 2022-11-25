Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX spent $300 million on homes and vacation properties for senior staff, an attorney for the collapsed crypto exchange said
Sam Bankman-Fried ran FTX like a "personal fiefdom", bankruptcy lawyer James Bromley said at a Tuesday hearing.
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
thenewscrypto.com
Kraken CEO Criticizes Binance’s Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves
Leading exchanges have been rushing to increase market transparency. CZ said he found such interactions to be healthy for the crypto community. Kraken’s CEO, Jesse Powell, recently stormed out over Binance, calling the exchange’s proof of reserves useless due to the absence of “proof-of-liabilities.” The bankruptcy papers of FTX’s clients revealed that FTX had leased out a significant portion of their assets before the exchange’s insolvency. Leading exchanges have been rushing to increase market transparency and convince customers that their proof-of-reserves systems are sound as a direct consequence of this.
cryptoglobe.com
VC Firm Partner: “’Crypto’ Industry Will Be Purged by a Successful Bitcoin Industry”
On Sunday (27 November 2022), Marty Bent, who is the Founder of media company TFTC as well as a partner in Bitcoin-focused venture capital firm Ten31, said that “the ‘crypto’ industry will be purged by a successful bitcoin industry.”. Here is how Ten31, which was — according...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao Exploring $1,000,000,000 Fund To Purchase Distressed Crypto Assets
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says he’s planning to set up a $1 billion fund to rescue distressed crypto assets. In a new interview with Bloomberg TV, the billionaire says the fund is intended to help those in the crypto space weather the impacts of the FTX collapse and the crypto winter over the next six months.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin worth $1.5B leaves Coinbase; Mid-cap tokens outperform Bitcoin
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 25 includes Binance publishing BTC proof of reserve, BNB hitting 6% market dominance as mid-cap tokens outperform Bitcoin, 100,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.5 billion leaving Coinbase in 48 hours, and CoinList denying rumors of insolvency. Glassnode data reveals that Coinbase BTC reserve...
cryptonewsz.com
1000x returns? Experts predict Snowfall Protocol (SNW) will dominate Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH)
Cryptocurrencies are always a hot topic of discussion, and with good reason! Many people are looking to get into the market to make a fortune. However, not all cryptocurrencies are created equal. In this blog post, we will be discussing Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) and why you should be focusing your attention on Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
dailyhodl.com
Whales Abruptly Move Over $420,000,000 in XRP, Binance Coin, Polygon and Curve – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Crypto whales are abruptly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of XRP, Binance Coin (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), and Curve (CRV). New data from what-surveying platform Whale Alert shows that deep-pocketed crypto investors have been shifting their altcoins to and from unknown crypto wallets and crypto exchange platforms. Notable XRP...
cryptonewsz.com
Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Polygon (MATIC), and Solana (SOL) are worthy investment options!
2022’s bear cycle hasn’t been any different from previous bear cycles in sieving out traders motivated by hype cycles from long-term crypto HODLers. Long-term cryptocurrency investors carefully choose coins that lure users and developers to create practical, cutting-edge products on the blockchain. The most innovative project becomes the long-term winner.
cryptonewsz.com
SushiSwap and Uniswap devs sweating over next-gen staking platform Oryen Network after ICO sees 200% price surge
Investors watch as the market delivers incredible entry points for hundreds of crypto projects. And Web3 shows its greatest strength in these times of economic adversity: the pace of development. New projects continue to address new verticals, and Oryen Network has delivered the next technological leap for staking, creating another rival and greater anxiety for SushiSwap and Uniswap developers.
bitcoinist.com
Flasko (FLSK) Has A Better Growth Potential Than Kusama (KSM) and Solana (SOL)
Flasko is a new cryptocurrency project, but it appears to have better potential when compared to a few of the well-doing cryptocurrencies out there, such as Kusama (KSM) and Solana (SOL). Due to the same reason, many investors are currently proceeding with the idea of investing their money in Flasko (FLSK).
zycrypto.com
Binance Deploys $2 Billion To Save Crypto Industry After FTX’s Fall From Grace
Binance has committed $2 billion to the firm’s crypto rescue fund as it aims to help rebuild the industry. Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao said the so-called Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI) would possibly buy up some of the ailing crypto projects acquired by the now-defunct exchange FTX. Binance’s...
decrypt.co
Crypto Marketers Search for a New Sales Pitch After FTX Crisis
As the FTX contagion continues, crypto marketers are scrambling to sell a more appealing vision of the industry—and reassure a wary public. The sudden multibillion-dollar collapse of the crypto exchange FTX has inflicted destitution and misery on great swaths of the crypto world. Retail investors are down bad. Flagship exchanges are on the brink of insolvency. Crypto critics are jubilant. Institutional support is in the toilet, and the toilet is in the landfill.
cryptonewsz.com
Find out how Tora Inu is getting ready to host one of the biggest cryptocurrency presales of 2022
On social media platforms, Tora Inu is trending. Many investors are accumulating TORA during the project’s current presale to beat the price rise that will occur after the CEX listings and public debut. The review examines Tora Inu and its skill-based play-to-earn ecology in great detail. What matters more is whether the new meme coin fad is legitimate.
Augusta Free Press
5 Reasons this New Metaverse Crypto will see 100x Gains before 2024
In September 2021, Mark Zuckerberg announced the biggest leap in web3 since the launch of Bitcoin. He officially changed the name of Facebook to Meta and he announced that the company will be dedicating huge resources to building the fabled metaverse. Whether this move will become a reality or not remains uncertain. However, a huge part of the web3 community is fascinated by this plan and they are doing everything to make it work.
forkast.news
Australian fintech firm launches new AUD stablecoin, AUDE
Australian blockchain fintech startup Ettle Pty Ltd. has completed the first transaction on its recently launched Australian dollar-pegged stablecoin, AUDE, according to a statement shared with Forkast. Fast facts. Running on Ethereum, Algorand and soon to be other Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible blockchains, the AUDE transaction was completed between business...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Predicts Big Rally for One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Crypto Catalyst Coming in Two Weeks
The crypto strategist who called the end of last year’s Bitcoin (BTC) bull market is predicting a surge for an Ethereum-based altcoin. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 657,500 Twitter followers that the technicals and fundamentals are aligning for decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK).
cryptonewsz.com
‘Magic: The Gathering’ Clone Calvaria is the newest P2E hype, but only Oryen Network posts 200% returns for presale buyers
Play-to-Earn (P2E) games have become popular in the crypto market this year. These projects enable users to monetize their playtime while experiencing the best blockchain offers. One of the latest, most-popular P2E platforms is Calvaria. The trading card game is enjoying success in its ongoing ICO, with support mainly from gamers.
CoinTelegraph
Line shuts down crypto exchange to focus on blockchain and LN token
The Japanese messaging giant Line has decided to shut down its cryptocurrency exchange business amid the ongoing crypto winter. Line-owned crypto exchange Bitfront officially announced on Nov. 27 a plan to completely close down the platform by March 2023. According to the statement, the closure was driven by the continued...
Comments / 0