Trump special counsel Jack Smith was involved in Lois Lerner IRS scandal

yup and not one person was fired or lost there job to this day they just pled the 5 th and Obama got away with going after conservative tea party members using the IRS
It’s sad that even after 6+ years of investigations and trying to find something, anything, to charge Trump with and continuously coming up empty, there are still those with such severe cases of TDS that they still blindly regurgitate false claims and mention ‘crimes’ that are non existent. Yes, brainwashing is real and will continue when it comes to anyone who refuses to be bought or compromised to conform to the real crime families in our government. Just ask the simple question…WHY they are so focused on discrediting or silencing Trump? Could it be he is a real threat to exposing the real corruption? If one really wants to know the truth all they have to do is think critically and use common sense. If someone has been brainwashed that suggestion will trigger them and further prove the effects of propaganda and manipulation.
Lois Lerner marked the end of my innocence as to how far a political party would go to obstruct another. Again I thought it was behind us and Garland picks Smith to continue the five year old attack on Trump. Now it's the opposite. we never got Lerner to tell us anything. Now Trump's avoiding telling them anything.
