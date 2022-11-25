Trump special counsel Jack Smith was involved in Lois Lerner IRS scandal

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that the Jan. 6 committee will have to "scrub" some evidence from its final report before Republicans take over the House next year. In an appearance on CNN's State of the Union, Schiff discussed the activities of the House Jan. 6 committee, on which he sits. CNN host Dana Bash reminded Schiff that Ohio Republican Jim Jordan will be made head of the Judiciary Committee in a few months and has promised to go through all the evidence left out of the final report. Asking if all evidence will be made public, Schiff insisted there will be transparency — to a point.

OHIO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO