The youngest victim in the Walmart mass shooting that killed six in Chesapeake, Virginia has been identified as 16-year-old Fernando Jesus Chavez-Barron, whose identity had previously been withheld since he’s a minor. Chavez-Barron was an employee at the Walmart Supercenter when he was killed by 31-year-old Andre Bing, who killed at least six people and injured six more before taking his own life Tuesday. Chavez-Barron’s family and friends gathered for a vigil Thursday night by the store’s entrance to honor his memory. He was an 11th grade honors student who loved building with Legos and an “excellent” big brother, according to a GoFundMe created by his family.

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO