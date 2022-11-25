ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

RadarOnline

Bodies of Walmart Shooting Victims Carried Out In SHOPPING CARTS After Rampage Left At Least 6 Dead

The victims shot by a gunman who opened fire inside a Walmart break room reportedly had their bodies carried out of the store in shopping carts following the aftermath of the devastating rampage, RadarOnline.com has learned.Andre Bing, the 31-year-old suspected shooter, who worked at the Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart for 12 years and served as a team leader at the store, reportedly opened fire at approximately 10:12 PM Tuesday night.Bing is accused of shooting at least ten of his co-workers during the rampage before taking his own life, and at least six of those co-workers have since died as a result...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
CBS Philly

Walmart gunman bought gun hours before rampage, left a "death note"

The gunman in the deadly shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, bought the gun he used in the rampage legally hours before he opened fire on his co-workers, city officials said Friday. Andre Bing, 31, bought the 9 mm handgun at a store Tuesday morning and killed six people that night, Chesapeake officials said. Police found the gunman dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the store's break room, where the shooting unfolded, officials said.The gunman didn't have a criminal history, officials said Friday.Police have identified the victims as: Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16; Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
People

UVA Shooting Suspect Targeted Victims, Killed Football Player While He Was Sleeping: Prosecutors

Suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly waited until the charter bus that ferried about two dozen students to Washington, D.C., to see a play, had returned to campus before he opened fire The shooting suspect who opened fire on a bus returning to the University of Virginia Sunday night from a trip to Washington, D.C., aimed his gun at specific students and fatally shot one victim while he slept, a witness told police, a prosecutor said in court on Wednesday. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Daily Beast

Youngest Victim in Walmart Mass Shooting, 16, Identified as Fernando Jesus Chavez-Barron

The youngest victim in the Walmart mass shooting that killed six in Chesapeake, Virginia has been identified as 16-year-old Fernando Jesus Chavez-Barron, whose identity had previously been withheld since he’s a minor. Chavez-Barron was an employee at the Walmart Supercenter when he was killed by 31-year-old Andre Bing, who killed at least six people and injured six more before taking his own life Tuesday. Chavez-Barron’s family and friends gathered for a vigil Thursday night by the store’s entrance to honor his memory. He was an 11th grade honors student who loved building with Legos and an “excellent” big brother, according to a GoFundMe created by his family.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Washington Examiner

Police respond to shooting with 'multiple fatalities' at Virginia Walmart

A shooting at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, has resulted in “multiple fatalities,” police confirmed to ABC 13. A little after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting at a Walmart Supercenter on Sam’s Circle, Chesapeake Police Department spokesman Leo Kosinski said. Police responded as...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
BBC

US shooting: Seven dead after attack in Virginia Walmart

At least seven people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia, officials say. A man, believed to be the store manager, opened fire then turned the gun on himself, and is now dead. The City of Chesapeake earlier...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
BET

Walmart Employee Fatally Shoots Six Co-Workers

A Walmart employee shot and killed six of his co-workers before fatally shooting himself. According to CNN, a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart was the scene of the mass shooting on November 22. The shooter, identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing, worked as an “overnight team lead” at Walmart and had been with the company since 2010.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
