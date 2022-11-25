Read full article on original website
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
buffalorising.com
Savarino Opens Niagara Falls Project
Savarino Companies has completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara Street in Niagara Falls. The three attached historic structures are located steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park. The $4.5M project includes three ground floor commercial units and ten residential units on the upper two floors.
Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
WIVB
Mark Talley hosts Thanksgiving giveaway in memory of late mother
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mark Talley is the son of Geraldine Talley, who was killed in the racist Tops mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue. Since that horrific May 14th day, he’s made it his mission to help his community in any way. Geraldine’s family remembers her love of...
buffalorising.com
2022 Holiday Market at Mister Sizzle’s
As if Mister Sizzle’s couldn’t get any better, now we can look forward to a holiday market. Unlike years past at The Horsefeathers Building, this Holiday Market is only being held during a limited window of time, Saturdays & Sundays (12/3-12/18) from 11am-5pm. While that window might be limited, there are still over 20 vendors that are partaking in the holiday market showcase. There is also a rotating list of marketeers, to ensure that the all-ages shopping event is chock full of different products and offerings each weekend.
buffalorising.com
2022 Chandler Street Winter Market
The Chandler Street Winter Market is in place to provide an indoor-outdoor market experience for people during the colder months. As much as we love our warm weather outdoor markets, there comes a time when they are buttoned up for winter. That’s when the Chandler Street Winter Market shines.
WGRZ TV
2 The Outdoors: The future of Times Beach
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mother Nature can be a hard task mistress, even to her own. Times Beach Nature Preserve on the Outer Harbor has been mostly closed since 2019. A storm in October of that year spawned a seiche that heavily damaged the waterfront sanctuary. Jay Burney of Friends...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 25 - November 27
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out this holiday weekend, there are several events taking place across the region. Black Friday shopping has evolved in recent years, with many of the best deals now offered online and in advance of Black Friday, but if you're looking for something specific there are still deals out there. Check your favorite retailer's website or social media page for information on their hours of operation and/or any deals being offered.
More Fake Twitter Accounts Are Fooling People In Buffalo
While the folks who are creating these accounts may be doing so all in good fun, if you're not paying attention to what you're seeing it may pose a danger to people. More fallout from the continued deregulation of Twitter is starting to have a larger impact on Buffalo and Western New York.
Costumes, dropped donuts & more at the Turkey Trot
News 4's Hope Winter, Chris Broadbent and Paul Ivancic spent the morning at the Turkey Trot.
$1 Million Orchard Park Home Looks Like It Belongs on HGTV
It's not exactly the time of the year where you see a lot of construction taking place in Western New York. It's cold and a few feet of snow has fallen. Some of the recent homes that we have seen being built in Western New York have been gorgeous. It's truly remarkable to see the homes that are being built in the Buffalo area over the last few years and shows that Western New York can be a great place to move for a family.
Early birds get the deals on Black Friday
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Black Friday marks the first day of the holiday season, and thousands of people headed out to the stores early Friday morning, to get the deals. “We pulled an all nighter, got here at 3:30 a.m. to be one of the first 250 people,” said Amanda Cole. Her and her family stood […]
WIVB
Hamburg businesses pick up the pieces more than a week after historic snowstorm
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Small Business Saturday is usually a big money maker for locally owned shops. But the owners of Draudt’s Farm Market and Greenhouses and Nickel City Designs in Hamburg have been less focused on sales. They’re sorting out how to move forward after that historic snowstorm collapsed much of their business.
Thankful Fur Pets Expo event helps animals back into homes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — During a Saturday vendors market at the McKinley Mall, the SPCA Serving Erie County and Ten Lives Club hosted their Thankful Fur Pets Expo. The Ten Lives Club said there were a lot of adoptions during the COVID pandemic as many people worked from home. But once people went back to the workplace, they said they saw a spike in surrenders.
More Than 80 Inches Of Snow Covered Western New York In Historic ‘Lake-Effect Snowstorm’
More than 80 inches of snow covered western New York late last week in a historic lake-effect snowstorm, shattering record amounts for a 24-hour period in the area. When comparing Buffalo to NYC, Buffalo received approximately more than double the snowfall that NYC receives on average in an entire season in recent years in just a matter of days, according to The National Weather Service. A special weather statement was issued by the National Weather Service in Buffalo just after 11p.m. on Saturday, November 19, warning residents of a band of heavy snow accompanied by high winds, creating what they referred to as a “burst of snow” in Western New York. Erie County, which includes Buffalo, experienced its largest-ever amount of snowfall in a 24-hour period Saturday, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who tweeted:
WGRZ TV
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday, Nov. 27. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
A crash closed 33 East at Best Street on Saturday afternoon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A crash closed the 33 East at Best Street on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:40 p.m., according to NITTEC, which added the scene was clear around 4:30 p.m. At the scene, a Channel 2 photojournalist saw a blue car being taken away on a...
Buffalo police locate missing teen
Update: Ahmed has been located. BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to police, Iltahil Ahmed may be on the East Side of Buffalo. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.
marketplace.org
How a Buffalo child care center saved itself by closing temporarily
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. More than two years after COVID-19 disrupted child care in America, Dasha Nadolinski made the...
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
Car catches fire at Walden Galleria
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police. Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue. Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga […]
