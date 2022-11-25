ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are shoppers turning out for Black Friday in Connecticut?

By Mike Masciadrelli
WTNH
 2 days ago

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, Black Friday is finally here!

Retailers are discounting items for shoppers looking to check off their holiday shopping lists.

The holiday shopping season comes this year amid record inflation, and experts are suggesting that it could impact holiday shopping turnout. Black Friday is usually tagged as the biggest shopping holiday of the year.

Some of the biggest retailers known to give great Black Friday discounts include Best Buy, Kohl’s, Target, and Walmart. But that doesn’t mean you’ll find other products at a more affordable price somewhere else.

Best TV and electronics deals of Black Friday 2022

Black Friday shoppers often target deals on TVs, laptops, and other tech products. But a lot of good deals started earlier than Black Friday this year, as inflation concerns sparked a desire to buy before prices rise.

A majority of the discounts range anywhere from 30% to 60% from Black Friday to Cyber Monday.

And a recent survey found that 80% of holiday consumers plan to shop from now through Cyber Monday, nearly 10% more than last year.

