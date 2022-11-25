Read full article on original website
Vice
Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets
This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
Jeremy Chua, Lavender Chang, John Clang Reteam on Singapore Documentary ‘Absent Smile’
Prolific Singaporean producer Jeremy Chua and filmmakers John Clang and Lavender Chang are reuniting after “A Love Unknown” (2020), which Clang directed and Chang shot. This time around, they have teamed for “Absent Smile,” co-directed by Chang and Clang, which is world premiering at the Singapore International Film Festival. Clang is based in New York and visits his parents in Singapore intermittently. “Absent Smile” is a document of Clang’s parents and their mixed feelings of longing yet support for their son, using the format of family portraiture augmented with digital means. “Aging and separation are common occurrences that many are going...
Goodbye, Don Glees! review – stunningly animated film is affecting YA adventure
Here is a beautifully gentle and melancholy coming-of-age YA adventure from the Japanese animator Atsuko Ishizuka. The story will be instantly familiar: a tale of boyhood friendship coming to an end – or shifting into a new phase perhaps, less intense. There is nothing new to see here, and yet it’s a deeply felt film, romantic and earnest about childhood. Though I have to admit I found the subtitling hard to follow in places; the dubbed version might be a better choice, especially for younger audiences.
crimereads.com
The Art of the Cozy Mystery: Six Cozy Mysteries Featuring an Art Theme
One of the elements in cozies that can be lots of fun for authors to create is the main character’s occupation. As you peruse titles you find the genre offers bakers, librarians, booksellers, crafters, teachers, pet shop owners, chefs, and the list goes on. The challenge for me in creating the Paint by Murder mysteries was finding something unique and entertaining for my character to do when she wasn’t busy chasing clues to solve murders.
Sussie Ann discusses her debut novel ‘To Fill a Yellow House’
Set on the outskirts of an ever-changing London landscape, Sussie Anie’s debut novel, To Fill a Yellow House, is the poignant story of an unlikely friendship between a young first-generation immigrant and a middle-aged shop owner still grieving the death of his wife. The unlikely connection between the two begins with a chance encounter that sparks a relationship that eases, even if just a little bit, the sense of alienation they both feel in their day-to-day lives.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive
Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Wait for Me, Daddy: The True Story Behind the Iconic World War II Photo
The Wait for Me, Daddy photograph became one of the most famous images to come out of Canada during the Second World War. A seemingly heart-felt image of a young boy running to his soldier father as he prepares for his deployment overseas, the story behind the photo is much more complicated.
NME
David Bowie had “seven pairs of socks down his tights” in ‘Labyrinth’
David Bowie stuffed “seven pairs of socks down his tights” to play Jareth in Labyrinth, according to co-star Warwick Davis. The late musician played Jareth the Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy film, which was directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by George Lucas. In an interview...
'Bones and All' serves up a strange stew with its fine young cannibals love story
"Bones and All" mashes up a lot of genres, coupled with the promise of a "Call Me By Your Name" mini-reunion of director Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet, until now the star less likely to appear in a story with the word "cannibal" in it.
natureworldnews.com
Arachnophobia Nightmare: Giant Spider Found Inside Banana Box at Grocery Store in Germany
A giant spider inside a banana box was discovered by supermarket employees at a grocery store in Bavaria, Germany. The staff reportedly called local authorities to determine the spider species and remove the potentially dangerous eight-legged freak. The arachnid was lurking amongst the organic bananas in the container, which had...
TMZ.com
'A Christmas Story' House Owner Curses Out Actor Yano Anaya at Iconic Home
"A Christmas Story" actor Yano Anaya is no longer welcome at the iconic home from the movie ... the homeowner made that more than clear in this video of an expletive-laden tirade. Yano, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 film, was taking photos with fans on the Cleveland-area home's...
These Are the Best Books of 2022, According to Amazon Editors
Whether you’ve read 5 or 50 books this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next isn’t easy. If you’re in the mood to give a recent release a go, look no further than the Amazon Book Editors’ 2022 Books of the Year list.
Good News Network
Photos Showing Victorians Painstakingly Rebuilding Stonehenge in 1901 Are Rewriting the Guidebooks
Photos are shedding light on the painstaking rebuilding of Stonehenge by Victorians in 1901—depicting engineers trying to move the tallest stones back into their intricate prehistoric positions. Britain’s most famous ancient monument on the Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire was built around 2500 BC, but after thousands of years some...
Real Estate Mogul’s Family Drama Is Real-Life ‘Succession’
A vicious battle for control of a massive New York real estate empire has descended into a family feud that turned two pairs of siblings against each in a blizzard of back-stabbing allegations and legal actions. The sprawling, Succession-like turf battle started as a fight between two infamous landlords and...
'Glass Onion' is a delightful murder mystery — with timely, wickedly sharp message
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is a bit of a clunky title. But the film itself, which only ever calls itself “Glass Onion” on screen, is a delightful trifle of a mystery movie, a laugh-out-loud comedy that deserves to be a mass market theatrical hit. Sadly, it won’t be, as Netflix is only screening it for a week in movie houses before pulling it back to arrive on streaming for Christmas.
Bob Dylan Says He ‘Regrets’ an ‘Error in Judgment’ in Selling Machine-Signed Art and Books: ‘I Want to Rectify It Immediately’
Bob Dylan issued a rare public statement Friday night to admit that he “regrets” having made “an error in judgment” in using machine technology to affix duplicate signatures to artwork and books that were advertised and sold as hand-signed over the past three years. He says the use of autopen signatures only occurred since 2019, when he was afflicted with a case of vertigo, and on through the pandemic, when he was not able to have staff assist him with the hand-signing he had previously done. Dylan says was given “the assurance that this kind of thing is done ‘all...
Triangle of Sadness review – glossy satire on the ultra wealthy
Swedish director Ruben Östlund takes no prisoners in his satirical approach. Having savaged fragile male egos in Force Majeure (still his leanest, most effective work) and eviscerated art world pretensions in The Square, he now turns his sights to the ultra wealthy with his most recent picture (and his second film to win the Cannes Palme d’Or), Triangle of Sadness. They are his easiest target to date. But even so, Östlund’s characters, the passengers on a luxury cruise, are grotesque caricatures. They run the gamut from vapid and cruel (model Yaya, played by the late Charlbi Dean) to vapid and oversensitive (her boyfriend Carl, played by Harris Dickinson), through a full range of monstrous self-absorption (the elderly arms dealers, the waste management mogul, the Russian billionaire who treats the ship’s crew as her personal playthings).
The Grammy award-winning producer who held the largest collection of two-headed animals in the world
Display of a two-headed calf in a museumCredit: Rama; CC-BY-SA-2.0-France. In the condition of polycephaly, an animal or human may have more than one head. The occurrence of people and animals with two heads is rare but it does exist and is documented.
bookpage.com
Best Fiction of 2022
The year’s best fiction included a remarkable number of groundbreaking story collections—some deeply interconnected like Oscar Hokeah’s and Jonathan Escoffery’s, others bound mostly by theme and setting, such as Manuel Muñoz’s. We also reveled in several major releases from well-established authors, including Celeste Ng, Ian McEwan, Yiyun Li and Gabrielle Zevin.
