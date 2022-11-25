Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See the Pictures, People and Places that Inspired Nearby Alice’s Restaurant
As long as I can recall and probably longer the Arlo Guthrie song "Alice's Restaurant" has been a key ingredient each Thanksgiving, but did you know the story that inspired the lyrics took place about an hour from the Capital Region?. "Alice's Restaurant", which is actually called "Alice's Restaurant Massacree",...
iBerkshires.com
Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
iBerkshires.com
Passport to Downtown Pittsfield Seeks to Support Small Businesses
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Downtown Pittsfield Inc. is celebrating Small Business Saturday with a "Passport to Downtown Pittsfield" event in an effort to support local businesses. "For downtown Pittsfield Inc. it really is our goal right now to bring shoppers downtown and have them purchase things in the small businesses really that's what the day is about," Managing Director Rebecca Brien said.
spectrumnews1.com
New facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The oldest existing ski area in the Berkshires is welcoming people for another season. Kevin McMillan is excited for visitors to enjoy the brand new facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area. What You Need To Know. Bousquet Mountain Ski Area in Pittsfield, MA was establised in 1932.
iBerkshires.com
Clock Tower Artists to Host Holiday Open Studio Event
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The newly-formed Clock Tower Artists will be hosting a Holiday Open Studio event in its new space located on the third floor of the historic mill building at 75 South Church St. Visitors are encouraged to explore the studios of the 10 members of the artists...
MassLive.com
Four-bedroom home in Springfield sells for $253,800
Salomi Stewart bought the property at 156 Buckingham Street, Springfield, from Todd W Crosset and Anne E Richmond on Nov. 2, 2022, for $253,800 which works out to $110 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 7,645 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Rides With Santa, Parties and more
Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this cool weekend including small business celebrations, concerts, and Santa encounters. Santa will be riding the Tinseliner train this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to spread Christmas cheer. Boarding will be on Friday at 1, 3:30 and 6 p.m.; Saturday at 1, 3:30...
This little known light show in Greenfield features 40 displays
Greenfield Light up the Fairgrounds kicks off Friday with three weekends of lights at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield COVID Rates Remain Low for Thanksgiving
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city for the most part remains on the downward trend from two fall COVID-19 surges as the region enters the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Last week, Director of Public Health Andy Cambi reported to the City Council that Pittsfield is recovering from two fall surges. He did remind the panel of last year's holiday surge that pushed the city into the red zone and said residents should always be thinking about protecting themselves.
Schenectady Police looking for missing person
The Schenectady Police Department's Youth Aid Bureau is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
WNYT
Berkshire County family loses home in Thanksgiving fire
Three families are displaced after a fire in Adams, Massachusetts. The fire broke around 9:30 Thanksgiving morning. The fire chief tells NewsChannel 13 they don’t believe the fire is suspicious, but it was destructive. One family’s home will likely be demolished. Two other homes attached were damaged, but those...
Bridge deck repairs in Greenfield on Monday
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing bridge deck repairs on Route 2 over Shelburne Road at mile marker 46.8 in Greenfield beginning Monday.
westernmassnews.com
Man rescued from Lake Warner in Hadley
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is safe after being rescued from a Hampshire County lake Saturday night. Shortly before 6 p.m., Hadley Police responded to reports of a missing man who left to go canoeing earlier in the day and had not returned home. Police then went to the...
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1980s Baby Names for Boys
Ah, the 80s. The decade of decadence. Keep in mind I was a little guy during the '80s but there are certain aspects of that decade I remember very vividly especially when it comes to Berkshire County. For example, I remember when we had a drive-in in northern Berkshire County. Do you remember Corey's Drive-In in North Adams? How about the Dream Machine arcade hangout in the L-shaped plaza in North Adams? That was a big hit for teenage kids as my brother used to go there. One restaurant in particular that my family loved to go to in the 80s and early 90s was Bonanza in Pittsfield. And you can't forget about the Ground Round in the Berkshire Mall. There's no doubt that the '80s were a fun decade, especially in Berkshire County.
wamc.org
Environmental Advocates NY Executive Director Peter Iwanowicz discusses priorities before departure from organization
The leader of one of New York’s most vocal environmental watchdog organizations is stepping down. Peter Iwanowicz has served as Executive Director of Environmental Advocates NY for nine years. He plans to leave at the end of the December. Iwanowicz first joined the organization headquartered in Albany in 1995...
iBerkshires.com
Series of Unexpected Moments: Making of The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Life has a lot of winding roads that lead to the unexpected. Sometimes little moments all come together to make a future that even you did not see coming. This is the case with the creation of The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow. The folk rock band is...
PHOTOS: Metropolitan Church serves community
The Metropolitan Church hosted a Thanksgiving basket gifting this year providing Thanksgiving dinner for the community. The church provided over 600 families with food for the giving holiday.
Cohoes holding its second annual Soup Stroll
The City of Cohoes is set to hold its second annual Soup Stoll during Small Business Saturday on November 25. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.
iBerkshires.com
Bay State Games Returns to Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Bay State Games are set to host the 36th annual Winter Games in the Berkshires in 2023, the first since early 2020. Since the breakout of COVID-19, Bay State Games has not been able to hold Winter Games in the Berkshires after celebrating 35 years in the Berkshires weeks before the pandemic began.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield City Council to Revisit Cell Tower Conversation Next Week
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The cell tower conversation will pick up again next week with City Council agenda items from Ward 4 Councilor James Conant and Ward 1 Councilor Kenneth Warren. They have requested that the state and federal delegation is notified of the council's position on the negative health...
