The Associated Press

Kazakh leader meets Putin in first post-election trip abroad

MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan’s leader met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, a week after winning a new seven-year term by a landslide in a snap election. Kazakhstan is a significant Russian ally, sharing a 7,600-kilometer (4,750-mile) border. But President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kept his distance from Moscow amid the conflict in Ukraine, notably declining this summer to recognize the Kremlin’s declaration of separatist Ukraine regions as sovereign states.
The Associated Press

Russian energy giant says no further gas cuts to Moldova

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Russian energy giant Gazprom announced Monday that it will not further reduce natural gas to Moldova as it had threatened to do after claiming that bills went unpaid and that flows crossing through Ukraine were not making it to Moldova. Gazprom tweeted that Moldovagaz has...
The Independent

China protests – live: Shanghai dissent grows as authorities stand firm on Covid lockdown

Demonstrators have poured into the streets of Chinese cities calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down following the government’s relentless zero-Covid policies. In unprecedented and rare scenes of dissent, several foreign journalists were arrested as police crack down on the media covering the widespread protests.The BBC accused Chinese police of assaulting its camera operator Edward Lawrence, who was “beaten and kicked” in Shanghai on Sunday night, as foreign secretary James Cleverly said the incident is “deeply disturbing”.Sky News also reported that its team have had to stop filming and move away from the main site as they...
The Guardian

MEPs’ spyware inquiry targeted by disinformation campaign, say experts

Victims of spyware and a group of security experts have privately warned that a European parliament investigatory committee risks being thrown off course by an alleged “disinformation campaign”. The warning, contained in a letter to MEPs signed by the victims, academics and some of the world’s most renowned...

