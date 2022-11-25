Read full article on original website
Zelensky warns of new Russia missile attacks throughout Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of increased Russian military strikes across the country as residents in Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk saw new attacks from Moscow on Monday.
Ukraine on edge for more attacks, West eyes humanitarian aid
Ukraine is preparing for more Russian strikes and has warned of the possibility of a new round of evacuations from the capital
Kazakh leader meets Putin in first post-election trip abroad
MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan’s leader met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, a week after winning a new seven-year term by a landslide in a snap election. Kazakhstan is a significant Russian ally, sharing a 7,600-kilometer (4,750-mile) border. But President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kept his distance from Moscow amid the conflict in Ukraine, notably declining this summer to recognize the Kremlin’s declaration of separatist Ukraine regions as sovereign states.
Russian energy giant says no further gas cuts to Moldova
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Russian energy giant Gazprom announced Monday that it will not further reduce natural gas to Moldova as it had threatened to do after claiming that bills went unpaid and that flows crossing through Ukraine were not making it to Moldova. Gazprom tweeted that Moldovagaz has...
China protests – live: Shanghai dissent grows as authorities stand firm on Covid lockdown
Demonstrators have poured into the streets of Chinese cities calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down following the government’s relentless zero-Covid policies. In unprecedented and rare scenes of dissent, several foreign journalists were arrested as police crack down on the media covering the widespread protests.The BBC accused Chinese police of assaulting its camera operator Edward Lawrence, who was “beaten and kicked” in Shanghai on Sunday night, as foreign secretary James Cleverly said the incident is “deeply disturbing”.Sky News also reported that its team have had to stop filming and move away from the main site as they...
MEPs’ spyware inquiry targeted by disinformation campaign, say experts
Victims of spyware and a group of security experts have privately warned that a European parliament investigatory committee risks being thrown off course by an alleged “disinformation campaign”. The warning, contained in a letter to MEPs signed by the victims, academics and some of the world’s most renowned...
